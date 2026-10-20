A Good Book, a Library Card, and This New Madewell Collab Unlock a Stylish Fall Wardrobe

As a New Yorker and fashion editor of 10 years, I know plenty of places around the city where I can reliably spot the best dressed people—along the cobblestone streets of SoHo, the patio of just about any Sant Ambroeus location on a sunny afternoon, outside MoMA or the Guggenheim. But one place that's quietly filled with great style inspiration? The New York Public Library, specifically the iconic flagship location in the heart of Midtown. It should come as no surprise seeing how "geek chic" style has made its way into the mainstream with the rise of the librariancore aesthetic and '90s-inspired opticals, and with the newest fashion collaboration, it's never been a better time to be a bookworm.
Madewell and the New York Public Library have teamed up on a special collaboration that celebrates the library's vast archive and the spirit of New York in the fall. It's a limited-edition capsule that spans cheeky vintage-inspired T-shirts, pretty polo sweaters, cool graphic hoodies, and even a tote bag designed to hold—and display—your book of choice. But beyond the items themselves, it also includes a $100K donation to the library, community book club events, and NYPL sign-ups at Madewell stores in NYC, making it easier than ever to be a card-carrying member of the library. What's more, the brand has tapped a range of emerging authors to star in its campaign shoot, including Anika Jade Levy, Michael Bible, Danielle Prescod, and Kayla Maiuri.
Discover and shop the Madewell x New York Public Library collection here (which is already quickly selling out!).
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.