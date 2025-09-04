7 Things I Want From Reformation After Seeing These French It-Girl Outfits

French women wearing fall 2025 trends
(Image credit: @annelauremais; @slipintostyle; @vikilefevre)
From what I hear, there's nothing like autumn in Paris. I'm sure it has to do with the light, leaves, and perfect air temperature. I hope to find out why first-hand one of these days, but for now, I'll just be over here staring wistfully at stylish French women's fall outfits. Something else I've been doing is staring wistfully at Reformation's new fall arrivals, and yes, quite a few of them happen to be very autumn-in-Paris.

If, like me, you enjoy modern-day Parisian style and Reformation, you couldn't have clicked on a better link. Below, I shared seven standout French-girl outfits I recently came across, along with the key trend to buy from Reformation if you want to emulate the look. If we can't be sipping espresso in a sidewalk cafe in the 11th arrondissement, we can at least dress like we are. Keep scrolling for the chic fall outfit inspiration and to shop the most Parisian trends at Ref.

Leather Jackets

French woman wearing a brown leather jacket and dark denim knee skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Reformation's ongoing collaboration with Veda has made for many exceptional leather jackets over the years, and they just keep getting better. Shop the ones that'll give you the most Parisian outfits below.

Polo Shirts

French woman wearing a striped polo shirt and shorts

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Polo shirts are *the* preppy basic trend of 2025, and French women have embraced it with open arms. I have a feeling this is a trend Ref will continue leaning into as the season marches on.

Checks

French woman wearing

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Classic check print is suddenly everywhere, and of course, Reformation is finding cool things to do with it. I think we can expect the French to put a pause on polka dots for now to make way for plaid this fall.

Maxi Skirts

French woman wearing a tweed blazer and white maxi skirt

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

The transitional piece the French are choosing to pair with flats instead of pants is long skirts. Whether you dress them up or down, you're guaranteed to look elegant.

Dark Denim Everything

French woman wearing

(Image credit: @salomemory)

Speaking of elegant, when it comes to denim, it doesn't get richer than a dark wash. In fact, I predict dark denim will trump lighter washes in Paris for the foreseeable future.

Lace-Trimmed Satin

French woman wearing a sweater and lace-trim skirt

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

If there's a pretty fall trend, you can bet that Reformation will make the coolest version of it. The perfect example is lace-trimmed satin, which fits right into the romantic French aesthetic.

Neutral-Colored Jeans

French woman wearing

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

For fall, jeans in shades of tan and brown are poised to give blue and black denim a run for their money for a change. This is a trend I'm sure will sell out, so I wouldn't wait to place your order.

