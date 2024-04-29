Senior Editor, Branded Content
Anneliese Henderson is a Los Angeles–based senior editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear where she covers the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing about her favorite trends, you can find her reading a book by the beach or spending money on overpriced smoothies at Erewhon.
-
Iris Law Wore an Ethereal, '90s-Inspired Tube Dress for Dinner in NYC
I came for the dress but stayed for the jewelry.
By Eliza Huber
-
5 Elegant Jewelry Trends From the '80s That Are Everywhere Again
Blast from the past.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
These Under-$30 Accessories From Amazon Will Make Your Outfits 10 Times Cooler
Including those viral drop earrings.
By Ana Escalante
-
Iris Law Ends the Gold Versus Silver Jewelry Debate Once and for All
Her spring favorites, revealed.
By Ana Escalante
-
I'm Starting My Fine Jewelry Collection—5 Experts Share Their Tips
A true sign of adulthood.
By Ana Escalante
-
Our Editors' Favorite Jewelry Designer Swears This Pretty Trend Will Dominate This Spring
Hint: It's not diamonds.
By Ana Escalante
-
Fashion Insiders Are Skipping Gold Jewelry and Wearing This Instead
These chic picks will make you a convert.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes