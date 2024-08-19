I'm All About the Final Touch—30 Incredibly Chic Accessories and Beauty Picks I Swear By

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

I'm not one to strictly follow any kind of fashion rules, as I am all about going with your gut and wearing whatever brings you joy and makes you feel confident, but there is one thing I lean on whenever getting ready in the morning: adding in that special final touch. My personal style can best be summed up as simple, elevated, and timeless yet I always like to incorporate a standout piece—or two or three—that helps my outfit look and feel complete. Accessories and beauty are two areas that I tend to focus on the most in this regard.

Depending on the season, the final touches I reach for vary. At the moment I have my sights set on a chic selection of accessories that span from everyday staples like classic earrings and cool sunglasses to more trend-forward pieces like sleek belts and red-hued finds. In the beauty department, it's all about picks that simplify getting ready in the morning, help me look more put-together, and bring about day-making compliments. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop 30 incredibly chic accessories and beauty picks I swear by right now for adding the perfect final touch.

Chimi 06 Sunglasses $160 SHOP NOW These cat-eye sunglasses are perfectly oversize.

MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick $26 SHOP NOW This reminds me of a '90s nude shade.

Madewell Small Chunky Hoop Earrings $22 SHOP NOW These earrings are an affordable favorite.

J.Crew Washed Canvas Baseball Cap $40 SHOP NOW Nothing like a classic baseball cap.

MERIT Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara $26 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this mascara. It stays put all day.

Alexandre de Paris Classic Headband $69 SHOP NOW I can't help but think of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Banana Republic Slouchy Vida Bag $260 SHOP NOW Everyone thinks this bag is designer.

MAKE Beauty Skin Mimetic Microsuede Bronzer $32 SHOP NOW I use this daily as contour, bronzer, and eye shadow.

Falke Pure Matte 50 Opaque Tights $18 SHOP NOW These burgundy tights are going to get a lot of wear come fall.

Madewell O-Buckle Leather Belt $58 SHOP NOW Madewell belts just keep getting better and better.

Sapir Bachar Gold Vessel Huggies $330 SHOP NOW There's nothing like refined earrings that you'll wear forever.

PHLUR Missing Person Hand Cream $20 SHOP NOW I am always using this right when I leave the house—it smells so good.

TOTEME Signature Logo Square Silk Scarf $220 SHOP NOW Toteme scarves are a favorite. They are super chic and versatile.

J.Crew Hinge Cuff Bracelet $60 $40 SHOP NOW J.Crew bangles are on so many Who What Wear editor must-have lists.

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers $10 SHOP NOW I will never tire of this subtle pink nail polish.

Tod's Darsena Medium Leather Tote Bag $3375 SHOP NOW The minute I laid my eyes on this classic bag, I couldn't get it off my mind.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Perfect Finish HD Powder $6 SHOP NOW Budget-friendly and super effective for reducing unwanted shine.

Madewell Studded Western Belt $68 SHOP NOW I told you Madewell belts are standouts.

ZARA Printed Scarf $18 SHOP NOW Another incredibly chic scarf.

Dorsey Lab White Sapphire Gold Riviére Necklace $680 SHOP NOW A timeless necklace that's worth the investment.

Raen Huxton Sunglasses $185 $150 SHOP NOW Banana Republic has undergone a majorly chic makeover.

JW PEI Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $89 SHOP NOW Red bags are having a moment, and this one is too good to pass up.

Chloé Eau de Parfum Spray $135 SHOP NOW I am forever loyal to this scent. I am constantly asked what perfume I'm wearing.

LELET NY Giselle Wide Sheer Headband $128 SHOP NOW I'm already loving mesh flats, so this headband naturally caught my attention.

MANGO Leather-Effect Shopper Bag $50 SHOP NOW I want this sleek bag in every color.

Ana Luisa Watch Strap Bracelet $75 SHOP NOW This gorgeous bracelet only looks expensive.

Janessa Leone Felix Hat $247 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of this shape. Everything Janessa Leone makes is stunning.

TIGI Bed Head Hair Wax Stick $20 $16 SHOP NOW This is a godsend for slicked-back hairstyles and flyaways.

B-Low the Belt Kad Leather Belt $172 SHOP NOW Just picture this with cool jeans and a basic white tee. It's classic yet cool.