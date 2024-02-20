These 27 Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Have All of My Attention

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

27 Chic Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Lena Farl French Outfit Idea Striped Sweater

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Spring is on my mind and I am dead-set on getting my closet in order. My main goal is to update my usual basics for luxe-looking options that will help me achieve the coveted rich-girl vibe I am striving for. That said, I recently hit up some of my favorite retailers that are guaranteed to offer chic elevated basics that fit the bill—including J.Crew, H&M, and Gap—and I was not disappointed with the selection.

After a bit of in-depth perusing on each site, I came up with an array of standout pieces that can be easily mixed and matched and worn for many seasons to come. Think classic button-down shirts, polished tops, timeless stripes, cool jeans, elevated outerwear, and more. Keep scrolling to check out 27 luxe-looking basics that have all my attention this season. Good luck picking just a few.

J.Crew

Rollneck Sweater In Stripe
J.Crew
Rollneck Sweater In Stripe

To wear forever.

Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant
J.Crew
Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant

These look designer.

Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt In Stretch Cotton
J.Crew
Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt In Stretch Cotton

Red is still having a major moment.

Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats In Leather
J.Crew
Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats In Leather

Classic with a twist.

Garçon Classic Shirt In Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt In Cotton Poplin

I love a great blue button-down.

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
J.Crew
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Why not try a trench in green?

Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater

Love the styling here.

Collection Maxi Skirt In Lightweight Chiffon
Collection Maxi Skirt In Lightweight Chiffon

Makes quite the statement.

Fitted Mockneck Tank Top In Stretch Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Fitted Mockneck Tank Top In Stretch Cotton Blend

Try instead of your usual white tee.

H&M

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

The perfect gray.

H&M, Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

These are guaranteed to sell out.

Boat-Neck Bodysuit
H&M
Boat-Neck Bodysuit

Boatneck tops are chic.

striped shirt
H&M
Cotton Shirt

Subtle stripes for the win.

Small Shoulder Bag
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag

This will come in handy.

Satin Maxi Skirt
H&M
Satin Maxi Skirt

This whole look is '90s coded.

Draped Jersey Dress
H&M
Draped Jersey Dress

Great little white dress alert.

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Perfect for spring.

Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans
H&M
Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans

How are these 25?

Gap

Cinched Denim Jacket
Gap
Cinched Denim Jacket

A great denim jacket alternative.

Gap, 365 High Rise Linen-Cotton Trousers
Gap
365 High Rise Linen-Cotton Trousers

A closet staple for spring and summer.

Gap, 24/7 Split-Hem Shrunken Sweater
Gap
24/7 Split-Hem Shrunken Sweater

Into this neutral striped knit.

Gap, High Rise ’90s Straight Jeans
Gap
High Rise ’90s Straight Jeans

Straight-leg jeans are a favorite.

Gap, Textured Sweater Jacket
Gap
Textured Sweater Jacket

This also comes in blue.

Gap, Linen-Cotton Baseball Hat
Gap
Linen-Cotton Baseball Hat

Perfect for everyday outfits.

Gap, Linen Boyfriend Shirt
Gap
Linen Boyfriend Shirt

So many styling possibilities.

Muscle Dolman T-Shirt
Gap
Muscle Dolman T-Shirt

A chic take on the basic black tee.

Icon Trench Coat
Gap
Icon Trench Coat

This makes everything look elevated.

