I'm a Shopping Expert, and I Can Confirm: It's Not Too Early to Be Thinking About Linen Sets
As someone who is all about ease in their dressing, my secret to looking put-together on any given day, whether you have 5 minutes or 50 minutes to get dressed, is a co-ord. Matching sets, pre-made to look polished and already styled to match are the most reliable additions to any wardrobe, and thanks to their ability to be separated and formed into various other outfits are incredibly versatile, too. As we coax in spring’s arrival, I’ve been looking to the fabric that defines the warmer months—linen. Light and airy, the relaxed nature of linen is one that always adds an ‘I just threw this on’ feel, whilst still looking incredibly considered.
As the first rays of sunshine begin to seep through, now is the time to look towards this seasonal hero. And it's not just me who thinks this. The new-in collections of some of our favourite brands are flecked with lightweight linen styles in all kinds of combinations. Whilst many of us might immediately think of a shirt and trousers combination, this season brands have honed in on this easy pairing, with waistcoat styles, skirts mini and maxi, in all silhouettes from relaxed to tailored.
Due to the fabric, which naturally creases with wear, there's an added relaxed, bohemian feel which reflects the ease of war-weather days we're expecting from spring and summer. Though this doesn't limit the style to the brightest days. I've spotted a shirt and trouser combination worn with a trench coat and trainers on milder days, or blazer pairings that just require a tank top or shirt to blend seamlessly into your workwear builds.
Keep scrolling to explore the best two-piece linen sets around right now.
SHOP TWO-PIECE LINEN SETS
The adoration for waistcoats is set to continue this spring and summer.
You'd never guess these were from the high street, thanks to the soft pleats.
The shirred back of this top ensures a perfect fit.
This elegant linen maxi skirt immediately caught my eye.
The elastic waist band adds comfort to this chic look.
I have a feeling this dark brown shade is going to be seriously popular.
A timeless linen blazer will fit into so many outfit builds.
This look proves how easy it is to mix and match your co-ord pieces.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.
There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.