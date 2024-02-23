31 Tory Burch Sale Finds That I'm Low-Key Freaking Out About

Almost nothing will get me off my phone (where I was probably scrolling through Instagram or playing Royal Match) faster than the news of a sale, especially when it's one that's stocked full of pieces that are already featured on my master wish list. So you can probably imagine the speed at which I sprinted to my laptop yesterday when I found out about the private sale going on for a limited time only at Tory Burch, where my current shopping cart includes over $3000 worth of pieces from the S/S 23 and F/W 23 collections. Or at least, that's how much they cost before the sale. Now, that number has decreased in a truly beautiful manner.

As it stands, the private sale features pieces that are currently marked down by up to 60%, from shoes and handbags to ready-to-wear from the brand's lauded runway collections. There are sculpted minidresses and Lee Radziwill Cat Eye bags. There are also capri pants as well satin midi skirts and outerwear. Basically, every trend that people are desiring right now for spring is available in spades (at a highly discounted price) in the sale section at Tory Burch. But they won't exist there forever. Before the sale ends, scope out the best it has to offer below. At least, I know what I'll be doing today.

Tory Burch Hook-and-Eye Tunic $1298 $749 SHOP NOW As anyone who follows me on Instagram will know (because I post about it very, very often), I already purchased this minidress, and it's maybe the best thing I own.

Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Cat Eye Bag $798 $529 SHOP NOW FINE! I own this one too.

Tory Burch Double Layered Crewneck Cardigan $598 $349 SHOP NOW This is pretty much two sweaters for the price of one really good one that's also on sale.

Tory Burch Ruched Mini Skirt $498 $299 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities are endless.

Tory Burch Tailored Drapey Melange Pants $698 $441 SHOP NOW I bet you don't already own a pair of vibrant blue trousers. But you should.

Tory Burch Ankle-Wrap Ballerina $398 $149 SHOP NOW If balletcore is your core of choice, you need these under-$150 lace-up flats. Period.

Tory Burch Cotton Poplin Tunic $398 $180 SHOP NOW I keep seeing new, chic ways to style black poplin shirts instead of just white ones, so this polo-neck option is high on my buy list.

Tory Burch Satin Wrap Skirt $898 $486 SHOP NOW The satin trend continues to dominate the fashion landscape for spring.

Tory Burch Cuffed Lace Buttondown $498 $243 SHOP NOW I'm such a sucker for elegant lace.

Tory Burch Banana Heel Buckle Boot $648 $252 SHOP NOW A great classic boot will always be a good investment.

Tory Burch Flannel Peacoat $1998 $900 SHOP NOW The furry details really elevate this otherwise classic peacoat.

Tory Burch Wool V-Neck Sweater $628 $323 SHOP NOW I own this sweater in gray, and let me tell you it's incredible.

Tory Burch Crepe Slip Dress $898 $441 SHOP NOW I think this just might be the perfect LBD.

Tory Burch Iridescent Velvet Quilted Jacket $1498 $719 SHOP NOW A pretty jacket can make any outfit feel special.

Tory Burch Mesh Skirt $1098 $540 SHOP NOW Of course, you need the matching top too. Or at least I do.

Tory Burch Robinson Pebbled Tote $448 $225 SHOP NOW I did, in fact, just find your next work tote.

Tory Burch Wide-Leg Corduroy Pant $798 $405 SHOP NOW Chic cords were all over the menswear collections, spurring me to need a pair ASAP.

Tory Burch Poplin Wrap Shirt $548 $225 SHOP NOW The wrap effect on this poplin shirt makes it feel refreshingly different than a standard button-down.

Tory Burch Silk Gazar Tunic $598 $270 SHOP NOW If you love the sheer trend in theory but haven't found an item that feels actually wearable, try this tunic.

Tory Burch Satin Coat $1698 $900 SHOP NOW How beautiful is this coat? I'm in love.

Tory Burch Studded Ballet Loafer $298 $153 SHOP NOW The ballet-flat version of these sold out so fast.

Tory Burch Jersey Chiffon Skirt $898 $405 SHOP NOW At least three Who What Wear editors have this skirt in their shopping carts.

Tory Burch Long Tweed Coat $1998 $900 SHOP NOW I know this coat is still pricey, but trust me, it's worth splurging on. You'll own it forever.

Tory Burch High-Neck Top $998 $540 SHOP NOW I'm here for all of the cool gray fashion options right now.

Tory Burch Reversible Printed Jacket $998 $360 SHOP NOW I had the honor of wearing and testing out this jacket a few weeks ago, and the shape of it is unbelievably good. It's so tailored. Plus, leopard print is here to stay.

Tory Burch Spaghetti Strap Embossed Bucket Bag $1098 $693 SHOP NOW Simply lovely.

Tory Burch Crepe Cropped Pant $798 $360 SHOP NOW Capris and pedal pushers are arguably spring's top trend. Here's your opportunity to buy into the trend at a luxury level with an on-sale price.

Tory Burch Sequin Strapless Dress $1698 $810 SHOP NOW I genuinely dream about this dress multiple nights a week.

Tory Burch Ballet Loafer $298 $108 SHOP NOW These lavender loafers are the definition of heart eyes.

Tory Burch Silk Taffeta Trench $1998 $1080 SHOP NOW I am this trench's number one fan.