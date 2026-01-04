I'm a 4'11" Fashion Editor—These Are the Petite-Friendly Pieces I’ll Be Shopping In the January Sales
From luxe outerwear to wool knits and accessories, these are the pieces I’ll be shopping in the January sales—especially selected for petite proportions. Scroll on to see my petite fashion finds in the January 2026 sales.
It’s official, Christmas is over for another year, and like clockwork, the end-of-year sales have begun. Yet, while there are without a doubt some seriously great discounts to take advantage of at this time of year, if like me, you’re currently staring at the endless stream of January sale emails filling your inbox, or, braver still, preparing to head to the shops themselves, knowing exactly what to look for in said sales, can at times feel a little overwhelming.
This feeling is often twofold for those of us who stand at shorter statures, as it’s not just the chaos of sale shopping that we have to contend with. We also have to consider if the pieces we’re hastily adding to our basket will actually fit our petite proportions. After all, while sales are a great time to shop for pieces at a fraction of their starting price, there’s little point if you don’t end up actually wearing the pieces you’ve added to your wardrobe.
That’s where considered and conscientious sale shopping comes in, which, for those of us who stand at 5”4’ and under, means opting for pieces that are designed with petite proportions in mind. My expert advice: Consider heading straight to the best petite brands if you’re shopping in person, or keep an eye out for the best petite-friendly trends when browsing online. Also, don’t forget to shop for timeless pieces too. The January sales are a great time to shop for luxe fabrics, like wool and silk, so that you can build a great petite capsule wardrobe at a fraction of the price.
To get you started, I’ve pulled together an edit of the pieces I’ll be shopping in the January sales, as a petite fashion editor. From chic coats and jackets to smart workwear separates, these are the best petite buys to shop on sale right now…
The Best Petite Sale Buys
MANGO
Oversized Short Double-Breasted Trench Coat
This cropped trench coat has already made its way into my own wardrobe, and I can’t wait to wear it come spring.
Reiss
Petite Knitted Side-Stripe Wide-Leg Trousers
Not ready to give up on your comfy clothes just yet? These knit trousers offer an elevated alternative to classic loungewear. Plus, the go-faster stripes are an instant leg lengthener.
Faithfull
Eloise Linen Vest
Although Faifull isn’t specifically designed for petite heights, their pieces are especially well-fitted to petite frames. This waistcoat is a great example as it features a tie-back to allow for a snug fit, while the V-neck works to draw the eye downwards to lengthen and elongate.
M&S
Leather Look Textured Barrel Leg Trousers
For something a little more trend-led, these patent trousers are a fun choice, and they come in both extra short and short lengths.
Reformation
Petites Sara Linen Dress
Reformation’s midi dress comes in three shades, including this maximalist zebra print style.
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Wide Leg Jean
Top Top: Always stock up on jeans in the January sales, as you’ll reach for them year-round. This style from Abercrombie is one of my favourite wide-leg petite styles.
H&M
Fitted Twill Shirt
Notice the way this checked shirt nips in at the waist for a form-fitting look.
ZARA
Cowboy Knee-High Boots
Often, knee-high boots sit too high on petite legs, cutting in at the knee so they feel awkward and uncomfortable. Cowboy boots are the exception, as the notched edge sits slightly lower, making them both stylish and practical.
Whistles
Ivory Petite Stripe Wool Roll Neck
Made from 100% wool, this Breton jumper is a classic piece you’ll reach for time and again.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.