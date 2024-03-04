My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Net-a-Porter Sale—I Sent These Chic Picks

I know firsthand how overwhelming it can be to shop Net-a-Porter's treasure-filled sale section. There are so many gems (and sparkling designer distractions) on every page that it gets hard to keep the focus and streamline your cart based on your actual needs, especially if you are trying to stick to a more reasonable budget. At a friend's request, I recently took a deep-dive and came up with a lovely selection of pieces that are sure to be worn for many seasons to come while still nodding to the current trends.

My virtual cart ended up being filled with a variety of elevated basics including blazers, simple tops, stylish dresses, cool jeans, and practical shoes. I'm not one to shy away from an injection of fun pieces which were obvious in the one-off vibrant picks and others with whimsical cuts. Keep scrolling to shop 27 incredibly chic and timeless pieces from the Net-a-Porter sale.

BEARE PARK Oversized Wool Blazer $840 $420 SHOP NOW Instant cool factor.

GOOD AMERICAN Good '90s High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $160 $96 SHOP NOW I love the vintage feel.

JOSEPH Penrose Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress $565 $170 SHOP NOW Great alone or layered over pants.

JOSLIN Sophia Organic Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $320 $224 SHOP NOW I could live in these.

THEORY Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $375 $225 SHOP NOW Cashmere? Say no more.

A.EMERY Finch Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals $180 $126 SHOP NOW Simple yet chic.

LOULOU STUDIO Vabea Silk-Twill Maxi Dress $495 $198 SHOP NOW Burgundy is trending.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Tansy Pleated Pinstriped Crepe De Chine Straight-Leg Pants $244 $147 SHOP NOW Love an elevated pant.

KHAITE Martin High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $480 $336 SHOP NOW The slouchy fit caught my attention.

KIMEZE Concept 3 Cat-Eye Bio-Acetate Sunglasses $310 $124 SHOP NOW Can't go wrong with cat-eyes.

HAIGHT Panneaux Crepe De Chine Pareo $236 $165 SHOP NOW Guaranteed to get compliments.

REMAIN BIRGER CHRISTENSEN Usana Woven Blazer $320 $128 SHOP NOW I'd wear this with jeans or a slip dress.

SCHOLL + Issimo Pescura Buckled Leather-Trimmed Velvet Clogs $350 $175 SHOP NOW A forever classic.

NANUSHKA Vinni Cropped Vegan Leather Straight-Leg Pants $545 $273 SHOP NOW Endless styling possibilities.

SKIN Zaria Organic Pima Cotton-Jersey Jumpsuit $150 $90 SHOP NOW My friends are obsessed.

GOOD AMERICAN Boyfriend Oversized Twill Blazer $170 $102 SHOP NOW Perfect for spring and summer.

THE ROW Benson Cotton-Blend Twill Skirt $1190 $595 SHOP NOW A worthy investment that never goes out of style.

JACQUEMUS Caraco Ribbed Cotton Bodysuit $175 $105 SHOP NOW Pairs well with everything from jeans to skirts.

MATTEAU Tiered Embroidered Crinkled Organic Cotton-Voile Maxi Dress $540 $378 SHOP NOW Easy breezy.

VINCE Dani Leather Knee Boots $595 $179 SHOP NOW Timeless.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Devi Slim-Leg Organic Jeans $240 $120 SHOP NOW Into this lighter wash.

GOOD AMERICAN Scuba Modern Stretch-Jersey Thong Bodysuit $80 $48 SHOP NOW This neckline!

LOULOU STUDIO Etinas Crushed-Velvet Maxi Dress $275 $165 SHOP NOW I picture this with an open white button-down shirt.

JOSEPH Rainwear Chatsworth Belted Double-Breasted Shell Trench Coat $1195 $598 SHOP NOW Another investment you'll wear forever.

NILI LOTAN Flavie Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants $995 $398 SHOP NOW Nili Lotan is known for effortless pieces.

A.W.A.K.E. MODE Cutout Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Tank $145 $58 SHOP NOW A fun basic.