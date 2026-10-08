We Care About Chic Clothing Over Here—These New Zara Items Are Lovely (But Will Sell Out)

Elevate that wardrobe.

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Zara fall fashion
(Image credit: Zara)

Calling all people who love chic clothing! Yes, you! I'm here with an edit of modern and relevant fall fashion finds I know you'll adore. Zara is always a go-to, so I combed through the brand's latest arrivals to curate an edit of elevated staples.

Below you'll spot the coolest outerwear picks that will certainly get you compliments, stylish sweaters, and sharp tailoring silhouettes. I also included trend-forward basics that easily mix and match with the fall essentials you already have in your closet. Keep scrolling to shop everything. But as you know, the great Zara pieces often sell out quickly. I wouldn't be surprised if many of these are gone within the next three weeks. Happy shopping!

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.