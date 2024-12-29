If you’re anything like me, leopard print has become a cornerstone of your wardrobe over the past year. Playful yet sophisticated, this timeless pattern has had a major resurgence recently, covering everything from statement pieces to elevated accessories. Whether it’s a classic coat, a bold blouse, or the perfect accessory, leopard print has a way of elevating any outfit, and I’m always on the hunt for fresh ways to incorporate it into my daily looks.

So, when I stumbled upon a pair of supremely chic leopard print heeled boots at Marks & Spencer, I couldn’t resist. With a sleek pointed toe, a modest kitten heel, and a striking leopard print finish, these boots exude elegance. Originally priced at £59, they’re currently on sale for just £32—a true high-street gem that looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests.

What truly sets these boots apart, though, is their wearability. Designed with a wide-fit silhouette, they offer comfort without compromising on style—a rare find for pointed-toe shoes. Wearing well with denim, I also think these shoes would look supremely chic with leather trousers, or aptly elegant with a long silky dress.

If you’re looking to add a striking yet versatile touch to your winter wardrobe, read on to discover the Marks & Spencer leopard print boots here, and find our edit of our other favourite Marks & Spencer and leopard print boots below.

SHOP THE MARKS & SPENCER LEOPARD PRINT BOOTS HERE:

M&S Collection Wide Fit Leopard Print Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £59 £34 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE MARKS & SPENCER BOOTS HERE:

Marks & Spencer Suede Cowboy Block Heel Boots £89 SHOP NOW These Western boots are a playful way to energise your daily style.

Marks & Spencer Suede Studded Block Heel Ankle Boots £89 SHOP NOW The moto boots trend is taking off this winter.

Marks & Spencer Leather Chelsea Round Toe Ankle Boots £65 SHOP NOW These also come in chocolate brown.

Marks & Spencer Wide Fit Leather Block Heel Ankle Boots £69 SHOP NOW Style with tailored trousers or wear with baggy jean.

Marks & Spencer Chelsea Brogue Detail Flatform Boots £45 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Marks & Spencer Leather Cow Boy Chisel Toe Ankle Boots £75 SHOP NOW Classic black heeled boots are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEOPARD PRINT BOOTS HERE:

H&M Slouchy Pointed Boots £65 SHOP NOW Be quick—these are starting to sell out.

Next Knee High Heeled Boots £110 SHOP NOW Style with a simple silk skirt or wear these tucked into jeans.

Pull & Bear Leopard Print High-Heel Ankle Boots £36 SHOP NOW These chic leopard print boots look more expensive than they are.

Anonymous Copenhagen Vully 50 Stiletto Calf Suede Print Leopard kr230 SHOP NOW Add a pop of patten to your winter wardrobe.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Leather Textured Ankle Boot £149 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.