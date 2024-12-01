I Usually Avoid Black Friday, But Even I Can't Resist Deals From These Sophisticated French Brands

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

I have to admit, Black Friday sales don’t usually grab my attention. If I didn't want to buy something at full price, why would I buy it on sale? However, this year feels different—I’ve found them surprisingly hard to resist. Why? Because so many of my favourite French brands are joining in on the discounts.

I’ve always been captivated by the effortless elegance and je ne sais quoi of French design, and right now, many of the labels I adore are offering some incredible Black Friday discounts. Naturally, I couldn’t resist browsing through their newly-stocked sale sections to see what treasures might be waiting.

The French fashion brands I'm shopping this Black Friday

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Annemiek Kessels wears an outfit from The Frankie Shop.

From timeless tailoring to chic accessories, the range of elegant pieces that have been discounted this weekend is too good to pass up. If, like me, you’re tempted to indulge in some Parisian-inspired wardrobe updates, keep scrolling to discover the best Black Friday finds from my French favourite brands, including The Frankie Shop, Lemaire, Le Monde Béryl, Maje, and Isabel Marant.

5 French Brands I'm Shopping This Black Friday

1. The Frankie Shop

Jude Belted Tech-Shell Trench Coat
The Frankie Shop
Jude Belted Tech-Shell Trench Coat

This has a waterproof tech-shell to keep you dry all winter.

Chelsea Twill Vest
The Frankie Shop
Chelsea Twill Vest

This also comes in two other shades.

Aiden Twill Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Aiden Twill Blazer

Style with denim for a chic day-time look.

Bianca One-Sleeve Knitted Sweater
The Frankie Shop
Bianca One-Sleeve Knitted Sweater

This is well on its way to selling out.

Bonnie Croc-Effect Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants
The Frankie Shop
Bonnie Croc-Effect Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants

Style this with heels to move through party season in style.

Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt

The pencil skirt trend is taking off this season.

2. Lemaire

Wool and Cotton-Blend Coat
Lemaire
Wool and Cotton-Blend Coat

This has been on my wish list for so long!

Wool-Blend Vest
Lemaire
Wool-Blend Vest

Style with simple black trousers pair with a pencil skirt.

Twill Blazer
Lemaire
Twill Blazer

This dusty rose shade always styles so well with creams, browns and burgundys.

High-Rise Twill Tapered Pants
Lemaire
High-Rise Twill Tapered Pants

Style with loafers or wear with a tall heel.

Leather Ballet Flats
Lemaire
Leather Ballet Flats

The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Cotton Top
Lemaire
Cotton Top

Style this underneath a wool coat for a cosy winter look.

3. Le Monde Béryl

Mary Jane Mesh Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Mary Jane Mesh Ballet Flats

These black mesh flats are an instant outfit elevator.

Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats

This print is set to be a key 2025 trend.

Soft Patent Leather Loafers
LE MONDE BERYL
Soft Patent Leather Loafers

Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

Regency Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Regency Leather Ballet Flats

Such a lovely colour.

Mary Jane Metallic Leather Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Mary Jane Metallic Leather Flats

Mary janes are a timeless wardrobe staple I'll come back to every year.

Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats

Add some luxury to your step.

4. Maje

Contrast Trench Coat
Maje
Contrast Trench Coat

I'm banking this ahead of spring next year.

Knit Maxi Dress
Maje
Knit Maxi Dress

Style with tights and knee-high boots.

Cardigan With Jewellery Neck
Maje
Cardigan With Jewellery Neck

This chunky knit is perfect for cold winter days.

Leather Gloves
Maje
Leather Gloves

This also comes in black.

Belted Double-Faced Jacket
Maje
Belted Double-Faced Jacket

Add a pop of red to your winter wardrobe.

Knit Maxi Dress
Maje
Knit Maxi Dress

This rich navy shade is a chic alternative to black for the winter months.

5. ISABEL MARANT

Black Orma Camisole
Isabel Marant
Black Orma Camisole

Style with a tonal skirt or pair with contrasting white trousers.

Black Lisali Tall Boots
Isabel Marant
Black Lisali Tall Boots

Simple black boots are a wardrobe essential you'll never tire of.

Tan Alexandra Leather Jacket
Isabel Marant
Tan Alexandra Leather Jacket

This light tan shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Tan Blair Miniskirt
Isabel Marant
Tan Blair Miniskirt

Style with a roomy knit and knee-high boots this winter.

Taupe Seenia Boots
Isabel Marant
Taupe Seenia Boots

The pull-on boots trend is taking off this winter.

Off-White Franzy Midi Dress
Isabel Marant
Off-White Franzy Midi Dress

This fresh cream shade will style well with the dark and heavy shades that often dominate a winter wardrobe.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

