Out of 7851 Items, Only These 23 Are Worth Looking At in H&M's Exclusive Members Sale

As we move into midsummer and closer into early autumn, finding timeless items that you can wear now as well as into the transitional season can be tricky. Investing in premium pieces is never a bad idea, but the high-street also has great options for high-quality classic buys. One of my go-to stores for affordable stylish pieces is H&M, and if you love the brand as much as I do, you probably spend a lot of time looking at the new-in section for elevated basics and refined staples. I'm always browsing the site for premium-looking items that I can add to my wardrobe, so today, imagine my delight when I logged into my account to see there was an exclusive sale going on right now, offering members up to 15% off a selection of items, including plenty from the new-in range.

If you're not already an H&M member I'd strongly suggest becoming one. You can sign up here for free and receive a number of different perks, most notably exclusive sales of a wide selection of clothing, shoes and accessories. Luckily, this particular sale applies to their new-in range as well, meaning there are so many different items to choose from.

Whether I'm looking for a pretty summer dress for a barbecue, or searching for sleek tailoring that I can wear to the office, H&M is my go-to high-street store all year round. Whenever a sale pops up, it can be easy to fall into the trap of buying trend-led pieces simply because the price is cheaper. However, I'd suggest focusing on more classic, expensive-looking staples that you can wear on repeat the rest of the season and into early autumn. I've bought so many items in H&M sales that I pull out year after year, from timeless tailored trousers and linen shirts to sophisticated flat-shoes and handbags.

Keep scrolling to shop 23 expensive-looking staples that are on sale at the moment.

Shop the Best Items to Buy in H&M's Member's Sale:

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

Such a pretty shade.

Curvy Fit Wide Ultra High Jeans
H&M
Curvy Fit Wide Ultra High Jeans

I love the slouchier fit of these jeans.

Pleated Satin Skirt
H&M
Pleated Satin Skirt

White skirts are a summer staple.

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

A basic tank will act as the basis for so many of your summer outfits.

Square Sunglasses
H&M
Square Sunglasses

You don't have to spend loads on premium-looking sunnies.

A-Line Mini Dress
H&M
A-Line Mini Dress

You can't go wrong with an LWD in summer.

H&M, Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Bermuda Shorts

Opt for a longer short for an elevated summer look.

H&M, Loafers
H&M
Loafers

A sleek pair of loafers will polish up any outfit.

Gold-Plated Dome Earrings
H&M
Gold-Plated Dome Earrings

These look way more expensive than their price tag.

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

You'll come back to these every summer.

Oversized Pinstriped Blazer
H&M
Oversized Pinstriped Blazer

H&M has some of the best tailoring on the high-street.

Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

How cool is this mesh style?

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

French-girl approved.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

This reddish-brown shade can be just as versatile as black.

Tie-Strap Smocked Dress
H&M
Tie-Strap Smocked Dress

This simple style is so beautiful.

Fine-Knit Top
H&M
Fine-Knit Top

This entire look is so chic!

Intertwined-Strap Sandals
H&M
Intertwined-Strap Sandals

H&M sandals always look so premium.

H&M, Linen-Blend Twill Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Twill Trousers

This tailored linen pair will keep your outfits refined in the warm weather.

Oversized Shirt
H&M
Oversized Shirt

A stripe shirt is so versatile.

Rectangular Shopper
H&M
Rectangular Shopper

I'll be using this for work as well as on weekends.

Jumper
H&M
Jumper

I'll be recreating this entire look.

H&M, Trench-look jacket
H&M
Trench-look jacket

The perfect jacket for those colder summer days.

Oversized Shirt
H&M
Oversized Shirt

You can't go wrong with a classic blue and white stripe.

