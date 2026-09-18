I Know You Have Exceptional Taste If You Own This Minimalist, Quiet Luxury Tote Bag

If there's one thing Louise Trotter's Bottega Veneta has brought us, it's a new generation of capacious, slouchy bags that strike the perfect balance between elegant, practical and unmistakably cool. From the Veneta, which quickly found its way onto the arms of some of Hollywood's coolest dressers, from Jacob Elordi to Olivia Dean, to the Corso, the roomy new tote already generating plenty of buzz, Louise Trotter's Bottega Veneta has no shortage of capacious bags to covet. My personal favourite, though? The Barbara.
With its streamlined rectangular silhouette, zip-top fastening and signature intrecciato nappa leather, the Barbara ticks practically every box on my autumn-bag wish list. Roomy? Check. Sleek? Check. Available in an exceptionally chic line-up of neutrals? Absolutely. There's deep burgundy, rich espresso and a particularly elegant oyster shade, amongst others, as well as a whole spectrum of sizes. The mini is sweet and compact, whilst the XL is capacious enough to accommodate what feels like most of my worldly possessions.
Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the Barbara to earn the approval of some of the world's most elegant women. Julianne Moore and Claire Foy have both been spotted with the understated tote, further cementing its status as one of Bottega Veneta's bags to know now.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
It has all the makings of the perfect autumn investment bag: polished enough to elevate even the simplest jeans-and-knit combination, practical enough to carry every day yet timeless enough to transcend the usual It-bag cycle.
Keep scrolling to shop Bottega's Barbara tote below.
Shop Bottega's Barbara Tote
Bottega Veneta
Women's Barbara Tote in Deep Mahogany
Deep mahogany might just be my favourite colourway.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Barbara Tote in Espresso
If you're looking for a timeless everyday option, you can't go wrong with rich espresso brown.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Barbara Tote in Deep Mahogany
All the appeal of the original Barbara in a slightly neater silhouette.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Barbara Tote in Travertine
Travertine offers a lighter take on the Barbara.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Large Barbara Tote in Espresso
The espresso brown and smooth leather makes this bad feel so rich.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Maxi Barbara Tote in Black
For those who carry practically their entire lives with them, the classic black feels particularly cool.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Barbara Tote in Rust
This warm rust shade is such a good alternative to classic brown and feels made for an autumn wardrobe.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Baby Barbara Tote in Black
I'd wear this little black iteration from day to night.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Large Barbara Tote in Grey Clay
A particularly sophisticated alternative to black or brown, especially paired with tonal autumn neutrals.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Baby Barbara Tote in Silica Grey
Small, sleek and rendered in the chicest soft grey.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Barbara Tote in Natural/espresso
I love the dual colourway.
Shop More Bottega Bags
Bottega Veneta
Women's Large Campana in Espresso
Another seriously good option with a softer silhouette that lends itself perfectly to everyday wear.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Andiamo in Black
The Andiamo has already earned modern-classic status.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Large Andiamo in Black
The larger version for added practicality.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Campana in Midnight
Midnight is a subtle departure from predictable black.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Large Campana in Fondant/muse Brass
Rich Fondant paired with brass hardware is about as luxurious an autumn combination as it gets.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Mini Jodie in Silica Grey
The Jodie remains one of Bottega Veneta's most recognisable modern icons.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.