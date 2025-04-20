6 Celebrities I'd Really Like to Go Shopping With
I kind of already know what they'd tell me to buy.
Here's the thing—I don't even really like to shop in IRL stores and much prefer online. But if given the random opportunity to go shopping with one of the six celebrities I'm about to name, I'd show up at a brick-and-mortar store with bells on. When making a purchase, especially a luxury investment one, an outside opinion is invaluable. But it should be someone whose taste you trust. And given how exhaustively I study what celebrities wear, I know which ones have the best taste.
At this time in my life and for this particular season, there are six celebs, in particular, that I'd be thrilled to go on a shopping trip with—even if it's just a virtual one. They always have the latest designer It items, but style them in ways that don't make it seem like they're trying too hard or like they just stepped off a runway. They're probably not all that surprising because fashion people and non-fashion people alike are all obsessed with them, but here goes. Keep scrolling to shop the items I predict they'd tell me to buy.
Jennifer Lawrence
I think we can all agree that Jennifer Lawrence gives off major shopping buddy energy. She wears a lot of designer pieces—The Row, Jil Sander, Loewe, Toteme, and so on—but she opts for easy-to-wear items, and styles them in the most effortless, "cool girl" of ways. Also, who wouldn't want to experience Lawrence's witty banter first-hand?
On Jennifer Lawrence: Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap in Red ($50); St. Agni bag; The Row shoes
What We'd Buy
Zendaya
Given that Zendaya is one of the most stylish celebrities of our time, she makes my list. She'd be that shopping buddy who encourages you to go outside your comfort zone.
On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress; Christian Louboutin
What We'd Buy
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner never misses a step with her increasingly elegant outfits. Shopping with her would be like taking a masterclass in how to look cool and chic.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row bag and shoes
What We'd Buy
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's collection of designer bags alone is what dreams are made of, but her entire wardrobe is museum-worthy. She undoubtedly points her shopping buddies straight to the latest It items.
On Dua Lipa: Jil Sander coat; Supreme sweater; Chanel bag; Jimmy Choo shoes
What We'd Buy
Elsa Hosk
Models are some of the most stylish celebrities on the planet, but one that really stands out is Elsa Hosk. Everything she wears is the perfect combination of trendy and classic. Also, let's not forget that she's a creative director (of her label Helsa), so you know you can trust her taste.
On Elsa Hosk: Magda Butrym coat; The Row bag; Reebok sneakers
What We'd Buy
Morgan Stewart
If you follow Morgan Stewart on Instagram, you know why I'd pick her. There's no shortage of designer It items in her closet, and her styling of them is low-key and accessible.
On Morgan Stewart: Valentino outfit
What We'd Buy
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I'm Fashion People's Go-To Source for Style Inspo—Here's Everything I'm Shopping for Spring
Consider this your seasonal reset.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Elevated Basics Brand Is Every NYC and London Fashion Person's Best-Kept Secret
And I just tried on nine pieces in its NYC pop-up.
By Eliza Huber
-
If You Only Note One Trend From Fashion Month, Make It This One
Talk about ubiquitous.
By Eliza Huber
-
It's Spreading: Every Day, Another Chic L.A. Fashion Person Is Seen Wearing This Black Pants Trend With Ballet Flats
French girls also approve.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Inaugural Go Sports Issue
Introducing our quarterly sports x fashion hub. First up: A deep dive into women's basketball style ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.
By Who What Wear
-
It's Music Festival Season—40 Styles the Chicest Festivalgoers Are Considering
Your shopping guide awaits!
By Chichi Offor
-
I Mostly Shop for Prescription Glasses Online—4 Retailers That Sell *Actually* Cute Frames
Your guide to chic frames awaits.
By Chichi Offor
-
In Case You Haven't Noticed, Everyone and Their Mother Is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Jacket
Rightfully so.
By Nikki Chwatt