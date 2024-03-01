31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget

It's no secret that I'm on a never-ending quest to put together the perfect expensive-looking wardrobe. Such is the reality when Toteme and The Row are the vibe but very much not in my budget. As cliché as the coined term may be at this point, quiet luxury is still top of mind when I shop the latest arrivals at retailers like Nordstrom, H&M, Mango, Shopbop, and Zara. One thing is for sure: The price filter is always set at a max of $200.

With spring outfit planning on the horizon, I set out to round up chic finds that will be perfect for the upcoming season. I found a healthy mix of timeless and elevated basics, including effortless sweaters and jeans, along with standout pieces that relay the latest designer trends I love, like scarf coats and off-the-shoulder dresses. Scroll on to check out 31 rich-looking finds that give off a luxe feel without breaking the bank.

SNDYS Myka Trench Coat $126 SHOP NOW Long coats are key this season.

Mango Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas $70 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of mesh flats.

& Other Stories Crewneck Sweater $119 SHOP NOW Love the styling here.

Zara Neoprene Effect Dress $60 SHOP NOW The drape!

Lioness Eivissa Jeans $99 SHOP NOW Dark denim is a personal favorite.

Mango Leather Boots With Kitten Heels $180 $90 SHOP NOW These look designer.

Nordstrom Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater $129 SHOP NOW Stripes to wear forever.

Rue Sophie Azariah Long Sleeve Dress $178 SHOP NOW Date-night outfit, solved.

Zara Heavyweight Satin Straight Cut Pants $109 SHOP NOW These red pants are so chic.

Mango Pointed Toe Leather Shoes $140 SHOP NOW Giving major luxe vibes.

ASOS EDITION Maxi Wool Mix Scarf Coat With Pockets in Taupe $319 $191 SHOP NOW Instantly elevates any look.

Kenneth Jay Lane Long Tapered Hoop Clip Earrings $78 SHOP NOW The definition of statement earrings.

Vince Bateau Neck Long Sleeve Top $195 SHOP NOW Boatneck shirts are top of mind.

Zara Off-the-Shoulder Knit Dress $60 SHOP NOW To wear all spring and summer long.

H&M Bucket Bag $50 SHOP NOW How is this bag just $50?

Nordstrom Slim Flare Pants $129 SHOP NOW Sleek pants for the win.

Express Wool-Blend Scarf Collar Coat $228 $75 SHOP NOW Into this chocolate brown.

Halogen Sheer Illusion Neck Rib Sweater $89 $71 SHOP NOW A chic knit indeed.

ZARA Flat Mules $50 SHOP NOW To wear with everything from jeans to dresses.

ASOS DESIGN Faux Leather Trench Coat $105 $63 SHOP NOW Leather always gives an expensive feel.

H&M Wool-Blend Sweater $119 SHOP NOW I could live in this black sweater.

Lioness Minimalist Maxi Skirt $79 SHOP NOW Maxi skirts continue to trend.

Lioness Olsen Duster Coat $139 SHOP NOW No really, this looks so expensive.

Havaianas Slim Square Solid Flip Flops $34 SHOP NOW If the Olsen twins wear them, then so do I.

Everlane The Alpaca Crew $118 SHOP NOW Camel always looks rich.

Zw Collection Tailored Double Breasted Coat $169 SHOP NOW Tailored fits are a plus.

Franco Sarto Khloe Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $125 SHOP NOW These come in many stylish colors.

Madewell Signature Stripe Oversize Patch Pocket Poplin Button-Up Shirt $88 $57 SHOP NOW Obsessed.

ZARA Crop Knit Coat With Asymmetrical Scarf $90 SHOP NOW Built-in scarves are so elegant.

H&M Gathered Bodycon Dress $27 SHOP NOW A minimalistic gem.