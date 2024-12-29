Of all the Boots There, It’s This Designer-Looking M&S Pair Our Editors Want for 2025
If you’re anything like me, leopard print has become a cornerstone of your wardrobe over the past year. Playful yet sophisticated, this timeless pattern has had a major resurgence recently, covering everything from statement pieces to elevated accessories. Whether it’s a classic coat, a bold blouse, or the perfect accessory, leopard print has a way of elevating any outfit, and I’m always on the hunt for fresh ways to incorporate it into my daily looks.
So, when I stumbled upon a pair of supremely chic leopard print heeled boots at Marks & Spencer, I couldn’t resist. With a sleek pointed toe, a modest kitten heel, and a striking leopard print finish, these boots exude elegance. Originally priced at £59, they’re currently on sale for just £32—a true high-street gem that looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests.
What truly sets these boots apart, though, is their wearability. Designed with a wide-fit silhouette, they offer comfort without compromising on style—a rare find for pointed-toe shoes. Wearing well with denim, I also think these shoes would look supremely chic with leather trousers, or aptly elegant with a long silky dress.
If you’re looking to add a striking yet versatile touch to your winter wardrobe, read on to discover the Marks & Spencer leopard print boots here, and find our edit of our other favourite Marks & Spencer and leopard print boots below.
SHOP THE MARKS & SPENCER LEOPARD PRINT BOOTS HERE:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE MARKS & SPENCER BOOTS HERE:
These Western boots are a playful way to energise your daily style.
The moto boots trend is taking off this winter.
Style with tailored trousers or wear with baggy jean.
Classic black heeled boots are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEOPARD PRINT BOOTS HERE:
These chic leopard print boots look more expensive than they are.
Add a pop of patten to your winter wardrobe.
Lead image: @florriealexander
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
