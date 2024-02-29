No Seriously, These 6 Elevated Spring Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
It's that time of year when I start willing the weather to warm up even just the slightest bit. I love my fall and winter wardrobes, but there is something about transitional spring outfits that gives me a stylish satisfaction. Looking ahead, I am 100% going to be reaching for a set of key spring pieces that I know will always get me compliments. It makes getting dressed so much easier when I know a much-welcomed confidence boost is in my future.
In fact, there are six elevated spring pieces in particular that I swear by that usually lead to a compliment or two. From stellar dresses to pretty tops and sleek shoes, the styling options are endless. Below, I break down every piece along with my top picks for each along with some visual outfit inspiration to boot. I highly recommend perusing the selection to find your favorites for the season and just wait for the compliments to start rolling in.
Off-the-Shoulder Dresses
Off-the-shoulder dresses always feel special whether it's an everyday style or a dressier option that's spot-on for weddings and other formal occasions.
Pretty Tops
A pretty top instantly transforms any look and gives you a confidence boost that's likely to carry on throughout the day thanks to the endless compliments.
Camel-Colored Jackets
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Camel jackets are guaranteed to make your outfit look more expensive. I've never had a piece receive so much attention either.
Sleek Black Shoes
No matter the season, sleek black shoes always come in handy. I'm currently reaching for kitten heels and flats that are slingbacks, plus other chic styles.
Classic Button-Down Shirts
There's nothing novel about the idea of adding stellar button-down shirts into your spring wardrobe, but the cool factor is undeniable, so I always recommend you stock up.
Very into the subtle stripes.
Lightweight Sweaters
With warmer temperatures, a heavy sweater just won't do. Reach for lightweight options in neutral colors to get you through the barely chilly days in style.
