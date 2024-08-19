I'm All About the Final Touch—30 Incredibly Chic Accessories and Beauty Picks I Swear By

Jennifer Camp Forbes
By
published
in Features

Fashion editor and influencer Jennifer Camp Forbes wearing black cat eye sunglasses, hoop earrings, white and blue striped button-down shirt, and Merit lipstick.

(Image credit: @lefashion)

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

I'm not one to strictly follow any kind of fashion rules, as I am all about going with your gut and wearing whatever brings you joy and makes you feel confident, but there is one thing I lean on whenever getting ready in the morning: adding in that special final touch. My personal style can best be summed up as simple, elevated, and timeless yet I always like to incorporate a standout piece—or two or three—that helps my outfit look and feel complete. Accessories and beauty are two areas that I tend to focus on the most in this regard.

Depending on the season, the final touches I reach for vary. At the moment I have my sights set on a chic selection of accessories that span from everyday staples like classic earrings and cool sunglasses to more trend-forward pieces like sleek belts and red-hued finds. In the beauty department, it's all about picks that simplify getting ready in the morning, help me look more put-together, and bring about day-making compliments. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop 30 incredibly chic accessories and beauty picks I swear by right now for adding the perfect final touch.

06 Sunglasses
Chimi
06 Sunglasses

These cat-eye sunglasses are perfectly oversize.

Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick
MERIT
Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick

This reminds me of a '90s nude shade.

Small Chunky Hoop Earrings
Madewell
Small Chunky Hoop Earrings

These earrings are an affordable favorite.

Washed Canvas Baseball Cap
J.Crew
Washed Canvas Baseball Cap

Nothing like a classic baseball cap.

Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara
MERIT
Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara

I'm obsessed with this mascara. It stays put all day.

Classic Headband
Alexandre de Paris
Classic Headband

I can't help but think of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Slouchy Vida Bag
Banana Republic
Slouchy Vida Bag

Everyone thinks this bag is designer.

MAKE Beauty, Skin Mimetic Microsuede Bronzer
MAKE Beauty
Skin Mimetic Microsuede Bronzer

I use this daily as contour, bronzer, and eye shadow.

Pure Matte 50 Opaque Tights
Falke
Pure Matte 50 Opaque Tights

These burgundy tights are going to get a lot of wear come fall.

Madewell, O-Buckle Leather Belt
Madewell
O-Buckle Leather Belt

Madewell belts just keep getting better and better.

Gold Vessel Huggies
Sapir Bachar
Gold Vessel Huggies

There's nothing like refined earrings that you'll wear forever.

Missing Person Hand Cream
PHLUR
Missing Person Hand Cream

I am always using this right when I leave the house—it smells so good.

Signature Logo Square Silk Scarf
TOTEME
Signature Logo Square Silk Scarf

Toteme scarves are a favorite. They are super chic and versatile.

Hinge Cuff Bracelet
J.Crew
Hinge Cuff Bracelet

J.Crew bangles are on so many Who What Wear editor must-have lists.

Essie, Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers
Essie
Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers

I will never tire of this subtle pink nail polish.

Tod's , Darsena Medium Leather Tote Bag
Tod's
Darsena Medium Leather Tote Bag

The minute I laid my eyes on this classic bag, I couldn't get it off my mind.

e.l.f. Cosmetics, Perfect Finish HD Powder
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Perfect Finish HD Powder

Budget-friendly and super effective for reducing unwanted shine.

Madewell, Studded Western Belt
Madewell
Studded Western Belt

I told you Madewell belts are standouts.

Printed Scarf
ZARA
Printed Scarf

Another incredibly chic scarf.

Moss Round Cut, 3mm 4-Prong, Lab White Sapphire Gold Riviére Necklace
Dorsey
Lab White Sapphire Gold Riviére Necklace

A timeless necklace that's worth the investment.

Huxton Sunglasses by Raen
Raen
Huxton Sunglasses

Banana Republic has undergone a majorly chic makeover.

Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
JW PEI
Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

Red bags are having a moment, and this one is too good to pass up.

Eau De Parfum Spray
Chloé
Eau de Parfum Spray

I am forever loyal to this scent. I am constantly asked what perfume I'm wearing.

Giselle Wide Sheer Headband
LELET NY
Giselle Wide Sheer Headband

I'm already loving mesh flats, so this headband naturally caught my attention.

Leather-Effect Shopper Bag
MANGO
Leather-Effect Shopper Bag

I want this sleek bag in every color.

Watch Strap Bracelet - Ora
Ana Luisa
Watch Strap Bracelet

This gorgeous bracelet only looks expensive.

Felix Hat
Janessa Leone
Felix Hat

I can't get enough of this shape. Everything Janessa Leone makes is stunning.

Tigi Bed Head Hair Wax Stick for a Soft, Pliable Hold, Hair Care Slick Back Stick Styling Product With Beeswax & Japan Wax, 2.57 Oz
TIGI
Bed Head Hair Wax Stick

This is a godsend for slicked-back hairstyles and flyaways.

Kad Leather Belt
B-Low the Belt
Kad Leather Belt

Just picture this with cool jeans and a basic white tee. It's classic yet cool.

The Icon Watch
Heaven Mayhem
The Icon Watch

Cartier feels? Done and done.

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently an editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

