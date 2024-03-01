31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge; @tylynnnguyen; @iliridakrasniqi)

It's no secret that I'm on a never-ending quest to put together the perfect expensive-looking wardrobe. Such is the reality when Toteme and The Row are the vibe but very much not in my budget. As cliché as the coined term may be at this point, quiet luxury is still top of mind when I shop the latest arrivals at retailers like Nordstrom, H&M, Mango, Shopbop, and Zara. One thing is for sure: The price filter is always set at a max of $200.

With spring outfit planning on the horizon, I set out to round up chic finds that will be perfect for the upcoming season. I found a healthy mix of timeless and elevated basics, including effortless sweaters and jeans, along with standout pieces that relay the latest designer trends I love, like scarf coats and off-the-shoulder dresses. Scroll on to check out 31 rich-looking finds that give off a luxe feel without breaking the bank.

TyLynn Nguyen 31 Affordable Quiet Luxury Finds for Expensive-Looking Outfits Leather Trench Coat White Top Metallic Silver Pants The Row Mesh Shoes

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Myka Trench Coat

SNDYS
Myka Trench Coat

Long coats are key this season.

mango, Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas
Mango
Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas

I can't get enough of mesh flats.

Crewneck Sweater
& Other Stories
Crewneck Sweater

Love the styling here.

Zara, Neoprene Effect Dress
Zara
Neoprene Effect Dress

The drape!

Eivissa Jeans
Lioness
Eivissa Jeans

Dark denim is a personal favorite.

mango, Leather Boots With Kitten Heels
Mango
Leather Boots With Kitten Heels

These look designer.

Stripe Cotton and Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater

Stripes to wear forever.

Rue Sophie, Azariah Long Sleeve Dress
Rue Sophie
Azariah Long Sleeve Dress

Date-night outfit, solved.

Zara, Heavyweight Satin Straight Cut Pants
Zara
Heavyweight Satin Straight Cut Pants

These red pants are so chic.

Mango, Pointed Toe Leather Shoes
Mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

Giving major luxe vibes.

ASOS EDITION, Maxi Wool Mix Scarf Coat With Pockets in Taupe
ASOS EDITION
Maxi Wool Mix Scarf Coat With Pockets in Taupe

Instantly elevates any look.

Lida Ilirida Krasniqi 31 Affordable Quiet Luxury Finds for Expensive-Looking Outfits Built In Scarf Trench Coat Gold Earrings Toteme Bag

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Long Tapered Hoop Clip Earrings
Kenneth Jay Lane
Long Tapered Hoop Clip Earrings

The definition of statement earrings.

Bateau Neck Long Sleeve Top
Vince
Bateau Neck Long Sleeve Top

Boatneck shirts are top of mind.

Off-The-Shoulder Knit Dress
Zara
Off-the-Shoulder Knit Dress

To wear all spring and summer long.

H&M, Bucket Bag
H&M
Bucket Bag

How is this bag just $50?

Slim Flare Pants
Nordstrom
Slim Flare Pants

Sleek pants for the win.

Express + Wool-Blend Scarf Collar Coat
Express
Wool-Blend Scarf Collar Coat

Into this chocolate brown.

Sheer Illusion Neck Rib Sweater
Halogen
Sheer Illusion Neck Rib Sweater

A chic knit indeed.

ZARA, Flat Mules
ZARA
Flat Mules

To wear with everything from jeans to dresses.

Curve Faux Leather Trench Coat
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Leather Trench Coat

Leather always gives an expensive feel.

Wool-Blend Sweater
H&M
Wool-Blend Sweater

I could live in this black sweater.

Clara Dyrhauge 31 Affordable Quiet Luxury Finds for Expensive-Looking Outfits All Black Outfit Black Sweater Black Maxi Skirt Flip Flop Sandals

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Minimalist Maxi Skirt
Lioness
Minimalist Maxi Skirt

Maxi skirts continue to trend.

Duster Coat
Lioness
Olsen Duster Coat

No really, this looks so expensive.

Slim Square Solid Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Square Solid Flip Flops

If the Olsen twins wear them, then so do I.

Everlane, The Alpaca Crew
Everlane
The Alpaca Crew

Camel always looks rich.

Zara, Tailored Double Breasted Coat Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Tailored Double Breasted Coat

Tailored fits are a plus.

Khloe Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Franco Sarto
Khloe Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

These come in many stylish colors.

Signature Stripe Oversize Patch Pocket Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Signature Stripe Oversize Patch Pocket Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Obsessed.

ZARA, Crop Knit Coat With Asymmetrical Scarf
ZARA
Crop Knit Coat With Asymmetrical Scarf

Built-in scarves are so elegant.

H&M, Gathered Bodycon Dress
H&M
Gathered Bodycon Dress

A minimalistic gem.

Super Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Super Wide Leg Jeans

The cut and the color are spot-on.

Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor
