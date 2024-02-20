These 27 Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Have All of My Attention
Spring is on my mind and I am dead-set on getting my closet in order. My main goal is to update my usual basics for luxe-looking options that will help me achieve the coveted rich-girl vibe I am striving for. That said, I recently hit up some of my favorite retailers that are guaranteed to offer chic elevated basics that fit the bill—including J.Crew, H&M, and Gap—and I was not disappointed with the selection.
After a bit of in-depth perusing on each site, I came up with an array of standout pieces that can be easily mixed and matched and worn for many seasons to come. Think classic button-down shirts, polished tops, timeless stripes, cool jeans, elevated outerwear, and more. Keep scrolling to check out 27 luxe-looking basics that have all my attention this season. Good luck picking just a few.
J.Crew
H&M
Gap
