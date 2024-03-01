31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
It's no secret that I'm on a never-ending quest to put together the perfect expensive-looking wardrobe. Such is the reality when Toteme and The Row are the vibe but very much not in my budget. As cliché as the coined term may be at this point, quiet luxury is still top of mind when I shop the latest arrivals at retailers like Nordstrom, H&M, Mango, Shopbop, and Zara. One thing is for sure: The price filter is always set at a max of $200.
With spring outfit planning on the horizon, I set out to round up chic finds that will be perfect for the upcoming season. I found a healthy mix of timeless and elevated basics, including effortless sweaters and jeans, along with standout pieces that relay the latest designer trends I love, like scarf coats and off-the-shoulder dresses. Scroll on to check out 31 rich-looking finds that give off a luxe feel without breaking the bank.
Dark denim is a personal favorite.
