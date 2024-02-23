31 Tory Burch Sale Finds That I'm Low-Key Freaking Out About

By Eliza Huber
published

@elizagracehuber wearing a black sculpted Tory Burch minidress with a red Prada handbag.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Almost nothing will get me off my phone (where I was probably scrolling through Instagram or playing Royal Match) faster than the news of a sale, especially when it's one that's stocked full of pieces that are already featured on my master wish list. So you can probably imagine the speed at which I sprinted to my laptop yesterday when I found out about the private sale going on for a limited time only at Tory Burch, where my current shopping cart includes over $3000 worth of pieces from the S/S 23 and F/W 23 collections. Or at least, that's how much they cost before the sale. Now, that number has decreased in a truly beautiful manner.

As it stands, the private sale features pieces that are currently marked down by up to 60%, from shoes and handbags to ready-to-wear from the brand's lauded runway collections. There are sculpted minidresses and Lee Radziwill Cat Eye bags. There are also capri pants as well satin midi skirts and outerwear. Basically, every trend that people are desiring right now for spring is available in spades (at a highly discounted price) in the sale section at Tory Burch. But they won't exist there forever. Before the sale ends, scope out the best it has to offer below. At least, I know what I'll be doing today.

Hook-And-Eye Tunic
Tory Burch
Hook-and-Eye Tunic

As anyone who follows me on Instagram will know (because I post about it very, very often), I already purchased this minidress, and it's maybe the best thing I own.

Lee Radziwill Cat Eye Bag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Cat Eye Bag

FINE! I own this one too.

Double Layered Crewneck Cardigan
Tory Burch
Double Layered Crewneck Cardigan

This is pretty much two sweaters for the price of one really good one that's also on sale.

Ruched Mini Skirt
Tory Burch
Ruched Mini Skirt

The styling possibilities are endless.

Tailored Drapey Melange Pants
Tory Burch
Tailored Drapey Melange Pants

I bet you don't already own a pair of vibrant blue trousers. But you should.

Ankle-Wrap Ballerina
Tory Burch
Ankle-Wrap Ballerina

If balletcore is your core of choice, you need these under-$150 lace-up flats. Period.

Cotton Poplin Tunic
Tory Burch
Cotton Poplin Tunic

I keep seeing new, chic ways to style black poplin shirts instead of just white ones, so this polo-neck option is high on my buy list.

Satin Wrap Skirt
Tory Burch
Satin Wrap Skirt

The satin trend continues to dominate the fashion landscape for spring.

Cuffed Lace Buttondown
Tory Burch
Cuffed Lace Buttondown

I'm such a sucker for elegant lace.

Tory Burch black boots
Tory Burch
Banana Heel Buckle Boot

A great classic boot will always be a good investment.

Flannel Peacoat
Tory Burch
Flannel Peacoat

The furry details really elevate this otherwise classic peacoat.

Wool V-Neck Sweater
Tory Burch
Wool V-Neck Sweater

I own this sweater in gray, and let me tell you it's incredible.

Crepe Slip Dress
Tory Burch
Crepe Slip Dress

I think this just might be the perfect LBD.

Iridescent Velvet Quilted Jacket
Tory Burch
Iridescent Velvet Quilted Jacket

A pretty jacket can make any outfit feel special.

Mesh Skirt
Tory Burch
Mesh Skirt

Of course, you need the matching top too. Or at least I do.

Tory Burch cream tote bag
Tory Burch
Robinson Pebbled Tote

I did, in fact, just find your next work tote.

Wide-Leg Corduroy Pant
Tory Burch
Wide-Leg Corduroy Pant

Chic cords were all over the menswear collections, spurring me to need a pair ASAP.

Poplin Wrap Shirt
Tory Burch
Poplin Wrap Shirt

The wrap effect on this poplin shirt makes it feel refreshingly different than a standard button-down.

Silk Gazar Tunic
Tory Burch
Silk Gazar Tunic

If you love the sheer trend in theory but haven't found an item that feels actually wearable, try this tunic.

Satin Coat
Tory Burch
Satin Coat

How beautiful is this coat? I'm in love.

Tory Burch studded white loafers
Tory Burch
Studded Ballet Loafer

The ballet-flat version of these sold out so fast.

Jersey Chiffon Skirt
Tory Burch
Jersey Chiffon Skirt

At least three Who What Wear editors have this skirt in their shopping carts.

Long Tweed Coat
Tory Burch
Long Tweed Coat

I know this coat is still pricey, but trust me, it's worth splurging on. You'll own it forever.

High-Neck Top
Tory Burch
High-Neck Top

I'm here for all of the cool gray fashion options right now.

Reversible Printed Jacket
Tory Burch
Reversible Printed Jacket

I had the honor of wearing and testing out this jacket a few weeks ago, and the shape of it is unbelievably good. It's so tailored. Plus, leopard print is here to stay.

Spaghetti Strap Embossed Bucket Bag
Tory Burch
Spaghetti Strap Embossed Bucket Bag

Simply lovely.

Crepe Cropped Pant
Tory Burch
Crepe Cropped Pant

Capris and pedal pushers are arguably spring's top trend. Here's your opportunity to buy into the trend at a luxury level with an on-sale price.

Sequin Strapless Dress
Tory Burch
Sequin Strapless Dress

I genuinely dream about this dress multiple nights a week.

Tory Burch lavender loafers
Tory Burch
Ballet Loafer

These lavender loafers are the definition of heart eyes.

Silk Taffeta Trench
Tory Burch
Silk Taffeta Trench

I am this trench's number one fan.

Printed Mesh Skirt
Tory Burch
Printed Mesh Skirt

Not a bad way to end this list, eh?

Eliza Huber
Editor

