I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop
My love affair with Shopbop has been running strong for well over a decade now. It's impossible to not find myself with an overflowing virtual cart after even the shortest perusal. In fact, there is one affordable brand that is always part of the mix, and it happens to be the one I now shop first when I stop by the site: Lioness. It's no surprise why. Lioness offers an incredibly chic selection of elevated basics that just look expensive—almost every piece comes in at under $100 and is offered in extended sizes.
Of course, when I checked out the latest Lioness drop this week on Shopbop, I was, yet again, beyond excited with what I came across. Think stellar dresses, pretty tops, cool jeans, effortless jackets, and much more—all perfect for spring and beyond. Keep on scrolling to check out 30 of the chicest Lioness pieces at Shopbop right now.
I'm obsessed with dark denim.
