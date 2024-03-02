I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

30 of the Chicest Lioness Pieces From Shopbop Affordable Expensive-Looking Fashion

(Image credit: Shopbop)

My love affair with Shopbop has been running strong for well over a decade now. It's impossible to not find myself with an overflowing virtual cart after even the shortest perusal. In fact, there is one affordable brand that is always part of the mix, and it happens to be the one I now shop first when I stop by the site: Lioness. It's no surprise why. Lioness offers an incredibly chic selection of elevated basics that just look expensive—almost every piece comes in at under $100 and is offered in extended sizes.

Of course, when I checked out the latest Lioness drop this week on Shopbop, I was, yet again, beyond excited with what I came across. Think stellar dresses, pretty tops, cool jeans, effortless jackets, and much more—all perfect for spring and beyond. Keep on scrolling to check out 30 of the chicest Lioness pieces at Shopbop right now.

Almost Famous Long Sleeve Top
Lioness
Almost Famous Long Sleeve Top

This also comes in white.

Olsen Coat
Lioness
Olsen Coat

A maxi coat for under $150? Yes, please.

Boyfriend Shirt
Lioness
Boyfriend Shirt

I never pass up a great button-down.

Heart Shaped Maxi Dress
Lioness
Heart Shaped Maxi Dress

I mean…

Rendezvous Top
Lioness
Rendezvous Top

A chic way to try the red trend.

Eivissa Jeans
Lioness
Eivissa Jeans

I'm obsessed with dark denim.

La Quinta Blazer
Lioness
La Quinta Blazer

This just screams spring.

Illuminating Maxi Dress
Lioness
Illuminating Maxi Dress

It's too cute.

Daydream Off Shoulder Top
Lioness
Daydream Off Shoulder Top

Date-night-top vibes.

Trencherous Coat
Lioness
Trencherous Coat

Instant classic.

Allure Strapless Top
Lioness
Allure Strapless Top

I'd wear this with jeans.

Prophecy Maxi Dress
Lioness
Prophecy Maxi Dress

This is bound to sell out.

Lioness, Capri Corset Top
Lioness
Capri Corset Top

Guaranteed to get you compliments.

La Quinta Pant
Lioness
La Quinta Pant

Camel hues always look expensive.

Deja Vu Jacket
Lioness
Deja Vu Jacket

Such a cool jacket.

About a Girl Maxi
Lioness
About a Girl Maxi

Hello, statement dress.

Cropped Trencherous Coat
Lioness
Cropped Trencherous Coat

So fun.

La Quinta Pants
Lioness
La Quinta Pants

Closet-staple status.

Ballerina Vintage Maxi
Lioness
Ballerina Vintage Maxi

Very into this pretty lace dress.

Gisele Vest
Lioness
Gisele Vest

Endless styling possibilities.

She's All That Jeans
Lioness
She's All That Jeans

An on-trend denim pick.

Pure Top
Lioness
Pure Top

Giving me '90s feels.

Original Sin Mini Dress
Lioness
Original Sin Mini Dress

An LBD worth scooping up.

Hudson Satin Maxi Skirt
Lioness
Hudson Satin Maxi Skirt

Maxi skirts have the fashion set's attention.

Lioness, The Kendall Blazer
Lioness
The Kendall Blazer

It's giving Chanel.

Resurgence Cami
Lioness
Resurgence Cami

Just picture this on a warm day.

Trencherous Mini Coat
Lioness
Trencherous Mini Coat

I've been spotting more and more short trench coats.

Lioness, Essential Tee
Lioness
Essential Tee

Nothing like a classic black tee.

Desire Pants
Lioness
Desire Pants

For a fashion-forward look.

Lioness , La Quinta Blazer
Lioness
La Quinta Blazer

Black blazers always come in handy.

Explore More:
Affordable Budget-Friendly Under $100 Spring Trends Spring Fashion Online Shopping Shopping Elevated Basics Basics Blazer Jackets Tops Denim Jeans Pants Dresses Plus-Size Fashion Coats Trench Coats
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸