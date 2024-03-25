I'm a Shopping Expert, and I Can Confirm: It's Not Too Early to Be Thinking About Linen Sets

By Florrie Alexander
published

As someone who is all about ease in their dressing, my secret to looking put-together on any given day, whether you have 5 minutes or 50 minutes to get dressed, is a co-ord. Matching sets, pre-made to look polished and already styled to match are the most reliable additions to any wardrobe, and thanks to their ability to be separated and formed into various other outfits are incredibly versatile, too. As we coax in spring’s arrival, I’ve been looking to the fabric that defines the warmer months—linen. Light and airy, the relaxed nature of linen is one that always adds an ‘I just threw this on’ feel, whilst still looking incredibly considered.

Monikh takes photo in mirror wearing matching linen set

(Image credit: @monikh)

As the first rays of sunshine begin to seep through, now is the time to look towards this seasonal hero. And it's not just me who thinks this. The new-in collections of some of our favourite brands are flecked with lightweight linen styles in all kinds of combinations. Whilst many of us might immediately think of a shirt and trousers combination, this season brands have honed in on this easy pairing, with waistcoat styles, skirts mini and maxi, in all silhouettes from relaxed to tailored.

Jessica takes a picture in a mirror wearing a white linen top and skirt set

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Due to the fabric, which naturally creases with wear, there's an added relaxed, bohemian feel which reflects the ease of war-weather days we're expecting from spring and summer. Though this doesn't limit the style to the brightest days. I've spotted a shirt and trouser combination worn with a trench coat and trainers on milder days, or blazer pairings that just require a tank top or shirt to blend seamlessly into your workwear builds.

Keep scrolling to explore the best two-piece linen sets around right now.

SHOP TWO-PIECE LINEN SETS

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

An easy linen shirt is incredibly versatile.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers

The wide-leg style is making this pair a best seller.

Cream Linen-Blend Victoria Waistcoat
Nobody's Child
Cream Linen-Blend Victoria Waistcoat

The adoration for waistcoats is set to continue this spring and summer.

Cream Linen-Blend Relaxed Tailored Trousers
Nobody's Child
Cream Linen-Blend Relaxed Tailored Trousers

You'd never guess these were from the high street, thanks to the soft pleats.

Saige Linen Top
Reformation
Saige Linen Top

This top comes in a range of shades, but the bold red hue has my heart.

Remi Cropped Linen Pant
Reformation
Remi Cropped Linen Pant

A set you can dress up or down.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND, + Net Sustain Praiyah Strapless Shirred Linen Top
Faithfull The Brand
+ Net Sustain Praiyah Strapless Shirred Linen Top

The shirred back of this top ensures a perfect fit.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND, + Net Sustain Amreli Linen Maxi Skirt
Faithfull The Brand
+ Net Sustain Amreli Linen Maxi Skirt

This elegant linen maxi skirt immediately caught my eye.

TOTEME, Lyocell and Linen-Blend Top
Toteme
Lyocell and Linen-Blend Top

Trust Toteme to design with serious elegance.

TOTEME, Tencel ™ Lyocell and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
Toteme
Tencel ™ Lyocell and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

The elastic waist band adds comfort to this chic look.

Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt
COS
Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt

We often find ourselves turning to COS for brilliant basics.

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers
CO|S
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers

I have a feeling this dark brown shade is going to be seriously popular.

Reiss Natural Cassie Linen Single Breasted Suit Blazer
Reiss
Natural Cassie Linen Single Breasted Suit Blazer

A timeless linen blazer will fit into so many outfit builds.

Reiss Natural Cassie Linen Wide Leg Suit Trousers
Reiss
Natural Cassie Linen Wide Leg Suit Trousers

A smart take on relaxed linen.

M&S Collection, Pure Linen Relaxed Shirt
M&S Collection
Pure Linen Relaxed Shirt

M&S makes a case for joyful shades for brighter days.

M&S Collection, Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers

This pair comes in a range of shades and patterns.

LOULOU STUDIO, Lago Cropped Pinstriped Woven Shirt
LouLou Studio
Lago Cropped Pinstriped Woven Shirt

This look proves how easy it is to mix and match your co-ord pieces.

LOULOU STUDIO, Pinstriped Woven Wide-Leg Pants
LouLou Studio
Pinstriped Woven Wide-Leg Pants

This whole look is a 10/10.

The Classic Relaxed Linen Blazer
Reformation
The Classic Relaxed Linen Blazer

Reformation's latest foray into linen is the best yet.

Mia Low Waist Linen Skort
Reformation
Mia Low Waist Linen Skort

For those who love a mini hemline.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.


There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.

