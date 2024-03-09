Don’t Mind If I Do—These 23 Pieces From the J.Crew Sale Are Too Chic to Pass Up
Naturally, when I see that J.Crew has a new sale going on I drop what I am doing to see if what I have been eyeing was included in the latest discounts. I've been a huge fan of the J.Crew renaissance but I'm even a bigger fan of when the new collections go on major sale—This one happens to be going on until Monday, March 10 with discounts of up to 40% off so I was not going to sleep on it.
To say the least, I ended up with a cart full of pieces that are too chic to pass up. Think a mix of closet staples like basic tops and denim, as well as some trendier pieces including kitten heel boots and statement earrings. I highly recommend you take a minute to peruse 23 of my favorites below to help you weed through the endless selection on the J.Crew site. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
