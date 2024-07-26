Out of 7851 Items, Only These 23 Are Worth Looking At in H&M's Exclusive Members Sale
As we move into midsummer and closer into early autumn, finding timeless items that you can wear now as well as into the transitional season can be tricky. Investing in premium pieces is never a bad idea, but the high-street also has great options for high-quality classic buys. One of my go-to stores for affordable stylish pieces is H&M, and if you love the brand as much as I do, you probably spend a lot of time looking at the new-in section for elevated basics and refined staples. I'm always browsing the site for premium-looking items that I can add to my wardrobe, so today, imagine my delight when I logged into my account to see there was an exclusive sale going on right now, offering members up to 15% off a selection of items, including plenty from the new-in range.
If you're not already an H&M member I'd strongly suggest becoming one. You can sign up here for free and receive a number of different perks, most notably exclusive sales of a wide selection of clothing, shoes and accessories. Luckily, this particular sale applies to their new-in range as well, meaning there are so many different items to choose from.
Liv Madeline wearing an H&M linen shirt.
Whether I'm looking for a pretty summer dress for a barbecue, or searching for sleek tailoring that I can wear to the office, H&M is my go-to high-street store all year round. Whenever a sale pops up, it can be easy to fall into the trap of buying trend-led pieces simply because the price is cheaper. However, I'd suggest focusing on more classic, expensive-looking staples that you can wear on repeat the rest of the season and into early autumn. I've bought so many items in H&M sales that I pull out year after year, from timeless tailored trousers and linen shirts to sophisticated flat-shoes and handbags.
Keep scrolling to shop 23 expensive-looking staples that are on sale at the moment.
Shop the Best Items to Buy in H&M's Member's Sale:
I love the slouchier fit of these jeans.
White skirts are a summer staple.
You can't go wrong with an LWD in summer.
Opt for a longer short for an elevated summer look.
How cool is this mesh style?
This tailored linen pair will keep your outfits refined in the warm weather.
