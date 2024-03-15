29 Incredibly Chic Tops and Jeans to Mix and Match From Revolve's Epic Sale
When Revolve is having a sale, you know you need to act quick since the best picks tend to sell out fast. One thing that's a guaranteed hit during the sale is the denim section. And what goes better with a chic pair of jeans than a chic top—another section that is very much worthy of a perusal. Naturally, I made a beeline for both when I heard the sale was happening.
Below you'll find my roundup of the best discounted gems that are super easy to mix and match this season. I included an array of options ranging from classic styles like straight-leg jeans and button-downs to trendy favorites like off-the-shoulder tops and barrel-leg denim. One thing is for sure: these are all guaranteed to come together to create a selection of stylish spring outfits.
I'm currently loving dark denim.
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
