I'm All About the Final Touch—30 Incredibly Chic Accessories and Beauty Picks I Swear By
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.
I'm not one to strictly follow any kind of fashion rules, as I am all about going with your gut and wearing whatever brings you joy and makes you feel confident, but there is one thing I lean on whenever getting ready in the morning: adding in that special final touch. My personal style can best be summed up as simple, elevated, and timeless yet I always like to incorporate a standout piece—or two or three—that helps my outfit look and feel complete. Accessories and beauty are two areas that I tend to focus on the most in this regard.
Depending on the season, the final touches I reach for vary. At the moment I have my sights set on a chic selection of accessories that span from everyday staples like classic earrings and cool sunglasses to more trend-forward pieces like sleek belts and red-hued finds. In the beauty department, it's all about picks that simplify getting ready in the morning, help me look more put-together, and bring about day-making compliments. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop 30 incredibly chic accessories and beauty picks I swear by right now for adding the perfect final touch.
I am always using this right when I leave the house—it smells so good.
Toteme scarves are a favorite. They are super chic and versatile.
The minute I laid my eyes on this classic bag, I couldn't get it off my mind.
Budget-friendly and super effective for reducing unwanted shine.
Red bags are having a moment, and this one is too good to pass up.
I am forever loyal to this scent. I am constantly asked what perfume I'm wearing.
I'm already loving mesh flats, so this headband naturally caught my attention.
I can't get enough of this shape. Everything Janessa Leone makes is stunning.
Just picture this with cool jeans and a basic white tee. It's classic yet cool.
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently an editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
