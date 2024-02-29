No Seriously, These 6 Elevated Spring Pieces Always Get Me Compliments

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

6 Elevated Spring Pieces to Buy Now

(Image credit: @taffymsipa; @kristenmarienichols; @fakerstrom)

It's that time of year when I start willing the weather to warm up even just the slightest bit. I love my fall and winter wardrobes, but there is something about transitional spring outfits that gives me a stylish satisfaction. Looking ahead, I am 100% going to be reaching for a set of key spring pieces that I know will always get me compliments. It makes getting dressed so much easier when I know a much-welcomed confidence boost is in my future.

In fact, there are six elevated spring pieces in particular that I swear by that usually lead to a compliment or two. From stellar dresses to pretty tops and sleek shoes, the styling options are endless. Below, I break down every piece along with my top picks for each along with some visual outfit inspiration to boot. I highly recommend perusing the selection to find your favorites for the season and just wait for the compliments to start rolling in.

Off-the-Shoulder Dresses

Off-the-shoulder dresses always feel special whether it's an everyday style or a dressier option that's spot-on for weddings and other formal occasions.

Taffy Msipa 6 Elevated Spring Pieces to Buy Now Off The Shoulder Dresses

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Good American Off-The-Shoulder Rib Maxi Dress
Good American
Off-the-Shoulder Rib Maxi Dress

Simple yet elegant.

Azariah Long Sleeve Dress
Rue Sophie
Azariah Long Sleeve Dress

This looks designer.

ZARA, Off-The-Shoulder Knit Dress
ZARA
Off-the-Shoulder Knit Dress

A great red moment.

H&M, Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Pair with everything from boots to sandals.

Off Shoulder Sweater Dress
SNDYS
Off Shoulder Sweater Dress

I plan on wearing chocolate brown straight into spring.

Pretty Tops

A pretty top instantly transforms any look and gives you a confidence boost that's likely to carry on throughout the day thanks to the endless compliments.

Sasha Mei 6 Elevated Spring Pieces to Buy Now Pretty Tops White Tie-Front Top Jeans Knee High Boots Denim Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Satin Effect Shirt with Ties
Zara
Satin Effect Shirt With Ties

Easy to dress up or down.

Sheer Organza Top
Endless Rose
Sheer Organza Top

Sheer pieces are having a moment.

Olympia Twist Cutout Off the Shoulder Top
Sophie Rue
Olympia Twist Cutout Off the Shoulder Top

This also comes in a pretty neutral hue.

Bardot Knit Top
Reformation
Bardot Knit Top

Tell me this isn't striking.

Ruched Front Top
Topshop
Ruched Front Top

I'm obsessed.

Camel-Colored Jackets

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Camel jackets are guaranteed to make your outfit look more expensive. I've never had a piece receive so much attention either.

Felicia Akerstrom 6 Elevated Spring Pieces to Buy Now Camel Colored Jackets Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Poppy Wool Jacket
Poppy Wool Jacket

Worth the investment.

Liverpool Boyfriend Ponte Knit Blazer
Liverpool Los Angeles
Boyfriend Ponte Knit Blazer

Instantly elevates any look.

Belted Wool Jacket
& Other Stories
Belted Wool Jacket

You can wear it belted as well.

Oversize Bomber Jacket
MANGO
Oversize Bomber Jacket

Super cool.

Wyoming Blazer
Lioness
Wyoming Blazer

How is this under $100?

Sleek Black Shoes

No matter the season, sleek black shoes always come in handy. I'm currently reaching for kitten heels and flats that are slingbacks, plus other chic styles.

Sylvie Mus 6 Elevated Spring Pieces to Buy Now Sleek Shoes Paris Outfit Idea Pointed Toe Kitten Heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Aeyde, Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps
Aeyde
Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps

So chic!

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump

A true classic.

Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flat

These are fun.

H&M, Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

Under $30? Yes, please.

Renn Kitten Heel Mule
Coach
Renn Kitten Heel Mule

I could live in these.

Classic Button-Down Shirts

There's nothing novel about the idea of adding stellar button-down shirts into your spring wardrobe, but the cool factor is undeniable, so I always recommend you stock up.

Kristen Marie Nichols 6 Elevated Spring Pieces to Buy Now Classic Button-Down Shirts Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Lucky Brand
Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Nothing like a great blue striped button-down.

Andy Oversized Linen Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Linen Shirt

You can wear this one right into summer.

H&M, Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

This comes in six stylish colors.

Signature Stripe Oversize Patch Pocket Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Signature Stripe Oversize Patch Pocket Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Very into the subtle stripes.

Long Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt
& Other Stories
Long Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt

This looks so luxe.

Lightweight Sweaters

With warmer temperatures, a heavy sweater just won't do. Reach for lightweight options in neutral colors to get you through the barely chilly days in style.

Anouk Yve 6 Elevated Spring Pieces to Buy Now Lightweight Sweaters Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Good American , V Neck Bell Sleeve Sweater
Good American
V Neck Bell Sleeve Sweater

Easy peasy.

Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Stripe Cotton and Cashmere Sweater

Bound to sell out.

H&M, Fine-Knit Sweater
H&M
Fine-Knit Sweater

So simple yet so chic.

Crewneck Sweater
& Other Stories
Crewneck Sweater

Love the styling here.

mango, Contrast Trim Sweater - Women
mango
Contrast Trim Sweater

The contrast trim makes this look expensive.

Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor
Latest
