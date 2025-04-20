6 Celebrities I'd Really Like to Go Shopping With

I kind of already know what they'd tell me to buy.

Stylish celebrities
(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; T.JACKSON/Backgrid)
Here's the thing—I don't even really like to shop in IRL stores and much prefer online. But if given the random opportunity to go shopping with one of the six celebrities I'm about to name, I'd show up at a brick-and-mortar store with bells on. When making a purchase, especially a luxury investment one, an outside opinion is invaluable. But it should be someone whose taste you trust. And given how exhaustively I study what celebrities wear, I know which ones have the best taste.

At this time in my life and for this particular season, there are six celebs, in particular, that I'd be thrilled to go on a shopping trip with—even if it's just a virtual one. They always have the latest designer It items, but style them in ways that don't make it seem like they're trying too hard or like they just stepped off a runway. They're probably not all that surprising because fashion people and non-fashion people alike are all obsessed with them, but here goes. Keep scrolling to shop the items I predict they'd tell me to buy.

Jennifer Lawrence

I think we can all agree that Jennifer Lawrence gives off major shopping buddy energy. She wears a lot of designer pieces—The Row, Jil Sander, Loewe, Toteme, and so on—but she opts for easy-to-wear items, and styles them in the most effortless, "cool girl" of ways. Also, who wouldn't want to experience Lawrence's witty banter first-hand?

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white outfit and The Row jellies

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap in Red ($50); St. Agni bag; The Row shoes

What We'd Buy

Irene Silk Slip Skirt
THE ROW
Irene Silk Slip Skirt

Herschel Oversized Silk-Organza Shirt
KHAITE
Herschel Oversized Silk-Organza Shirt

The T-Strap Suede Point-Toe Flats
TOTEME
The T-Strap Suede Point-Toe Flats

Enza Costa Poplin Resort Pants
Shopbop
Enza Costa Poplin Resort Pants

Zendaya

Given that Zendaya is one of the most stylish celebrities of our time, she makes my list. She'd be that shopping buddy who encourages you to go outside your comfort zone.

Zendaya wearing a burgundy leather dress

(Image credit: T.JACKSON/Backgrid)

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress; Christian Louboutin

What We'd Buy

Coperni Asymmetric Flower Gown
Coperni
Asymmetric Flower Gown

Rabanne Jupe
Rabanne
Jupe

Pebble Pouch Bucket Bag in Calf Leather
Loewe
Pebble Pouch Bucket Bag in Calf Leather

Paulas Ibiza Anagram Bermuda Shorts
Loewe
Paulas Ibiza Anagram Bermuda Shorts

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner never misses a step with her increasingly elegant outfits. Shopping with her would be like taking a masterclass in how to look cool and chic.

Kendall Jenner wearing a suede jacket and black pants

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row bag and shoes

What We'd Buy

Leather T-Strap Ballerina Flats
THE ROW
Leather T-Strap Ballerina Flats

Appliquéd Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Jacket
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Appliquéd Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Jacket

Oval-Frame Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
GUCCI EYEWEAR
Oval-Frame Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Aralia Asymmetric Cotton Poplin Trench Coat
The Row
Aralia Asymmetric Cotton Poplin Trench Coat

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's collection of designer bags alone is what dreams are made of, but her entire wardrobe is museum-worthy. She undoubtedly points her shopping buddies straight to the latest It items.

Dua Lipa wearing a snakeskin coat

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dua Lipa: Jil Sander coat; Supreme sweater; Chanel bag; Jimmy Choo shoes

What We'd Buy

Chanel 25 Small Handbag
CHANEL
Chanel 25 Small Handbag

Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
MIU MIU
Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Beck Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Beck Jacket

Dominique 110 Crêpe Satin Sandals
Saint Laurent
Dominique 110 Crêpe Satin Sandals

Elsa Hosk

Models are some of the most stylish celebrities on the planet, but one that really stands out is Elsa Hosk. Everything she wears is the perfect combination of trendy and classic. Also, let's not forget that she's a creative director (of her label Helsa), so you know you can trust her taste.

Elsa Hosk wearing a long leather coat, jeans, and sneakers

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Elsa Hosk: Magda Butrym coat; The Row bag; Reebok sneakers

What We'd Buy

Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Jeweled Belt
Prada
Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Jeweled Belt

June Knit Bodysuit Dress
Helsa
June Knit Bodysuit Dress

Ady Shirred Satin Hat
GIGI BURRIS
Ady Shirred Satin Hat

X Helsa Peek-A-Boo Ballerina Flat
GIA BORGHINI
X Helsa Peek-A-Boo Ballerina Flat

Morgan Stewart

If you follow Morgan Stewart on Instagram, you know why I'd pick her. There's no shortage of designer It items in her closet, and her styling of them is low-key and accessible.

Morgan Stewart at Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

On Morgan Stewart: Valentino outfit

What We'd Buy

Work Wide Leg
RENGGLI
Work Wide Leg

Jett Crêpe Miniskirt
Khaite
Jett Crêpe Miniskirt

Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats

Pebble Leather Belt
Loewe
Pebble Leather Belt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

