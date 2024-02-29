No Seriously, These 6 Elevated Spring Pieces Always Get Me Compliments

It's that time of year when I start willing the weather to warm up even just the slightest bit. I love my fall and winter wardrobes, but there is something about transitional spring outfits that gives me a stylish satisfaction. Looking ahead, I am 100% going to be reaching for a set of key spring pieces that I know will always get me compliments. It makes getting dressed so much easier when I know a much-welcomed confidence boost is in my future.

In fact, there are six elevated spring pieces in particular that I swear by that usually lead to a compliment or two. From stellar dresses to pretty tops and sleek shoes, the styling options are endless. Below, I break down every piece along with my top picks for each along with some visual outfit inspiration to boot. I highly recommend perusing the selection to find your favorites for the season and just wait for the compliments to start rolling in.

Off-the-Shoulder Dresses

Off-the-shoulder dresses always feel special whether it's an everyday style or a dressier option that's spot-on for weddings and other formal occasions.

Good American Off-the-Shoulder Rib Maxi Dress $229 SHOP NOW Simple yet elegant.

Rue Sophie Azariah Long Sleeve Dress $178 SHOP NOW This looks designer.

ZARA Off-the-Shoulder Knit Dress $60 SHOP NOW A great red moment.

H&M Rib-Knit Off-the-Shoulder Dress $38 SHOP NOW Pair with everything from boots to sandals.

SNDYS Off Shoulder Sweater Dress $93 SHOP NOW I plan on wearing chocolate brown straight into spring.

Pretty Tops

A pretty top instantly transforms any look and gives you a confidence boost that's likely to carry on throughout the day thanks to the endless compliments.

Zara Satin Effect Shirt With Ties $36 SHOP NOW Easy to dress up or down.

Endless Rose Sheer Organza Top $90 SHOP NOW Sheer pieces are having a moment.

Sophie Rue Olympia Twist Cutout Off the Shoulder Top $118 SHOP NOW This also comes in a pretty neutral hue.

Reformation Bardot Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW Tell me this isn't striking.

Topshop Ruched Front Top $55 $28 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed.

Camel-Colored Jackets

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Camel jackets are guaranteed to make your outfit look more expensive. I've never had a piece receive so much attention either.

Poppy Wool Jacket $895 $469 SHOP NOW Worth the investment.

Liverpool Los Angeles Boyfriend Ponte Knit Blazer $119 SHOP NOW Instantly elevates any look.

& Other Stories Belted Wool Jacket $279 SHOP NOW You can wear it belted as well.

MANGO Oversize Bomber Jacket $130 SHOP NOW Super cool.

Lioness Wyoming Blazer $89 SHOP NOW How is this under $100?

Sleek Black Shoes

No matter the season, sleek black shoes always come in handy. I'm currently reaching for kitten heels and flats that are slingbacks, plus other chic styles.

Aeyde Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps $395 SHOP NOW So chic!

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump $140 SHOP NOW A true classic.

Jeffrey Campbell Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flat $175 SHOP NOW These are fun.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks $27 SHOP NOW Under $30? Yes, please.

Coach Renn Kitten Heel Mule $195 SHOP NOW I could live in these.

Classic Button-Down Shirts

There's nothing novel about the idea of adding stellar button-down shirts into your spring wardrobe, but the cool factor is undeniable, so I always recommend you stock up.

Lucky Brand Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt $90 SHOP NOW Nothing like a great blue striped button-down.

Reformation Andy Oversized Linen Shirt $128 SHOP NOW You can wear this one right into summer.

H&M Linen Shirt $35 SHOP NOW This comes in six stylish colors.

Madewell Signature Stripe Oversize Patch Pocket Poplin Button-Up Shirt $88 SHOP NOW Very into the subtle stripes.

& Other Stories Long Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt $129 SHOP NOW This looks so luxe.

Lightweight Sweaters

With warmer temperatures, a heavy sweater just won't do. Reach for lightweight options in neutral colors to get you through the barely chilly days in style.

Good American V Neck Bell Sleeve Sweater $139 $42 SHOP NOW Easy peasy.

Nordstrom Stripe Cotton and Cashmere Sweater $129 SHOP NOW Bound to sell out.

H&M Fine-Knit Sweater $18 SHOP NOW So simple yet so chic.

& Other Stories Crewneck Sweater $119 SHOP NOW Love the styling here.