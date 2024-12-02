Live
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the Only Cyber Monday Deals I Care About
This year's Black Friday fashion deals were epic. And the Cyber Monday deals? Yep, just as epic. I honestly can't believe the discounts at some of my favorite brands and retailers. I'm talking 50% off in many cases.
Below I rounded up the 2024 Cyber Monday fashion deals I care about most from editor-loved spots like Nordstrom, Banana Republic, Madewell, and J.Crew. I included quick links to jump straight to a handy list of the best Cyber Monday deals, along with general information on everything to know about Cyber Monday. If you keep scrolling, you'll find a deeper dive into my favorite fashion items on sale, including beautiful discounted sweaters, gorgeous boots, stunning outerwear silhouettes, and so much more. And keep checking back—I'll be updating this story live.
When is Cyber Monday 2024?
Cyber Monday is on Monday, December 2, 2024.
When does Cyber Monday end?
Many Cyber Monday fashion deals will expire at 11:59 p.m. PST on December 2, 2024. However, some brands are known to extend their Cyber Monday sales beyond Monday, so keep a look out here for those updates.
What are the best fashion deals to shop on Cyber Monday?
- Nordstrom's Cyber Monday deal: Save up to 60% off on thousands of items.
- Banana Republic's Cyber Monday deal: Take 40% off your purchase.
- J.Crew's Cyber Monday deal: Take 50% off your purchase.
- Madewell's Cyber Monday deal: Take 50% off your purchase.
- COS' Cyber Monday deal: Take 40% off select items.
Best Deals From Nordstrom
This cashmere sweater is wildly popular. The quality is fantastic.
These boots will elevate any look. I'd style this kitten-heel silhouette with a slip skirt and a chunky knit.
Best Deals From Banana Republic
Scarf coats are trending and this is one of my favorite coats of the season.
Can you tell I'm into chocolate brown this season? Style this cardigan with everything from jeans to skirts.
Best Deals From J.Crew
OMG—this top is 63% off right now. Stock up!
Best Deals From Madewell
Use the code MADEBETTER to take 50% off this sweater. It actually comes in a variety of colors!
This is an It bag. And it's 50% off!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Shop the Sandro Cyber Monday sale
Sandro is offering up to 40% off items today, plus an additional 10% off. I just sent this oversize leather jacket to a friend of mine to consider. The color is gorgeous and the shape is very modern.
Shop the Vince Cyber Monday sale
Vince makes some of my absolute favorite pieces. The coats and cashmere sweaters are top quality. This funnel-neck sweater is a standout style (and it's 25% off today).
Shop the Italist Cyber Monday sale
Italist is a go-to site for the fashion crowd because you can consistently score designer items for lower prices because the brand uses the local Italian pricing. Add Cyber Monday deals on top of that? Perfection. This Max Mara coat is a forever piece you'll wear year after year.
Shop the Saks OFF Fifth Cyber Monday sale
You can take an extra 25% off your purchase of $150+ with the code CYBER. Yes, this includes designer items like these stunning Gucci sunglasses.
Shop the COS Cyber Monday sale
COS is offering 40% off select items for Cyber Monday. I rarely see discounts this substantial on coveted items like this dreamy peacoat.