There’s something about Walmart in the summer that always delivers. Maybe it’s the unexpectedly good linen section, the affordable sandals that somehow look designer, or the fact that the chicest basics tend to sell out before anyone fully catches on. Either way, my mom has officially become my most trusted source for affordable fashion finds, and every time she walks into Walmart, she leaves with at least one item I immediately want to borrow. This summer, her cart is especially good.
The best part is that none of the pieces look overly trend-driven or overly simple—they hit that perfect middle ground that makes an outfit feel current without trying too hard. Think easy striped button-downs tossed over swimsuits, relaxed matching sets that look far more expensive than they are, buttery soft knit tanks, and cute heeled sandals you can wear with everything from denim shorts to slip dresses. The vibe is very “quietly chic vacation wardrobe,” even if you’re just headed to dinner or spending the weekend running errands.
Honestly, the biggest surprise is how elevated everything feels right now. Walmart’s summer fashion section is full of those effortless staples that make getting dressed easier: lightweight trousers, pretty cotton dresses, oversized shirts, and polished accessories that instantly pull a look together. My mom keeps texting me photos from the aisles, and at this point, I’ve learned not to underestimate a Walmart recommendation—especially in the summer, when the best fashion finds are usually the ones nobody sees coming.
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Best Summer Fashion Finds at Walmart
Scoop
Devil Wears Prada Scoop Collection Lace Trim Shorts
It's a lace shorts summer.
Free Assembly
Beaded Wrap Sandals
Scoop
Flowy Lace Tank Top
This with a pair of loose light-wash jeans.
PUWEI
Cotton Linen Casual Pants
Every wardrobe needs a pair of white linen pants.
Free Assembly
Maria Cut Out Bucket Bag
This looks way more expensive than it is.
Besolor
Cotton Linen Tank Top
No Boundaries
Triangle Bikini Top
Time and Tru
Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress
Perfect for the office and everything in between this summer.
Scoop
Paillette Thong Kitten Heel Sandals
Fantaslook
Striped Button Down Shirt
Size up in this for an oversized look this summer.
No Boundaries
Halter Tube Top
To wear to the beach this summer.
Time and Tru
Faux Suede Barely There Toe Loop Sandals
No Boundaries
Straw Bucket Hat
We love the navy color here.
Time and Tru
Tiered Cotton Mini Dress With Flutter Sleeves