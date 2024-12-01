I Usually Avoid Black Friday, But Even I Can't Resist Deals From These Sophisticated French Brands
I have to admit, Black Friday sales don’t usually grab my attention. If I didn't want to buy something at full price, why would I buy it on sale? However, this year feels different—I’ve found them surprisingly hard to resist. Why? Because so many of my favourite French brands are joining in on the discounts.
I’ve always been captivated by the effortless elegance and je ne sais quoi of French design, and right now, many of the labels I adore are offering some incredible Black Friday discounts. Naturally, I couldn’t resist browsing through their newly-stocked sale sections to see what treasures might be waiting.
Annemiek Kessels wears an outfit from The Frankie Shop.
From timeless tailoring to chic accessories, the range of elegant pieces that have been discounted this weekend is too good to pass up. If, like me, you’re tempted to indulge in some Parisian-inspired wardrobe updates, keep scrolling to discover the best Black Friday finds from my French favourite brands, including The Frankie Shop, Lemaire, Le Monde Béryl, Maje, and Isabel Marant.
5 French Brands I'm Shopping This Black Friday
1. The Frankie Shop
This has a waterproof tech-shell to keep you dry all winter.
Style this with heels to move through party season in style.
2. Lemaire
3. Le Monde Béryl
Mary janes are a timeless wardrobe staple I'll come back to every year.
4. Maje
5. ISABEL MARANT
Simple black boots are a wardrobe essential you'll never tire of.
This light tan shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
This fresh cream shade will style well with the dark and heavy shades that often dominate a winter wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
