Don’t Mind If I Do—These 23 Pieces From the J.Crew Sale Are Too Chic to Pass Up

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

23 Incredibly Chic J.Crew Sale Finds Lauren Chan Lucy Williams Outfit Ideas

(Image credit: @lcchan; @lucywilliams02)

Naturally, when I see that J.Crew has a new sale going on I drop what I am doing to see if what I have been eyeing was included in the latest discounts. I've been a huge fan of the J.Crew renaissance but I'm even a bigger fan of when the new collections go on major sale—This one happens to be going on until Monday, March 10 with discounts of up to 40% off so I was not going to sleep on it.

To say the least, I ended up with a cart full of pieces that are too chic to pass up. Think a mix of closet staples like basic tops and denim, as well as some trendier pieces including kitten heel boots and statement earrings. I highly recommend you take a minute to peruse 23 of my favorites below to help you weed through the endless selection on the J.Crew site. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

Lucy Williams 23 Incredibly Chic J.Crew Sale Finds Contract Trim Top Pants Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Vintage Rib Shrunken T-Shirt With Contrast Trim
J.Crew
Vintage Rib Shrunken T-Shirt With Contrast Trim

Better than your basic tee.

Straight-Leg Essential Pant in Luster Crepe
J.Crew
Straight-Leg Essential Pant in Luster Crepe

You'll wear these forever.

Collection Ruched Strapless Top in Stretch Taffeta
J.Crew
Ruched Strapless Top in Stretch Taffeta

Perfect top for spring and summer.

Colette Mule Heels in Italian Patent Leather
J.Crew
Colette Mule Heels in Italian Patent Leather

So elegant.

Mid-Rise '90s Classic Straight-Fit Jean in Pheasant Wash
J.Crew
Mid-Rise '90s Classic Straight-Fit Jean in Pheasant Wash

Nothing like classic denim.

Abisola Omole 23 Incredibly Chic J.Crew Sale Finds Lady Jacket Jeans Flats Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Cropped Lady Jacket in Marled Yarn
J.Crew
Cropped Lady Jacket in Marled Yarn

French vibes.

Collection Strapless Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse
J.Crew
Collection Strapless Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse

Instant classic.

Premium Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
J.Crew
Premium Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

The styling possibilities are endless.

Stevie Ankle Boots in Leather
J.Crew
Stevie Ankle Boots in Leather

Kitten heel boots are having a moment.

Garçon Classic Shirt in Stripe Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Stripe Cotton Poplin

The oversize cuffs sold me on this shirt.

Angela Fink 23 Incredibly Chic J.Crew Sale Finds Sculptural Earrings

(Image credit: @angelafink)

Sculptural Orb Earrings
J.Crew
Sculptural Orb Earrings

Statement earrings.

Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan Sweater

Wear alone or layered.

Louisa Patch-Pocket Lady Jacket in Denim
J.Crew
Louisa Patch-Pocket Lady Jacket in Denim

An elevated jean jacket.

Sweater Lady Jacket in Striped Brushed Yarn
J.Crew
Sweater Lady Jacket in Striped Brushed Yarn

This also comes in a cream version.

Lauren Chan 23 Incredibly Chic J.Crew Sale Finds Red Pants Suit Blazer Jacket Outfit

(Image credit: @lcchan)

Collection Tipped Tuxedo Blazer in Italian Wool
J.Crew
Collection Tipped Tuxedo Blazer in Italian Wool

About to sell out.

Chunky Crewneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew
Chunky Crewneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn

I could live in this sweater.

Oversized Metallic Leather Headband
J.Crew
Oversized Metallic Leather Headband

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy comes to mind.

Slim Boyfriend Jean in White
J.Crew
Slim Boyfriend Jean in White

A perfect pair of white jeans.

Bembien® Ella Bag in Oversized Knot
Bembien
Ella Bag in Oversized Knot

Too cute!

Olympia Gayot 23 Incredibly Chic J.Crew Sale Finds Trench Coat Striped Dress

(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
J.Crew
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Instantly transforms any look.

Tiered Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Tiered Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

Let the compliments begin.

Bustier Top in Stretch Satin
J.Crew
Bustier Top in Stretch Satin

'90s minimalism comes to mind.

Limited-Edition Anna October© X J.crew Trouser in Drapey Crepe
Anna October x J.crew
Trouser in Drapey Crepe

These look designer.

Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

