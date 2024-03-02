I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop

(Image credit: Shopbop)

My love affair with Shopbop has been running strong for well over a decade now. It's impossible to not find myself with an overflowing virtual cart after even the shortest perusal. In fact, there is one affordable brand that is always part of the mix, and it happens to be the one I now shop first when I stop by the site: Lioness. It's no surprise why. Lioness offers an incredibly chic selection of elevated basics that just look expensive—almost every piece comes in at under $100 and is offered in extended sizes.

Of course, when I checked out the latest Lioness drop this week on Shopbop, I was, yet again, beyond excited with what I came across. Think stellar dresses, pretty tops, cool jeans, effortless jackets, and much more—all perfect for spring and beyond. Keep on scrolling to check out 30 of the chicest Lioness pieces at Shopbop right now.

Lioness Almost Famous Long Sleeve Top $89 SHOP NOW This also comes in white.

Lioness Olsen Coat $139 SHOP NOW A maxi coat for under $150? Yes, please.

Lioness Boyfriend Shirt $79 SHOP NOW I never pass up a great button-down.

Lioness Heart Shaped Maxi Dress $109 $65 SHOP NOW I mean…

Lioness Rendezvous Top $59 SHOP NOW A chic way to try the red trend.

Lioness La Quinta Blazer $71 SHOP NOW This just screams spring.

Lioness Illuminating Maxi Dress $79 SHOP NOW It's too cute.

Lioness Daydream Off Shoulder Top $69 SHOP NOW Date-night-top vibes.

Lioness Trencherous Coat $119 SHOP NOW Instant classic.

Lioness Allure Strapless Top $59 SHOP NOW I'd wear this with jeans.

Lioness Prophecy Maxi Dress $89 SHOP NOW This is bound to sell out.

Lioness Capri Corset Top $79 SHOP NOW Guaranteed to get you compliments.

Lioness La Quinta Pant $64 SHOP NOW Camel hues always look expensive.

Lioness Deja Vu Jacket $129 SHOP NOW Such a cool jacket.

Lioness About a Girl Maxi $89 SHOP NOW Hello, statement dress.

Lioness Cropped Trencherous Coat $79 SHOP NOW So fun.

Lioness La Quinta Pants $64 SHOP NOW Closet-staple status.

Lioness Ballerina Vintage Maxi $79 SHOP NOW Very into this pretty lace dress.

Lioness Gisele Vest $69 SHOP NOW Endless styling possibilities.

Lioness She's All That Jeans $99 SHOP NOW An on-trend denim pick.

Lioness Pure Top $59 SHOP NOW Giving me '90s feels.

Lioness Original Sin Mini Dress $69 SHOP NOW An LBD worth scooping up.

Lioness Hudson Satin Maxi Skirt $69 SHOP NOW Maxi skirts have the fashion set's attention.

Lioness The Kendall Blazer $98 SHOP NOW It's giving Chanel.

Lioness Resurgence Cami $69 $41 SHOP NOW Just picture this on a warm day.

Lioness Trencherous Mini Coat $99 SHOP NOW I've been spotting more and more short trench coats.

Lioness Essential Tee $49 SHOP NOW Nothing like a classic black tee.

Lioness Desire Pants $89 SHOP NOW For a fashion-forward look.