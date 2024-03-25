I'm a Shopping Expert, and I Can Confirm: It's Not Too Early to Be Thinking About Linen Sets

As someone who is all about ease in their dressing, my secret to looking put-together on any given day, whether you have 5 minutes or 50 minutes to get dressed, is a co-ord. Matching sets, pre-made to look polished and already styled to match are the most reliable additions to any wardrobe, and thanks to their ability to be separated and formed into various other outfits are incredibly versatile, too. As we coax in spring’s arrival, I’ve been looking to the fabric that defines the warmer months—linen. Light and airy, the relaxed nature of linen is one that always adds an ‘I just threw this on’ feel, whilst still looking incredibly considered.

As the first rays of sunshine begin to seep through, now is the time to look towards this seasonal hero. And it's not just me who thinks this. The new-in collections of some of our favourite brands are flecked with lightweight linen styles in all kinds of combinations. Whilst many of us might immediately think of a shirt and trousers combination, this season brands have honed in on this easy pairing, with waistcoat styles, skirts mini and maxi, in all silhouettes from relaxed to tailored.

Due to the fabric, which naturally creases with wear, there's an added relaxed, bohemian feel which reflects the ease of war-weather days we're expecting from spring and summer. Though this doesn't limit the style to the brightest days. I've spotted a shirt and trouser combination worn with a trench coat and trainers on milder days, or blazer pairings that just require a tank top or shirt to blend seamlessly into your workwear builds.

Keep scrolling to explore the best two-piece linen sets around right now.

SHOP TWO-PIECE LINEN SETS

H&M Linen Shirt £28 SHOP NOW An easy linen shirt is incredibly versatile.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW The wide-leg style is making this pair a best seller.

Nobody's Child Cream Linen-Blend Victoria Waistcoat £79 SHOP NOW The adoration for waistcoats is set to continue this spring and summer.

Nobody's Child Cream Linen-Blend Relaxed Tailored Trousers £85 SHOP NOW You'd never guess these were from the high street, thanks to the soft pleats.

Reformation Saige Linen Top £78 SHOP NOW This top comes in a range of shades, but the bold red hue has my heart.

Reformation Remi Cropped Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW A set you can dress up or down.

Faithfull The Brand + Net Sustain Praiyah Strapless Shirred Linen Top £119 SHOP NOW The shirred back of this top ensures a perfect fit.

Faithfull The Brand + Net Sustain Amreli Linen Maxi Skirt £249 SHOP NOW This elegant linen maxi skirt immediately caught my eye.

Toteme Lyocell and Linen-Blend Top £270 SHOP NOW Trust Toteme to design with serious elegance.

Toteme Tencel ™ Lyocell and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants £290 SHOP NOW The elastic waist band adds comfort to this chic look.

COS Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt £75 SHOP NOW We often find ourselves turning to COS for brilliant basics.

CO|S Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers £95 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this dark brown shade is going to be seriously popular.

Reiss Natural Cassie Linen Single Breasted Suit Blazer £268 SHOP NOW A timeless linen blazer will fit into so many outfit builds.

Reiss Natural Cassie Linen Wide Leg Suit Trousers £178 SHOP NOW A smart take on relaxed linen.

M&S Collection Pure Linen Relaxed Shirt £35 SHOP NOW M&S makes a case for joyful shades for brighter days.

M&S Collection Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers £25 SHOP NOW This pair comes in a range of shades and patterns.

LouLou Studio Lago Cropped Pinstriped Woven Shirt £246 SHOP NOW This look proves how easy it is to mix and match your co-ord pieces.

LouLou Studio Pinstriped Woven Wide-Leg Pants £246 SHOP NOW This whole look is a 10/10.

Reformation The Classic Relaxed Linen Blazer £298 SHOP NOW Reformation's latest foray into linen is the best yet.