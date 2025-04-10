H&M Just Launched the Most Sophisticated Spring Capsule—18 Pieces That Will Sell Out First

Sophisticated, contemporary and expensive-looking, the second half of H&M's SS25 collection has just launched.

Earlier this year, the high street brand launched the first part of its new season collection featuring soft bohemian silhouettes. Now, the full collection is online, continuing to lean into the boho feel that's taking over this spring and summer alongside more considered tailoring. If you're looking to update your wardrobe for the new season, this is a great place to start.

(Image credit: H&M)

Balancing the desire to look polished alongside creating easy outfits and embracing the relaxed feel of languid sunny days is a hard thing to bring together, but H&M's new collection does it with ease. Glancing at the stellar lineup, you'll find there's a muted palette of greys, dusky pinks and soft beiges that are primed to pair seamlessly with our capsule neutrals whilst bringing a new season feel as they go.

(Image credit: H&M)

Tailoring is where this collection really excels, bringing both classic double-breasted designs alongside more contemporary styles with collarless details and softened shoulders. Select pieces that H&M does so well, like tailored wide-leg trousers, are now offered in a crisp white linen for the warmer months, and if you fell for H&M's waisted cardigan recently, you'll be pleased to see a highly elegant waisted cotton blazer features in the line-up. The considered feel of tailoring is the perfect balance for the more delicate details. Sheer skirts are a key trend for spring, and the brand leans in with their own takes on the translucent style in skirts, trousers and even outerwear.

(Image credit: H&M)

Whilst the considered silhouettes make this collection feel so high-end, it's all the attention to details that bring in that premium feel. Intricate beadwork can be found on soft knits, pencil skirts and dresses. The sweet touches also extend to the accessories department. In jewellery, stacked beads can be found on bracelets as well as drop earrings, the elegant finishing touch to take any outfit from good to great. One piece that has impressed me the most is the coated clutch. A clutch style with a ruched top and practical size that comes in soft beige and deep brown—either of which has the sophisticated appeal to have onlookers ask where you got it.

Truly, any piece from the collection will upgrade our looks for this season and the next, but below, I've created an edit of the 18 pieces I believe will sell out first.

Shop the H&M Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

H&M Waisted Cotton Blazer £43 SHOP NOW Highly wearable with a touch of contemporary design, the waisted blazer is destined to move quickly.

H&M Pleat-Front Cotton Trousers £45 SHOP NOW Sharp tailoring, a sleek high-rise waistline and a 100% cotton fabrication—this pair went straight in my basket.

H&M Halterneck Dress £75 SHOP NOW From the sleek design to the styling, this outfit is pure perfection. No notes.

H&M Square-Toe Leather Mules £55 SHOP NOW We first spotted this pair a few months ago when they quickly sold out thanks to their refined appeal. Now they're part of the SS/25 collection—this time I won't hesitate to check out.

H&M Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt £23 SHOP NOW H&M is a reliable spot for great basics and this crisp linen-blend shirt is a piece that will work hard in your warm weather wardrobe for years to come.

H&M Circular Skirt £38 SHOP NOW Skirt season is upon us, and I've spotted so many stylish people playing with bold a-line shapes. Now it's my turn.

H&M Cluster Earrings £20 SHOP NOW Whether it's a simple t-shirt look, a beachside ensemble or a dressier dinner outfit, these earrings will definitely bring a touch of drama.

H&M Collarless Twill Blazer £55 SHOP NOW Baby pink was a key trend we spotted all over the spring/summer 2025 runways, and now you can embrace the sweet shade in the most polished way.

H&M Wide Linen-Blend Trousers £35 SHOP NOW Linen trousers have been top of my wish list since the weather starting heating up, and now I've found a pair that is not only incredibly sleek but also very affordable.

H&M Coated Clutch £38 SHOP NOW Fact: this designer-looking clutch bag is about to become my most relied upon bag.

H&M Tailored Wool-Blend Skirt £120 SHOP NOW With the various thoughtful design details in this skirt from the soft blue shade to the tailored design to the cuffed hem, there's a very Prada feel to this skirt.

H&M Ramie Trench Coat £65 SHOP NOW If your classic trench coat works overtime during the spring months, why not mix things up with this sheer panelled style. This will also be a great layer for those cooler summer evenings.

H&M Long Strappy Top £25 SHOP NOW This was one of the first pieces that caught my eye when viewing the collection. I can picture it layered over jeans, pairing with a cute mini skirt, but I also adore this look with the matching sheer trousers.

H&M Long Suit Waistcoat £38 SHOP NOW There's no denying how versatile a waistcoat is, and I'm already planning all the ways I'll wear it this spring. Think baggy low rise jeans, tailored linen trousers, the bold a-line skirt above, and of course with the matching Bermuda shorts.

H&M Bermuda Shorts £28 SHOP NOW From the length to the cut to the shade, this pair has officially convinced me to try the long shorts trend.

H&M Kitten-Heeled Sandals £23 SHOP NOW The brown version of this pair has already sold out.

H&M Sheer Embellished Skirt £35 SHOP NOW I'm making plans just to wear this skirt.

H&M Side-Slit Suit Waistcoat £45 SHOP NOW One of the most worn pieces in my wardrobe is a relaxed waistcoat.

H&M Pleat-Front Trousers £45 SHOP NOW The puddle hem! The pleats! The silhouette!