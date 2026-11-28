After much anticipation, Black Friday has finally arrived. Though there are countless deals that are vying for your attention—of which our dutiful fashion editors have already rounded up some particularly noteworthy ones, including an excellent 25% off sitewide at Reformation and nearly £100 off some exceptional cashmere jumpers—there’s one that I desperately need to bring to your attention.
After some late-night scrolling through my go-to high-street retailers, I stumbled upon a great deal that was too good to refuse—Sienna Miller’s favourite tailored wool coat was now 20% off at Mango. Naturally, as a diligent shopping writer, I had to bring this to your attention.
It’s a rare moment to see something endorsed by someone so tasteful and elegant be discounted, albeit for a limited time only, during the sales period. And when there are so many markdowns to wade through, it’s almost even more of an anomaly to be able to share the news before it sells out.
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For the uninitiated, the tailored coat in question is a longline, black coat that Miller wore whilst out and about in London a few months ago. Whilst attending a press junket to promote her recent appearance in Sky’s new series War, the actress opted to layer this polished piece over a pair of pleated trousers and a light-blue shirt, both from the Spanish fashion brand.
Still, it was the coat that piqued my interest the most. The style itself features really structured darts through the body, giving it a sculpting shape whilst still feeling oversized. Made from a combination of cotton and wool, it’s both heavy-duty and sturdy without being too stiff, making it ideal for transeasonal weather.
Personally, I firmly believe you can never have too many coats, but I’m actually sorely missing one as polished and sleek as this in my wardrobe, making it an instant add to cart. Ahead, scroll through to shop Sienna Miller’s Black Friday find, along with the other coats that have caught my attention this Cyber Week.
Shop Sienna Miller's Tailored Black Coat in the 2026 Black Friday Sales:
MANGO
Tailored Wool Coat
Featuring single-breasted buttons, pointed lapels and boxy shoulders, this black coat is the ideal finishing touch to any chic winter outf
Shop More Coats in the 2026 Black Friday Sale:
Reformation
Lucas Coat
Reformation is offering one of the best deals across the web, slashing over £100 off this tailored coat.
Róhe
Fringed Scarf-Detail Wool and Alpaca Coat
Rohé is a brand that never goes on sale, yet the timelessness of this coat will make you glad you've invested in it now.
The Frankie Shop
Issen Wool-Blend Wrap Coat
The Frankie Shop is synonymous with tailoring and sleek outerwear, and this coat will make you see why they've garnered this reputation.
The Frankie Shop
Ravello Wrap Coat
Of course, on the other end of the spectrum, there is this sumptuous, plush style. The perfect cocooning piece for the long nights ahead.
Reformation
Gentlemen's Coat
Made in collaboration with Alexa Chung, this piece has cult status written all over it
Loulou de Saison
Aris Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere Coat
French tailoring is some of the best on the market. From the upturned neckline to the boxy shape, this is something that will stay with you season after season.
Lisa Yang
Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere Coat
By way of Stockholm, Lisa Yang is bringing polished knitwear and delicate tailoring to the masses.
Massimo Dutti
Long Button Detail Coat
For more of a fitted silhouette, look no further than this structured Massimo Dutti coat.
& Other Stories
Long Wool Coat
Though available in so many different shades, this deep, chocolate brown has gone
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.