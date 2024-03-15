29 Incredibly Chic Tops and Jeans to Mix and Match From Revolve's Epic Sale

Jennifer Camp Forbes
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

Cass Dimicco 29 Chic Tops and Jeans From the Revolve Sale White T-Shirt Denim Belt Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

When Revolve is having a sale, you know you need to act quick since the best picks tend to sell out fast. One thing that's a guaranteed hit during the sale is the denim section. And what goes better with a chic pair of jeans than a chic top—another section that is very much worthy of a perusal. Naturally, I made a beeline for both when I heard the sale was happening.

Below you'll find my roundup of the best discounted gems that are super easy to mix and match this season. I included an array of options ranging from classic styles like straight-leg jeans and button-downs to trendy favorites like off-the-shoulder tops and barrel-leg denim. One thing is for sure: these are all guaranteed to come together to create a selection of stylish spring outfits.

Nina Tee
Dr. Denim
Nina Tee

A perfect white tee.

Lana Straight
AGOLDE
Lana Straight

This are guaranteed to sell out.

Cut Out Off Shoulder Top
Lovers and Friends
Cut Out Off Shoulder Top

So pretty.

Riley High Rise Straight Crop
AGOLDE
Riley High Rise Straight Crop

A cool wash.

Anais Vest
HEARTLOOM
Anais Vest

Great alone or layered.

Ayla Baggy Crop
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Crop

This shape is trending.

Yelena Off the Shoulder Blouse
Equipment
Yelena Off the Shoulder Blouse

Easy to dress up or down.

Criss Cross Straight Leg
AGOLDE
Criss Cross Straight Leg

A personal favorite.

Smocked Corset Muscle
FRAME
Smocked Corset Muscle

Elevated basic status.

Fusion Jean
AGOLDE
Fusion Jean

These look cool with flats.

The Door's Always Open Ex Boyfriend Shirt
Favorite Daughter
The Door's Always Open Ex Boyfriend Shirt

To wear forever.

Low Loose
Levi's
Low Loose

Into the flared fit.

Tink Top
Amanda Uprichard
Tink Top

Get ready for the compliments.

90's Mid Rise Loose
AGOLDE
90's Mid Rise Loose

Definite '90s vibes.

Body Drapeado Sin Tirantes Oceano
The Andamane
Body Drapeado Sin Tirantes Oceano

Burgundy pieces are trending.

Cherie High Rise Straight
AGOLDE
Cherie High Rise Straight

For those that love raw-hem jeans.

Franchette Top
Citizens of Humanity
Franchette Top

Statement shoulders.

Cooper Cargo
AGOLDE
Cooper Cargo

Another cool white denim pick.

Cocoon Shirt
Citizens of Humanity
Cocoon Shirt

A true classic.

Magda Denim Carpenter
AGOLDE
Magda Denim Carpenter

Endless styling possibilities.

Sweater Tube Top
DONNI.
Sweater Tube Top

Simple yet chic.

Kye Mid Rise Straight Crop
AGOLDE
Kye Mid Rise Straight Crop

I'm currently loving dark denim.

Kendall Bodysuit
The Andamane
Kendall Bodysuit

Such a pretty color.

Pierna Recta Valen
AGOLDE
Pierna Recta Valen

Perfect length for showing off your shoes.

Mika Shirt
ANINE BING
Mika Shirt

Butter yellow for the win.

Rami Carpenter
AGOLDE
Rami Carpenter

Effortless black jeans.

Twist Front Top
Lanston
Twist Front Top

An editor-approved option.

High Waisted Hiker Hover
MOTHER
High Waisted Hiker Hover

A wash that's spot-on for spring and summer.

Mika Shirt
ANINE BING
Mika Shirt

This blue!

Explore More:
Sale Shopping Jeans White Jeans Wide-Leg Jeans Tank Tops Revolve
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸