Don’t Mind If I Do—These 23 Pieces From the J.Crew Sale Are Too Chic to Pass Up

Naturally, when I see that J.Crew has a new sale going on I drop what I am doing to see if what I have been eyeing was included in the latest discounts. I've been a huge fan of the J.Crew renaissance but I'm even a bigger fan of when the new collections go on major sale—This one happens to be going on until Monday, March 10 with discounts of up to 40% off so I was not going to sleep on it.

To say the least, I ended up with a cart full of pieces that are too chic to pass up. Think a mix of closet staples like basic tops and denim, as well as some trendier pieces including kitten heel boots and statement earrings. I highly recommend you take a minute to peruse 23 of my favorites below to help you weed through the endless selection on the J.Crew site. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

J.Crew Vintage Rib Shrunken T-Shirt With Contrast Trim $40 $30 SHOP NOW Better than your basic tee.

J.Crew Straight-Leg Essential Pant in Luster Crepe $198 $95 SHOP NOW You'll wear these forever.

J.Crew Ruched Strapless Top in Stretch Taffeta $198 $56 SHOP NOW Perfect top for spring and summer.

J.Crew Colette Mule Heels in Italian Patent Leather $248 $134 SHOP NOW So elegant.

J.Crew Mid-Rise '90s Classic Straight-Fit Jean in Pheasant Wash $148 $80 SHOP NOW Nothing like classic denim.

J.Crew Cropped Lady Jacket in Marled Yarn $198 $90 SHOP NOW French vibes.

J.Crew Collection Strapless Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse $148 $33 SHOP NOW Instant classic.

J.Crew Premium Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $50 $24 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities are endless.

J.Crew Stevie Ankle Boots in Leather $248 $134 SHOP NOW Kitten heel boots are having a moment.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Stripe Cotton Poplin $98 $70 SHOP NOW The oversize cuffs sold me on this shirt.

J.Crew Sculptural Orb Earrings $50 $33 SHOP NOW Statement earrings.

J.Crew Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan Sweater $148 $40 SHOP NOW Wear alone or layered.

J.Crew Louisa Patch-Pocket Lady Jacket in Denim $158 $80 SHOP NOW An elevated jean jacket.

J.Crew Sweater Lady Jacket in Striped Brushed Yarn $178 $96 SHOP NOW This also comes in a cream version.

J.Crew Collection Tipped Tuxedo Blazer in Italian Wool $398 $358 SHOP NOW About to sell out.

J.Crew Chunky Crewneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn $118 $60 SHOP NOW I could live in this sweater.

J.Crew Oversized Metallic Leather Headband $50 $13 SHOP NOW Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy comes to mind.

J.Crew Slim Boyfriend Jean in White $128 $48 SHOP NOW A perfect pair of white jeans.

Bembien Ella Bag in Oversized Knot $280 $224 SHOP NOW Too cute!

J.Crew Double-Breasted Trench Coat $368 $300 SHOP NOW Instantly transforms any look.

J.Crew Tiered Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin $138 $70 SHOP NOW Let the compliments begin.

J.Crew Bustier Top in Stretch Satin $98 $18 SHOP NOW '90s minimalism comes to mind.