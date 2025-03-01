Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Extra Stylish Bag Trend That Instantly Elevates Leggings and Sweats

If there’s one person who understands the transformative power of a great accessory, it’s Jennifer Lawrence.

With a reputation for effortlessly chic off-duty looks and a knack for curating outfits built around classic, hard-working staples, she’s no stranger to the art of elevated simplicity. And this week, she delivered yet another masterclass on how one standout accessory can take an outfit from understated to unforgettable.

Stepping out in New York city, Lawrence’s look at first glance was relaxed and pared-back—an ensemble of neutral basics that many of us likely have in our own wardrobes. A light grey hoodie layered under a sweeping trench coat, paired with black trousers and classic black trainers, created an easy, unfussy foundation. But it was her choice of bag that turned this casual combination into a head-turning moment.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a leopard print bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Firm in her clutches was a sleek, now sold out Prada leopard-print bag—one of the most sought-after trends of the season. A print with undeniable staying power, leopard has long lingered on fashion’s periphery, but over the past few seasons, it’s cemented itself as a key motif, cropping up in everything from coats to shoes and, of course, accessories.

Lawrence’s styling here is a perfect example of how a single well-chosen piece can redefine an entire outfit. Without the bag, her ensemble would have been effortlessly cool but largely unremarkable. With it? It becomes an exercise in off-duty elevation. If her latest look is anything to go by, now might be the perfect time to invest in a leopard-print bag of your own.

Scroll on to shop our edit of the best styles to buy now.

SHOP LEOPARD-PRINT BAGS:

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

Add a subtle wash of print to your trans-seasonal wardrobe.

Medium Bonnie Tote Bag
Prada
Medium Bonnie Tote Bag

Lawrence's Prada bag is sold out, but this style looks just as elevated.

Leopard-Print Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Leopard-Print Tote Bag

This roomy tote to large enough to carry around your day-to-day essentials.

Frenchy Bag
Rouje
Frenchy Bag

Style this with a classic LBD or pair with jeans and a tee.

Massimo Dutti, Animal Print Leather Shoulder Bag
Massimo Dutti
Animal Print Leather Shoulder Bag

The slouchy silhouette gives this a casual energy that makes it perfect for daily styling.

Sofia Bag Pony Print Leopard
Rejina Pyo
Sofia Bag Pony Print Leopard

The wide strap ensures that this feels comfortable on the shoulder.

Brown Le Teckel Flap Tote Bag in Leopard Haircalf
Alaïa
Brown Le Teckel Flap Tote Bag

Alaïa's Le Teckel is a fashion person's favourite.

Sofia Tote
Reformation
Sofia Tote

This also comes in a zebra-print style.

Cross Body Sling Bag - Leopard
Damson Madder
Cross Body Sling Bag

The leopard-print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

