Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Extra Stylish Bag Trend That Instantly Elevates Leggings and Sweats
If there’s one person who understands the transformative power of a great accessory, it’s Jennifer Lawrence.
With a reputation for effortlessly chic off-duty looks and a knack for curating outfits built around classic, hard-working staples, she’s no stranger to the art of elevated simplicity. And this week, she delivered yet another masterclass on how one standout accessory can take an outfit from understated to unforgettable.
Stepping out in New York city, Lawrence’s look at first glance was relaxed and pared-back—an ensemble of neutral basics that many of us likely have in our own wardrobes. A light grey hoodie layered under a sweeping trench coat, paired with black trousers and classic black trainers, created an easy, unfussy foundation. But it was her choice of bag that turned this casual combination into a head-turning moment.
Firm in her clutches was a sleek, now sold out Prada leopard-print bag—one of the most sought-after trends of the season. A print with undeniable staying power, leopard has long lingered on fashion’s periphery, but over the past few seasons, it’s cemented itself as a key motif, cropping up in everything from coats to shoes and, of course, accessories.
Lawrence’s styling here is a perfect example of how a single well-chosen piece can redefine an entire outfit. Without the bag, her ensemble would have been effortlessly cool but largely unremarkable. With it? It becomes an exercise in off-duty elevation. If her latest look is anything to go by, now might be the perfect time to invest in a leopard-print bag of your own.
Scroll on to shop our edit of the best styles to buy now.
SHOP LEOPARD-PRINT BAGS:
Lawrence's Prada bag is sold out, but this style looks just as elevated.
This roomy tote to large enough to carry around your day-to-day essentials.
The slouchy silhouette gives this a casual energy that makes it perfect for daily styling.
The wide strap ensures that this feels comfortable on the shoulder.
Alaïa's Le Teckel is a fashion person's favourite.
This also comes in a zebra-print style.
The leopard-print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
So You've Heard Skinny Jeans Are Back—Here Are 6 Elevated Ways to Wear a Pair in 2025
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
You're Looking to Get a Head Start on Spring Dressing, and I Know Exactly What to Order—30 Chic Picks That Fit the Bill
A little something for every personal style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
39 Items All of My Chic NYC Fashion Friends Are Buying From Zara
And those are some picky New Yorkers.
By Natalie Cantell
-
7 Extremely 2025 Trends I'll Pair With Skinny Jeans and Leggings to Make Their Return Less Scary
Who's with me?
By Allyson Payer
-
These Throwback Sneakers Will Be the Talk of 2025
They're beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.
By Emma Spedding
-
Boring Bags, Begone! 8 Exciting New Handbag Colors Worth Buying for Spring
Small doses of dopamine ahead.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Louis Vuitton's New Signature Bag Is Here—Hello, It Bag
Cool. Period.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I've Banished Ballet Flats in Favor of All These Chic Spring Sneakers
Loads of newness, plus the buzzy style that's finally back in stock.
By Natalie Cantell