We Care About Chic Clothing Over Here—These New Zara Items Are Lovely (But Will Sell Out)

Calling all people who love chic clothing! Yes, you! I'm here with an edit of modern and relevant fall fashion finds I know you'll adore. Zara is always a go-to, so I combed through the brand's latest arrivals to curate an edit of elevated staples.
Below you'll spot the coolest outerwear picks that will certainly get you compliments, stylish sweaters, and sharp tailoring silhouettes. I also included trend-forward basics that easily mix and match with the fall essentials you already have in your closet. Keep scrolling to shop everything. But as you know, the great Zara pieces often sell out quickly. I wouldn't be surprised if many of these are gone within the next three weeks. Happy shopping!
ZARA
Quilted Pocket Jacket
ZARA
Wool Round Neck Sweater
ZARA
Contrast Trim Knit Polo Sweater
ZARA
Pleated Balloon Pants
ZARA
Short Sleeve 100% Wool Sweater
ZARA
Water-Repellent Windproof Trench Coat
ZARA
Soft-Touch Knit Jumper
ZARA
Mid-Rise Straight Fit Trf Jeans
ZARA
Basic Mock Neck Sweater
The buttons are a nice touch.
ZARA
Wide Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This tee comes in a few different colors.
ZARA
Zw Collection Comfort High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
This jacket looks more expensive than it is.
ZARA
Interlock Zip-Up Sweatshirt
ZARA
Cardigan With Faux Pearl Buttons
ZARA
Zw Collection Reversible Midi Trench
ZARA
Brushed Effect Argyle Sweater
ZARA
Double-Layer Effect T-Shirt
ZARA
Mini Pocket Button-Up Polo