I have to admit, Black Friday sales don’t usually grab my attention. If I didn't want to buy something at full price, why would I buy it on sale? However, this year feels different—I’ve found them surprisingly hard to resist. Why? Because so many of my favourite French brands are joining in on the discounts.

I’ve always been captivated by the effortless elegance and je ne sais quoi of French design, and right now, many of the labels I adore are offering some incredible Black Friday discounts. Naturally, I couldn’t resist browsing through their newly-stocked sale sections to see what treasures might be waiting.

Annemiek Kessels wears an outfit from The Frankie Shop.

From timeless tailoring to chic accessories, the range of elegant pieces that have been discounted this weekend is too good to pass up. If, like me, you’re tempted to indulge in some Parisian-inspired wardrobe updates, keep scrolling to discover the best Black Friday finds from my French favourite brands, including The Frankie Shop, Lemaire, Le Monde Béryl, Maje, and Isabel Marant.

5 French Brands I'm Shopping This Black Friday

1. The Frankie Shop

The Frankie Shop Jude Belted Tech-Shell Trench Coat £335 £235 SHOP NOW This has a waterproof tech-shell to keep you dry all winter.

The Frankie Shop Chelsea Twill Vest £196 £118 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.

The Frankie Shop Aiden Twill Blazer £331 £199 SHOP NOW Style with denim for a chic day-time look.

The Frankie Shop Bianca One-Sleeve Knitted Sweater £181 £118 SHOP NOW This is well on its way to selling out.

The Frankie Shop Bonnie Croc-Effect Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants £325 £163 SHOP NOW Style this with heels to move through party season in style.

The Frankie Shop Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt £240 £120 SHOP NOW The pencil skirt trend is taking off this season.

2. Lemaire

Lemaire Wool and Cotton-Blend Coat £1355 £948 SHOP NOW This has been on my wish list for so long!

Lemaire Wool-Blend Vest £535 £428 SHOP NOW Style with simple black trousers pair with a pencil skirt.

Lemaire Twill Blazer £865 £605 SHOP NOW This dusty rose shade always styles so well with creams, browns and burgundys.

Lemaire High-Rise Twill Tapered Pants £595 £476 SHOP NOW Style with loafers or wear with a tall heel.

Lemaire Leather Ballet Flats £495 £396 SHOP NOW The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Lemaire Cotton Top £195 £156 SHOP NOW Style this underneath a wool coat for a cosy winter look.

3. Le Monde Béryl

LE MONDE BERYL Mary Jane Mesh Ballet Flats £395 £277 SHOP NOW These black mesh flats are an instant outfit elevator.

LE MONDE BERYL Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats £445 £312 SHOP NOW This print is set to be a key 2025 trend.

LE MONDE BERYL Soft Patent Leather Loafers £445 £312 SHOP NOW Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

LE MONDE BERYL Regency Leather Ballet Flats £445 £312 SHOP NOW Such a lovely colour.

LE MONDE BERYL Mary Jane Metallic Leather Flats £395 £277 SHOP NOW Mary janes are a timeless wardrobe staple I'll come back to every year.

LE MONDE BERYL Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats £355 £213 SHOP NOW Add some luxury to your step.

4. Maje

Maje Contrast Trench Coat £449 £225 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of spring next year.

Maje Knit Maxi Dress £329 £263 SHOP NOW Style with tights and knee-high boots.

Maje Cardigan With Jewellery Neck £395 £251 SHOP NOW This chunky knit is perfect for cold winter days.

Maje Leather Gloves £129 £103 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Maje Belted Double-Faced Jacket £495 £321 SHOP NOW Add a pop of red to your winter wardrobe.

Maje Knit Maxi Dress £299 £209 SHOP NOW This rich navy shade is a chic alternative to black for the winter months.

5. ISABEL MARANT

Isabel Marant Black Orma Camisole £495 £332 SHOP NOW Style with a tonal skirt or pair with contrasting white trousers.

Isabel Marant Black Lisali Tall Boots £1305 £847 SHOP NOW Simple black boots are a wardrobe essential you'll never tire of.

Isabel Marant Tan Alexandra Leather Jacket £2490 £1541 SHOP NOW This light tan shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Isabel Marant Tan Blair Miniskirt £1367 £757 SHOP NOW Style with a roomy knit and knee-high boots this winter.

Isabel Marant Taupe Seenia Boots £855 £739 SHOP NOW The pull-on boots trend is taking off this winter.