H&M Has Declared These the 6 Key Trends of Summer 2025
Summer has arrived at H&M, and six clear trends have come to the fore. From easy boho styles to bold pops of colour, find out more about the elegant and joyful trends that H&M is backing for summer 2025.
Whilst the sunshine may be taking a short hiatus, the past few weeks of blazing sunshine have offered us a sneak peek of the season to come. Already, the summer trends have been laid out, and now is the chance for us to take a step back, analyse our wardrobes, and look for any missing spots where new items should be.
Of course, a new season doesn't call for a complete overhaul of our wardrobes, but a few considered additions can be all it takes to make our staples feel brand new for summer 2025. And one brand that has already picked up on the most defining trends of the new season is H&M.
H&M is a brand we editors frequently turn to for its ability to create high-end-looking pieces with surprisingly affordable price tags. For summer 2025, the brand has put its best foot forward in celebrating key trends that are taking over the fashion space.
The first theme that H&M brings its expensive-looking design prowess to is summer classics. These are the reliable styles that year in and year out we always come back to for their timeless appeal. Think a classic white summer dress, an understated black swimsuit or a pair of crisp cut tailored trousers that bring polish to warm weather dressing.
Take a peek at any street style imagery at the moment and it's clear that the boho aesthetic is leading the way this summer. Delicate embroidery, sweet motifs and languid silhouettes bring a '70s ease to summer days. When I think of summer, the first thing that springs to mind is linen. The breathable fabric is a saving grace on the hottest days, and H&M has a selection of best-selling styles that have been restocked for the new season.
Alongside, you'll find textural updates in the form of crochet and straw weave that instantly bring a summer feel to any outfit, whilst pops of colour reinvigorate our favourite neutrals, making them feel brand new once more. To make summer shopping easier, I've honed in on the 6 key summer trends that H&M is doing better than anyone else right now.
Keep scrolling to shop the 6 key summer 2025 trends at H&M.
1. Summer Classics
Each time that summer rolls around, certain classics come back to the fore. A great summer dress, easy tailored trousers, and of course, a great basket bag are consistently spotted on the most stylish people when the temperatures start to rise.
Shop Summer Classics:
2. '70s Boho
Loose silhouettes, intricate broderie anglaise and lace, and sweet tie and tassle details declare the arrival of a boho summer. This year, fashion is leaning into the soft aesthetic for the summer months, and H&M has prepared it's new-in section with a selection of '70s inspired buys.
Shop '70s Boho:
3. Light Linens
One of the most distinct changes that occurs when we move from spring to summer is the reintroduction of linen into our wardrobes. No matter the year, we turn to this breathable fabric to bring an airy touch to our skirts, tailoring, shorts and more on the warmest days. Trust me, these are pieces that you'll rely on year after year.
Shop Light Linens:
4. Updated Textures
Where cashmeres and leathers excel in the winter months, summer has its own textural update. Woven straw, playful fringing and intricate crochet are clear signs that the countdown to summer holidays are underway, and just one addition to your favourite looks will bring an instant warm-weather update.
Shop Updated Textures:
5. Easy Co-Ords
I'm looking for a bit of relaxation this summer, and the readymade ease of a co-ord complements this mindset completely. For summer 2025, H&M offers a selection of two-piece heroes that just require accessories for a complete look, or can be worn mixed and matched with the rest of our wardrobes.
Shop Easy Co-Ords:
6. Red Accents
Whilst butter yellow led the charge in spring, now summer is calling for bolder shades and red is the shade we're all looking to. Whether it's a vibrant outfit, or simply accents on a minimalist look, this striking shade will immediately refresh our other wardrobe staples.
Shop Red Accents:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
