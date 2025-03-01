If there’s one person who understands the transformative power of a great accessory, it’s Jennifer Lawrence.

With a reputation for effortlessly chic off-duty looks and a knack for curating outfits built around classic, hard-working staples, she’s no stranger to the art of elevated simplicity. And this week, she delivered yet another masterclass on how one standout accessory can take an outfit from understated to unforgettable.

Stepping out in New York city, Lawrence’s look at first glance was relaxed and pared-back—an ensemble of neutral basics that many of us likely have in our own wardrobes. A light grey hoodie layered under a sweeping trench coat, paired with black trousers and classic black trainers, created an easy, unfussy foundation. But it was her choice of bag that turned this casual combination into a head-turning moment.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Firm in her clutches was a sleek, now sold out Prada leopard-print bag—one of the most sought-after trends of the season. A print with undeniable staying power, leopard has long lingered on fashion’s periphery, but over the past few seasons, it’s cemented itself as a key motif, cropping up in everything from coats to shoes and, of course, accessories.

Lawrence’s styling here is a perfect example of how a single well-chosen piece can redefine an entire outfit. Without the bag, her ensemble would have been effortlessly cool but largely unremarkable. With it? It becomes an exercise in off-duty elevation. If her latest look is anything to go by, now might be the perfect time to invest in a leopard-print bag of your own.

Scroll on to shop our edit of the best styles to buy now.

