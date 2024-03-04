My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Net-a-Porter Sale—I Sent These Chic Picks

Jennifer Camp Forbes
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

Laura Reilly 27 Chic Net-a-Porter Sale Picks to Shop Now Black Blazer

(Image credit: @laurareilly___)

I know firsthand how overwhelming it can be to shop Net-a-Porter's treasure-filled sale section. There are so many gems (and sparkling designer distractions) on every page that it gets hard to keep the focus and streamline your cart based on your actual needs, especially if you are trying to stick to a more reasonable budget. At a friend's request, I recently took a deep-dive and came up with a lovely selection of pieces that are sure to be worn for many seasons to come while still nodding to the current trends.

My virtual cart ended up being filled with a variety of elevated basics including blazers, simple tops, stylish dresses, cool jeans, and practical shoes. I'm not one to shy away from an injection of fun pieces which were obvious in the one-off vibrant picks and others with whimsical cuts. Keep scrolling to shop 27 incredibly chic and timeless pieces from the Net-a-Porter sale.

BEARE PARK, Oversized Wool Blazer
BEARE PARK
Oversized Wool Blazer

Instant cool factor.

GOOD AMERICAN, Good '90s High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
GOOD AMERICAN
Good '90s High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

I love the vintage feel.

JOSEPH, Penrose Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
JOSEPH
Penrose Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

Great alone or layered over pants.

JOSLIN, + Net Sustain Sophia Organic Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
JOSLIN
Sophia Organic Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

I could live in these.

THEORY, Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
THEORY
Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Cashmere? Say no more.

A.EMERY, Finch Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Finch Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals

Simple yet chic.

LOULOU STUDIO, Vabea Silk-Twill Maxi Dress
LOULOU STUDIO
Vabea Silk-Twill Maxi Dress

Burgundy is trending.

THE FRANKIE SHOP, Tansy Pleated Pinstriped Crepe De Chine Straight-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Tansy Pleated Pinstriped Crepe De Chine Straight-Leg Pants

Love an elevated pant.

KHAITE, Martin High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Martin High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

The slouchy fit caught my attention.

KIMEZE, + Net Sustain Concept 3 Cat-Eye Bio-Acetate Sunglasses
KIMEZE
Concept 3 Cat-Eye Bio-Acetate Sunglasses

Can't go wrong with cat-eyes.

HAIGHT, + Net Sustain Panneaux Crepe De Chine Pareo
HAIGHT
Panneaux Crepe De Chine Pareo

Guaranteed to get compliments.

REMAIN BIRGER CHRISTENSEN, Usana Woven Blazer
REMAIN BIRGER CHRISTENSEN
Usana Woven Blazer

I'd wear this with jeans or a slip dress.

SCHOLL, + Issimo Pescura Buckled Leather-Trimmed Velvet Clogs
SCHOLL + Issimo
Pescura Buckled Leather-Trimmed Velvet Clogs

A forever classic.

NANUSHKA, Vinni Cropped Vegan Leather Straight-Leg Pants
NANUSHKA
Vinni Cropped Vegan Leather Straight-Leg Pants

Endless styling possibilities.

SKIN, + Net Sustain Zaria Organic Pima Cotton-Jersey Jumpsuit
SKIN
Zaria Organic Pima Cotton-Jersey Jumpsuit

My friends are obsessed.

GOOD AMERICAN, Boyfriend Oversized Twill Blazer
GOOD AMERICAN
Boyfriend Oversized Twill Blazer

Perfect for spring and summer.

THE ROW, Benson Cotton-Blend Twill Skirt
THE ROW
Benson Cotton-Blend Twill Skirt

A worthy investment that never goes out of style.

JACQUEMUS, Caraco Ribbed Cotton Bodysuit
JACQUEMUS
Caraco Ribbed Cotton Bodysuit

Pairs well with everything from jeans to skirts.

MATTEAU, + Net Sustain Tiered Embroidered Crinkled Organic Cotton-Voile Maxi Dress
MATTEAU
Tiered Embroidered Crinkled Organic Cotton-Voile Maxi Dress

Easy breezy.

VINCE, Dani Leather Knee Boots
VINCE
Dani Leather Knee Boots

Timeless.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY, + Net Sustain Devi Slim-Leg Organic Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Devi Slim-Leg Organic Jeans

Into this lighter wash.

GOOD AMERICAN, Scuba Modern Stretch-Jersey Thong Bodysuit
GOOD AMERICAN
Scuba Modern Stretch-Jersey Thong Bodysuit

This neckline!

LOULOU STUDIO, Etinas Crushed-Velvet Maxi Dress
LOULOU STUDIO
Etinas Crushed-Velvet Maxi Dress

I picture this with an open white button-down shirt.

JOSEPH, Rainwear Chatsworth Belted Double-Breasted Shell Trench Coat
JOSEPH
Rainwear Chatsworth Belted Double-Breasted Shell Trench Coat

Another investment you'll wear forever.

NILI LOTAN, Flavie Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
NILI LOTAN
Flavie Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Nili Lotan is known for effortless pieces.

A.W.A.K.E. MODE, Cutout Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Tank
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
Cutout Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Tank

A fun basic.

HONORINE, Allegra Crochet-Trimmed Cotton-Gauze Dress
HONORINE
Allegra Crochet-Trimmed Cotton-Gauze Dress

This also comes in white.

Explore More:
Staples Sale Net-A-Porter Jeans Denim Blazer Dresses Sale Shopping Elevated Basics Basics Timeless Classic Online Shopping Shopping
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸