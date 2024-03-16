With Tops This Chic, Fashion People in Your Life Will Be Doling Out Compliments

Jennifer Camp Forbes
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

Sara Ramen Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks 33 Incredibly Chic Tops That Will Get You Compliments Off Shoulder Top Button Down Shirt Contrast Cuffs

(Image credit: @saraloura; @nlmarilyn)

As the weather gets warmer, I can no longer rely on my favorite stylish coats to pull my outfits together. It's around this time of year that my attention then turns to an array of chic tops to carry my wardrobe through spring and summer. The right top has so much power to bring an outfit to the next level, so I always make sure to have a selection of favorites ready to go for the new season. I'm especially keen on versatile options that instantly elevate any look without much effort and will get noticed by my most stylish of friends.

I spent some time this week skimming the offerings at some of my go-to online retailers like Nordstrom, Reformation, Shopbop, H&M, and J.Crew, to name a few. I was so pleased with my finds that I ended up complicating things since I want every last piece. From elevated basics to minimalist trendy standouts, there are so many gems to choose from. Scroll on to discover an incredibly chic selection of tops that are guaranteed to have the fashion people in your life doling out endless compliments. I sprinkled in some outfit ideas to get you inspired as well.

Cello Knit Top
Reformation
Cello Knit Top

So elegant.

Long Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt
& Other Stories
Long Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt

Perfect for spring.

Olympia Twist Cutout Off the Shoulder Top
Sophie Rue
Olympia Twist Cutout Off the Shoulder Top

This comes in two pretty colors.

Boatneck Muscle T-Shirt in Mariner Cotton
J.Crew
Boatneck Muscle T-Shirt in Mariner Cotton

The silhouette!

Sheer Organza Top
Endless Rose
Sheer Organza Top

A lovely sheer moment.

Sara Ramen 33 Incredibly Chic Tops That Will Get You Compliments One Shoulder Top Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Abana Drape Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Pima Cotton Blend Top
Nation LTD
Abana Drape Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Pima Cotton Blend Top

Goes great with everything from jeans to skirts.

Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest
Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest

Sofia Richie Grainge vibes.

Tube Top
ELOQUII
Tube Top

Simple yet chic.

Free Assembly Women’s Boatneck Tee With Long Sleeves, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Free Assembly
Boatneck Tee With Long Sleeves

A true classic.

Almost Famous Long Sleeve Top
Lioness
Almost Famous Long Sleeve Top

Quite romantic.

Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks 33 Incredibly Chic Tops That Will Get You Compliments Blue Button Down Shirt Oversize Cuffs Contrast Cuff Top

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Poplin Shirt
H&M
Poplin Shirt

Fashion-forward.

Rib-Knit Boat-Neck Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Boat-Neck Top

So pretty.

Tonya Top
Reformation
Tonya Top

Perfect for going out.

Rendezvous Top
Lioness
Rendezvous Top

Red is still trending.

Marina Torres 33 Incredibly Chic Tops That Will Get You Compliments Black Off The Shoulder Top Jeans Denim Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Intrigue Imitation Pearl Button Sweater
City Chic
Intrigue Imitation Pearl Button Sweater

Timeless.

Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt
J.Crew
Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt

I love a good boatneck top.

Anya One-Shoulder Knit Top
rag & bone
Anya One-Shoulder Knit Top

Chocolate-brown pieces are a personal favorite.

Knit Crop Top
ZARA
Knit Crop Top

This looks designer.

Off-The-Shoulder Tank Top in Stretch Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Off-the-Shoulder Tank Top in Stretch Cotton Blend

A fresh basic.

Sasha Mei 33 Incredibly Chic Tops That Will Get You Compliments White Tie Front Top Jeans Denim Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Bow Tie Cropped Shirt
JW Anderson
Bow Tie Cropped Shirt

Worth the investment.

Carsyn Knit Top
Reformation
Carsyn Knit Top

Casual-cool.

Texture Drape Satin Top
ASTR the Label
Texture Drape Satin Top

There's just something about this color.

Scoop Women's Sheer Long Sleeve Sweater With Lining, Sizes Xs to Xxl
Scoop
Sheer Long Sleeve Sweater With Lining

A delicate gem.

Boyfriend Shirt
Lioness
Boyfriend Shirt

To wear forever.

Marianne Smyth Sisters 33 Incredibly Chic Tops That Will Get You Compliments Draped Mock Neck Sleeveless Top Maxi Skirt Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Mock Turtleneck Crop Top
H&M
Mock Turtleneck Crop Top

Minimalist basics are the best.

Daydream Off Shoulder Top
Lioness
Daydream Off Shoulder Top

How is this under $100?

Bell Sleeve Wool Rib Sweater
& Other Stories
Bell Sleeve Wool Rib Sweater

Another sleek red pick.

Boat-Neck Bodysuit
H&M
Boat-Neck Bodysuit

A steal at under $20.

Miller Knit Top
Reformation
Miller Knit Top

Very into the flared sleeves.

Emma Hoareau 33 Incredibly Chic Tops That Will Get You Compliments Black Strapless Button Front Top Jeans Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @emmahoareau)

Knit Tube Top
H&M
Knit Tube Top

Instantly elevates a look.

Double-Layered Ribbed Tank Top
H&M
Double-Layered Ribbed Tank Top

Love the layered look.

Satin Effect Shirt with Ties
Zara
Satin Effect Shirt with Ties

Tie-front tops are always fun.

Cotton Boat Neck T-Shirt
mango
Cotton Boat Neck T-Shirt

This squared take on the boatneck is a standout.

Explore More:
Tank Tops Online Shopping
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸