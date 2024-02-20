These 27 Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Have All of My Attention

Spring is on my mind and I am dead-set on getting my closet in order. My main goal is to update my usual basics for luxe-looking options that will help me achieve the coveted rich-girl vibe I am striving for. That said, I recently hit up some of my favorite retailers that are guaranteed to offer chic elevated basics that fit the bill—including J.Crew, H&M, and Gap—and I was not disappointed with the selection.

After a bit of in-depth perusing on each site, I came up with an array of standout pieces that can be easily mixed and matched and worn for many seasons to come. Think classic button-down shirts, polished tops, timeless stripes, cool jeans, elevated outerwear, and more. Keep scrolling to check out 27 luxe-looking basics that have all my attention this season. Good luck picking just a few.

J.Crew

J.Crew Rollneck Sweater In Stripe $90 $60 SHOP NOW To wear forever.

J.Crew Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant $148 SHOP NOW These look designer.

J.Crew Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt In Stretch Cotton $80 $65 SHOP NOW Red is still having a major moment.

J.Crew Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats In Leather $148 SHOP NOW Classic with a twist.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt In Cotton Poplin $98 $70 SHOP NOW I love a great blue button-down.

J.Crew Double-Breasted Trench Coat $368 $220 SHOP NOW Why not try a trench in green?

J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater $138 SHOP NOW Love the styling here.

Collection Maxi Skirt In Lightweight Chiffon $198 SHOP NOW Makes quite the statement.

J.Crew Fitted Mockneck Tank Top In Stretch Cotton Blend $50 $40 SHOP NOW Try instead of your usual white tee.

H&M

H&M Single-Breasted Blazer $53 SHOP NOW The perfect gray.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks $27 SHOP NOW These are guaranteed to sell out.

H&M Boat-Neck Bodysuit $16 SHOP NOW Boatneck tops are chic.

H&M Cotton Shirt $32 SHOP NOW Subtle stripes for the win.

H&M Small Shoulder Bag $25 SHOP NOW This will come in handy.

H&M Satin Maxi Skirt $38 SHOP NOW This whole look is '90s coded.

H&M Draped Jersey Dress $38 SHOP NOW Great little white dress alert.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan $19 SHOP NOW Perfect for spring.

H&M Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans $25 SHOP NOW How are these 25?

Gap

Gap Cinched Denim Jacket $90 SHOP NOW A great denim jacket alternative.

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Cotton Trousers $98 SHOP NOW A closet staple for spring and summer.

Gap 24/7 Split-Hem Shrunken Sweater $70 $55 SHOP NOW Into this neutral striped knit.

Gap High Rise ’90s Straight Jeans $80 SHOP NOW Straight-leg jeans are a favorite.

Gap Textured Sweater Jacket $98 SHOP NOW This also comes in blue.

Gap Linen-Cotton Baseball Hat $30 SHOP NOW Perfect for everyday outfits.

Gap Linen Boyfriend Shirt $70 SHOP NOW So many styling possibilities.

Gap Muscle Dolman T-Shirt $30 SHOP NOW A chic take on the basic black tee.