6 Celebrities I'd Really Like to Go Shopping With

Here's the thing—I don't even really like to shop in IRL stores and much prefer online. But if given the random opportunity to go shopping with one of the six celebrities I'm about to name, I'd show up at a brick-and-mortar store with bells on. When making a purchase, especially a luxury investment one, an outside opinion is invaluable. But it should be someone whose taste you trust. And given how exhaustively I study what celebrities wear, I know which ones have the best taste.

At this time in my life and for this particular season, there are six celebs, in particular, that I'd be thrilled to go on a shopping trip with—even if it's just a virtual one. They always have the latest designer It items, but style them in ways that don't make it seem like they're trying too hard or like they just stepped off a runway. They're probably not all that surprising because fashion people and non-fashion people alike are all obsessed with them, but here goes. Keep scrolling to shop the items I predict they'd tell me to buy.

Jennifer Lawrence

I think we can all agree that Jennifer Lawrence gives off major shopping buddy energy. She wears a lot of designer pieces—The Row, Jil Sander, Loewe, Toteme, and so on—but she opts for easy-to-wear items, and styles them in the most effortless, "cool girl" of ways. Also, who wouldn't want to experience Lawrence's witty banter first-hand?

On Jennifer Lawrence: Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap in Red ($50); St. Agni bag; The Row shoes

What We'd Buy

THE ROW Irene Silk Slip Skirt $1150 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Herschel Oversized Silk-Organza Shirt $1380 SHOP NOW

TOTEME The T-Strap Suede Point-Toe Flats $630 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Enza Costa Poplin Resort Pants $295 SHOP NOW

Zendaya

Given that Zendaya is one of the most stylish celebrities of our time, she makes my list. She'd be that shopping buddy who encourages you to go outside your comfort zone.

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress; Christian Louboutin

What We'd Buy

Coperni Asymmetric Flower Gown $740 SHOP NOW

Loewe Pebble Pouch Bucket Bag in Calf Leather $1850 SHOP NOW

Loewe Paulas Ibiza Anagram Bermuda Shorts $1100 SHOP NOW

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner never misses a step with her increasingly elegant outfits. Shopping with her would be like taking a masterclass in how to look cool and chic.

On Kendall Jenner: The Row bag and shoes

What We'd Buy

THE ROW Leather T-Strap Ballerina Flats $1090 SHOP NOW

POLO RALPH LAUREN Appliquéd Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Jacket $498 SHOP NOW

GUCCI EYEWEAR Oval-Frame Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses $420 SHOP NOW

The Row Aralia Asymmetric Cotton Poplin Trench Coat $3920 SHOP NOW

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's collection of designer bags alone is what dreams are made of, but her entire wardrobe is museum-worthy. She undoubtedly points her shopping buddies straight to the latest It items.

On Dua Lipa: Jil Sander coat; Supreme sweater; Chanel bag; Jimmy Choo shoes

What We'd Buy

CHANEL Chanel 25 Small Handbag $6000 SHOP NOW

MIU MIU Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $490 SHOP NOW

NOUR HAMMOUR Beck Jacket $1800 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Dominique 110 Crêpe Satin Sandals $990 SHOP NOW

Elsa Hosk

Models are some of the most stylish celebrities on the planet, but one that really stands out is Elsa Hosk. Everything she wears is the perfect combination of trendy and classic. Also, let's not forget that she's a creative director (of her label Helsa), so you know you can trust her taste.

On Elsa Hosk: Magda Butrym coat; The Row bag; Reebok sneakers

What We'd Buy

Prada Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Jeweled Belt $4400 SHOP NOW

Helsa June Knit Bodysuit Dress $399 SHOP NOW

GIGI BURRIS Ady Shirred Satin Hat $425 SHOP NOW

GIA BORGHINI X Helsa Peek-A-Boo Ballerina Flat $840 SHOP NOW

Morgan Stewart

If you follow Morgan Stewart on Instagram, you know why I'd pick her. There's no shortage of designer It items in her closet, and her styling of them is low-key and accessible.

On Morgan Stewart: Valentino outfit

What We'd Buy

RENGGLI Work Wide Leg $295 SHOP NOW

Khaite Jett Crêpe Miniskirt $980 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats $925 SHOP NOW