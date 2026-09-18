I Know You Have Exceptional Taste If You Own This Minimalist, Quiet Luxury Tote Bag

With its sleek intrecciato leather, capacious silhouette and A-list following, Bottega Veneta's Barbara is making a strong case for autumn's next It bag.

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Bottega Veneta Barbara
(Image credit: Getty Images, Bottega Veneta)

If there's one thing Louise Trotter's Bottega Veneta has brought us, it's a new generation of capacious, slouchy bags that strike the perfect balance between elegant, practical and unmistakably cool. From the Veneta, which quickly found its way onto the arms of some of Hollywood's coolest dressers, from Jacob Elordi to Olivia Dean, to the Corso, the roomy new tote already generating plenty of buzz, Louise Trotter's Bottega Veneta has no shortage of capacious bags to covet. My personal favourite, though? The Barbara.

Bottega Barbara tote

Julianne Moore wearing the Bottega Barbara tote.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With its streamlined rectangular silhouette, zip-top fastening and signature intrecciato nappa leather, the Barbara ticks practically every box on my autumn-bag wish list. Roomy? Check. Sleek? Check. Available in an exceptionally chic line-up of neutrals? Absolutely. There's deep burgundy, rich espresso and a particularly elegant oyster shade, amongst others, as well as a whole spectrum of sizes. The mini is sweet and compact, whilst the XL is capacious enough to accommodate what feels like most of my worldly possessions.

Claire Foy holding Bottega Barbara tote

Claire Foy wearing the Bottega Barbara tote.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Venete)

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the Barbara to earn the approval of some of the world's most elegant women. Julianne Moore and Claire Foy have both been spotted with the understated tote, further cementing its status as one of Bottega Veneta's bags to know now.

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Julianne Moore Barbara Tote

Julianne Moore wearing the Bottega Barbara tote.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has all the makings of the perfect autumn investment bag: polished enough to elevate even the simplest jeans-and-knit combination, practical enough to carry every day yet timeless enough to transcend the usual It-bag cycle.

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Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.