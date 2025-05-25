H&M Has Declared These the 6 Key Trends of Summer 2025

Whilst the sunshine may be taking a short hiatus, the past few weeks of blazing sunshine have offered us a sneak peek of the season to come. Already, the summer trends have been laid out, and now is the chance for us to take a step back, analyse our wardrobes, and look for any missing spots where new items should be.

Of course, a new season doesn't call for a complete overhaul of our wardrobes, but a few considered additions can be all it takes to make our staples feel brand new for summer 2025. And one brand that has already picked up on the most defining trends of the new season is H&M.

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M is a brand we editors frequently turn to for its ability to create high-end-looking pieces with surprisingly affordable price tags. For summer 2025, the brand has put its best foot forward in celebrating key trends that are taking over the fashion space.

The first theme that H&M brings its expensive-looking design prowess to is summer classics. These are the reliable styles that year in and year out we always come back to for their timeless appeal. Think a classic white summer dress, an understated black swimsuit or a pair of crisp cut tailored trousers that bring polish to warm weather dressing.

Take a peek at any street style imagery at the moment and it's clear that the boho aesthetic is leading the way this summer. Delicate embroidery, sweet motifs and languid silhouettes bring a '70s ease to summer days. When I think of summer, the first thing that springs to mind is linen. The breathable fabric is a saving grace on the hottest days, and H&M has a selection of best-selling styles that have been restocked for the new season.

Alongside, you'll find textural updates in the form of crochet and straw weave that instantly bring a summer feel to any outfit, whilst pops of colour reinvigorate our favourite neutrals, making them feel brand new once more. To make summer shopping easier, I've honed in on the 6 key summer trends that H&M is doing better than anyone else right now.

Keep scrolling to shop the 6 key summer 2025 trends at H&M.

1. Summer Classics

Each time that summer rolls around, certain classics come back to the fore. A great summer dress, easy tailored trousers, and of course, a great basket bag are consistently spotted on the most stylish people when the temperatures start to rise.

Shop Summer Classics:

H&M Wide Ankle-Length Trousers £23 SHOP NOW The silhouette of these trousers is absolutely exquisite, plus the ankle-skimming hemline will show off your summer sandals. H&M Oval Sunglasses £10 SHOP NOW Oval sunglasses have been in favour for years for their elegant appeal. H&M Broderie Anglaise Strappy Dress £45 SHOP NOW Just slip on sandals and grab a basket bag (find below) and you're ready to go. H&M Padded-Cup Swimsuit £25 SHOP NOW Holidays are on the horizon, and a classic black swimsuit will always rise to the occasion. H&M Straw Shoulder Bag £33 SHOP NOW A key identifier of summer's arrival is the return of the beloved basket bag.

2. '70s Boho

Loose silhouettes, intricate broderie anglaise and lace, and sweet tie and tassle details declare the arrival of a boho summer. This year, fashion is leaning into the soft aesthetic for the summer months, and H&M has prepared it's new-in section with a selection of '70s inspired buys.

Shop '70s Boho:

H&M Maxi Halterneck Dress £50 SHOP NOW Slip on sandals for an elevated everyday look, or consider a pair of mules and clutch back to take this dress to a more occasionwear space. H&M Broderie Anglaise Cotton Skirt £55 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of this whole set. H&M Angular Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW I genuinely thought these were a designer pair of sunglasses. The oversized shape, the striking arms and the deep brown shade are spot on. H&M Crinkled Frill-Trimmed Blouse £16 SHOP NOW Pretty blouses are on the rise this season. H&M Suede Shoulder Bag £140 SHOP NOW The 100% suede finish! The soft pink shade! The gold metal accents! The stitch detailing! Everyone will ask which designer makes this bag.

3. Light Linens

One of the most distinct changes that occurs when we move from spring to summer is the reintroduction of linen into our wardrobes. No matter the year, we turn to this breathable fabric to bring an airy touch to our skirts, tailoring, shorts and more on the warmest days. Trust me, these are pieces that you'll rely on year after year.

Shop Light Linens:

H&M Linen-Blend Skirt £25 SHOP NOW White skirts feature in so many of my summer outfit builds, and the linen-blend fabric sets this up to be a great summer buy. H&M Linen Shirt £28 SHOP NOW From polished office looks to beachside throw over a bikini, you'll find so many wears to wear this linen shirt. H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £25 SHOP NOW H&M's linen-blend trousers are a best-seller every single year, and this pair comes in a range of great shades. H&M Linen-Blend Drawstring Shorts £20 SHOP NOW Shorts are about to return in a big way, and this pair has a comfortable elasticated waistband with elegant pleats. H&M Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers £20 SHOP NOW Loose, relaxed and seriously comfortable—this is a great pair to rely on for those laidback days.

Where cashmeres and leathers excel in the winter months, summer has its own textural update. Woven straw, playful fringing and intricate crochet are clear signs that the countdown to summer holidays are underway, and just one addition to your favourite looks will bring an instant warm-weather update.

H&M Fringed Crochet-Look Skirt £55 SHOP NOW This is exactly what I want to wear on the first day of my holiday. H&M Straw Shoulder Bag £20 SHOP NOW In the city or beachside, this bag will bring a summery edge to all your outfits. H&M Fringe-Trimmed Strappy Dress £65 SHOP NOW The precisely placed fringe details take this cream dress to a very elegant level. H&M Straw Ballet Flats £23 SHOP NOW Woven ballet flats are taking off this season, and this pair is one of the best affordable options I've found. H&M Fringe-Trimmed Kaftan Dress £75 SHOP NOW The chicest throw-on I've seen to date.

5. Easy Co-Ords

I'm looking for a bit of relaxation this summer, and the readymade ease of a co-ord complements this mindset completely. For summer 2025, H&M offers a selection of two-piece heroes that just require accessories for a complete look, or can be worn mixed and matched with the rest of our wardrobes.

Shop Easy Co-Ords:

6. Red Accents

Whilst butter yellow led the charge in spring, now summer is calling for bolder shades and red is the shade we're all looking to. Whether it's a vibrant outfit, or simply accents on a minimalist look, this striking shade will immediately refresh our other wardrobe staples.

Shop Red Accents: