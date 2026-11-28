The classic American brand is currently offering 40% off sitewide with the code LETSGO. Yes, that means everything! If the thought of scrolling through hundreds and hundreds of items makes your brain hurt, you're in the right place. That just so happens to be part of my job description as a fashion editor, so I've done all the hard work for you. I decided to narrow down my favorite pieces to two categories: sweaters and jeans. I think Madewell particularly excels in these two sectors, so I'm very confident you'll be happy with any purchase you decide on. Scroll down to shop.
Madewell
The Mila Sweater in 100% Softwool
'Tis the season.
Madewell
Mccarren Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
Remember to use code LETSGO to take 40% off.
Madewell
The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans
These jeans have earned rave reviews.
Madewell
The Ultimate Wide-Leg Jean in Airy Denim
Customers are obsessed with how soft and lightweight these jeans are.
Madewell
The Adelaide Mockneck Sweater in Cloudsoft
It's giving Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.
Madewell
The Low-Rise Loose Jeans
You can choose standard, short, or long inseam.
Madewell
The Plus '90s Jeans
These wear-with-anything jeans will be a staple in your wardrobe.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.