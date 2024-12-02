Live

I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the Only Cyber Monday Deals I Care About

The best Cyber Monday fashion deals of 2024

This year's Black Friday fashion deals were epic. And the Cyber Monday deals? Yep, just as epic. I honestly can't believe the discounts at some of my favorite brands and retailers. I'm talking 50% off in many cases.

Below I rounded up the 2024 Cyber Monday fashion deals I care about most from editor-loved spots like Nordstrom, Banana Republic, Madewell, and J.Crew. I included quick links to jump straight to a handy list of the best Cyber Monday deals, along with general information on everything to know about Cyber Monday. If you keep scrolling, you'll find a deeper dive into my favorite fashion items on sale, including beautiful discounted sweaters, gorgeous boots, stunning outerwear silhouettes, and so much more. And keep checking back—I'll be updating this story live.

When is Cyber Monday 2024?

Cyber Monday is on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When does Cyber Monday end?

Many Cyber Monday fashion deals will expire at 11:59 p.m. PST on December 2, 2024. However, some brands are known to extend their Cyber Monday sales beyond Monday, so keep a look out here for those updates.

What are the best fashion deals to shop on Cyber Monday?

Best Deals From Nordstrom

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater: was $149 now $100 at Nordstrom

This cashmere sweater is wildly popular. The quality is fantastic.

Franco Sarto Martin Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Franco Sarto Martin Pointed Toe Knee High Boots: was $260 now $130 at Nordstrom

These boots will elevate any look. I'd style this kitten-heel silhouette with a slip skirt and a chunky knit.

Best Deals From Banana Republic

Banana Republic Oversized Double-Faced Cape Coat
Banana Republic Oversized Double-Faced Cape Coat: was $400 now $143 at Banana Republic

Scarf coats are trending and this is one of my favorite coats of the season.

Banana Republic Ribbed Merino Cardigan
Banana Republic Ribbed Merino Cardigan: was $100 now $60 at Banana Republic

Can you tell I'm into chocolate brown this season? Style this cardigan with everything from jeans to skirts.

Best Deals From J.Crew

J.Crew Tissue-Thin Turtleneck
J.Crew Tissue-Thin Turtleneck: was $40 now $15 at J.Crew US

OMG—this top is 63% off right now. Stock up!

J.Crew Classic Belt
J.Crew Classic Belt: was $50 now $25 at J.Crew US

This belt looks so expensive.

Best Deals From Madewell

Madewell Wedged V-Neck Sweater
Madewell Wedged V-Neck Sweater: was $88 now $48 at Madewell US

Use the code MADEBETTER to take 50% off this sweater. It actually comes in a variety of colors!

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote
Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote: was $178 now $89 at Madewell US

This is an It bag. And it's 50% off!

Sandro cyber monday

Shop the Sandro Cyber Monday sale

Sandro is offering up to 40% off items today, plus an additional 10% off. I just sent this oversize leather jacket to a friend of mine to consider. The color is gorgeous and the shape is very modern.

Vince cyber monday

Shop the Vince Cyber Monday sale

Vince makes some of my absolute favorite pieces. The coats and cashmere sweaters are top quality. This funnel-neck sweater is a standout style (and it's 25% off today).

Italist cyber monday

Shop the Italist Cyber Monday sale

Italist is a go-to site for the fashion crowd because you can consistently score designer items for lower prices because the brand uses the local Italian pricing. Add Cyber Monday deals on top of that? Perfection. This Max Mara coat is a forever piece you'll wear year after year.

Saks off fifth cyber monday

Shop the Saks OFF Fifth Cyber Monday sale

You can take an extra 25% off your purchase of $150+ with the code CYBER. Yes, this includes designer items like these stunning Gucci sunglasses.

Cos black friday sale

Shop the COS Cyber Monday sale

COS is offering 40% off select items for Cyber Monday. I rarely see discounts this substantial on coveted items like this dreamy peacoat.