From what I hear, there's nothing like autumn in Paris. I'm sure it has to do with the light, leaves, and perfect air temperature. I hope to find out why first-hand one of these days, but for now, I'll just be over here staring wistfully at stylish French women's fall outfits. Something else I've been doing is staring wistfully at Reformation's new fall arrivals, and yes, quite a few of them happen to be very autumn-in-Paris.
If, like me, you enjoy modern-day Parisian style and Reformation, you couldn't have clicked on a better link. Below, I shared seven standout French-girl outfits I recently came across, along with the key trend to buy from Reformation if you want to emulate the look. If we can't be sipping espresso in a sidewalk cafe in the 11th arrondissement, we canat least dress like we are.Keep scrolling for the chic fall outfit inspiration and to shop the most Parisian trends at Ref.
Leather Jackets
Reformation's ongoing collaboration with Veda has made for many exceptional leather jackets over the years, and they just keep getting better. Shop the ones that'll give you the most Parisian outfits below.
Reformation x Veda
Louisa Leather Jacket
Reformation x Veda
Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Reformation x Veda
Celine Jacket
Polo Shirts
Polo shirts are *the* preppy basic trend of 2025, and French women have embraced it with open arms. I have a feeling this is a trend Ref will continue leaning into as the season marches on.
Reformation
Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater
Reformation
Hermia Regenerative Merino Polo
Reformation
Bentley Cotton Polo Sweater
Checks
Classic check print is suddenly everywhere, and of course, Reformation is finding cool things to do with it. I think we can expect the French to put a pause on polka dots for now to make way for plaid this fall.
Reformation
Beck Trench
Reformation
Genevieve Top
Reformation
Kristen Two Piece
Maxi Skirts
The transitional piece the French are choosing to pair with flats instead of pants is long skirts. Whether you dress them up or down, you're guaranteed to look elegant.
Reformation
Marcia Silk Skirt
Reformation
Britt Skirt
Reformation
Apolline Skirt
Dark Denim Everything
Speaking of elegant, when it comes to denim, it doesn't get richer than a dark wash. In fact, I predict dark denim will trump lighter washes in Paris for the foreseeable future.
Reformation
Greer Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Knightly Denim Jacket
Reformation
Bonnie Denim Top
Lace-Trimmed Satin
If there's a pretty fall trend, you can bet that Reformation will make the coolest version of it. The perfect example is lace-trimmed satin, which fits right into the romantic French aesthetic.
Reformation
Fern Satin Shorts
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Arlette Silk Dress
Neutral-Colored Jeans
For fall, jeans in shades of tan and brown are poised to give blue and black denim a run for their money for a change. This is a trend I'm sure will sell out, so I wouldn't wait to place your order.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.