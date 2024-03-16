With Tops This Chic, Fashion People in Your Life Will Be Doling Out Compliments
As the weather gets warmer, I can no longer rely on my favorite stylish coats to pull my outfits together. It's around this time of year that my attention then turns to an array of chic tops to carry my wardrobe through spring and summer. The right top has so much power to bring an outfit to the next level, so I always make sure to have a selection of favorites ready to go for the new season. I'm especially keen on versatile options that instantly elevate any look without much effort and will get noticed by my most stylish of friends.
I spent some time this week skimming the offerings at some of my go-to online retailers like Nordstrom, Reformation, Shopbop, H&M, and J.Crew, to name a few. I was so pleased with my finds that I ended up complicating things since I want every last piece. From elevated basics to minimalist trendy standouts, there are so many gems to choose from. Scroll on to discover an incredibly chic selection of tops that are guaranteed to have the fashion people in your life doling out endless compliments. I sprinkled in some outfit ideas to get you inspired as well.
Goes great with everything from jeans to skirts.
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
