31 Tory Burch Sale Finds That I'm Low-Key Freaking Out About
Almost nothing will get me off my phone (where I was probably scrolling through Instagram or playing Royal Match) faster than the news of a sale, especially when it's one that's stocked full of pieces that are already featured on my master wish list. So you can probably imagine the speed at which I sprinted to my laptop yesterday when I found out about the private sale going on for a limited time only at Tory Burch, where my current shopping cart includes over $3000 worth of pieces from the S/S 23 and F/W 23 collections. Or at least, that's how much they cost before the sale. Now, that number has decreased in a truly beautiful manner.
As it stands, the private sale features pieces that are currently marked down by up to 60%, from shoes and handbags to ready-to-wear from the brand's lauded runway collections. There are sculpted minidresses and Lee Radziwill Cat Eye bags. There are also capri pants as well satin midi skirts and outerwear. Basically, every trend that people are desiring right now for spring is available in spades (at a highly discounted price) in the sale section at Tory Burch. But they won't exist there forever. Before the sale ends, scope out the best it has to offer below. At least, I know what I'll be doing today.
As anyone who follows me on Instagram will know (because I post about it very, very often), I already purchased this minidress, and it's maybe the best thing I own.
This is pretty much two sweaters for the price of one really good one that's also on sale.
I bet you don't already own a pair of vibrant blue trousers. But you should.
If balletcore is your core of choice, you need these under-$150 lace-up flats. Period.
I keep seeing new, chic ways to style black poplin shirts instead of just white ones, so this polo-neck option is high on my buy list.
Of course, you need the matching top too. Or at least I do.
Chic cords were all over the menswear collections, spurring me to need a pair ASAP.
The wrap effect on this poplin shirt makes it feel refreshingly different than a standard button-down.
If you love the sheer trend in theory but haven't found an item that feels actually wearable, try this tunic.
At least three Who What Wear editors have this skirt in their shopping carts.
I know this coat is still pricey, but trust me, it's worth splurging on. You'll own it forever.
I'm here for all of the cool gray fashion options right now.
I had the honor of wearing and testing out this jacket a few weeks ago, and the shape of it is unbelievably good. It's so tailored. Plus, leopard print is here to stay.
Capris and pedal pushers are arguably spring's top trend. Here's your opportunity to buy into the trend at a luxury level with an on-sale price.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
