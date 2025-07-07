Is there anything worse than trying to pull an outfit together when it’s 30-plus degrees outside? Well, let me one-up you because, in my opinion, there is one thing that makes it just a little bit harder — dressing for said weather when you stand at just 4'11”.

As any petite person undoubtedly knows, the difficulties that come with dressing shorter proportions can at times feel overwhelming. Believe me, even as a fashion editor, I understand this feeling all too well and it often becomes even more present on mornings when I can see the sun beating through the window, feel the fan coming at me full blast and when, once again, I find myself staring into my wardrobe questioning what on earth I’m going to wear today.

Yet, allow me to shed a glimmer of light on the situation. You see, while winter is filled with pieces that often work against our short statures (oversized jumpers and heavy layers, I’m looking at you), many of summer's staple pieces actually work in favour of petite proportions.

Take the best shorts, which, although on first glance may seem difficult to style for petite frames, can be used to our advantage with just a few clever petite styling hacks. It’s for this reason, the best petite shorts are often my go-to on days such as the above. Wondering how I do it? Keep scrolling for my best advice on how to style shorts for petite women as well as my favourite petite short styles to shop, from both the best petite brands and a few petite-friendly ones, too.

What length shorts are best for petite women?

I’m a big believer that dressing for a petite frame shouldn’t feel restrictive, and so, first and foremost, you should always wear what you feel most comfortable in. If you are looking for guidance on the best length of shorts for petite heights, however, I have some great news: there are plenty of options to choose from.

Short shorts, such as micro styles and those that end mid-thigh, are great for leg lengthening, as they elongate your lower half for a statuesque effect. Alternatively, if you’d like more coverage, shorts that sit high on the waist and end just below the knee are also a great choice, as they create a single, long line, which once again enhances your frame.

If there is one length of shorts to avoid, I’d steer clear of styles that finish on the knee as these tend to shorten petite proportions — simply stick to lengths that end above or below and you’ll be on the right track.

How to wear shorts if you’re petite

Alongside finding the perfect length, there are also a few other things to consider to ensure your shorts make the most of petite proportions. Here are some of my top tips for how to wear shorts if you’re petite:

Think high waist: Styles that sit high on the waist will give the illusion of longer legs.

Styles that sit high on the waist will give the illusion of longer legs. Balance your top half: To make the most of petite proportions, it’s useful to balance your outfit. When it comes to shorts, pair looser styles with fitted tops, bodysuits or crop tops to add definition to your look. Alternatively, fitted shorts, such as cycling shorts, look great with loose-fitting tops to add shape and movement.

To make the most of petite proportions, it’s useful to balance your outfit. When it comes to shorts, pair looser styles with fitted tops, bodysuits or crop tops to add definition to your look. Alternatively, fitted shorts, such as cycling shorts, look great with loose-fitting tops to add shape and movement. Add a belt: Belts are a great way to define your waist and make legs appear longer. Use this trick in combination with high-waisted short styles for maximum impact.

Belts are a great way to define your waist and make legs appear longer. Use this trick in combination with high-waisted short styles for maximum impact. Think stripes: Striped shorts are a huge trend this season and they are a great choice for us petite girlies. Opt for vertical striped styles, which run the print from top to bottom, to make the most of their lengthening effect.

So, now you’re armed with plenty of advice on how to style shorts for petite frames, you’re most likely wondering which styles to shop. To help, I’ve pulled together an edit of the best shorts for petites, including denim shorts, tailored cuts and this season's must-have sporty styles. Keep scrolling to see my top picks:

The best shorts for petite women

1. Denim Shorts

Style Notes: Look in any great wardrobe, petite or not, and I can guarantee you’ll find a plethora of denim shorts. Arguably the most timeless of short styles, they’re great for wearing on days when you want a look that feels classic. For petite heights, the golden rule applies — look for styles that finish above or below the knee. Central pleats are also a great addition, as seen on influencer Lison Sebellin’s shorts above, as they draw attention to the line of your legs, subtly elongating your bottom half.

Shop the best denim shorts for petites:

Agolde Dame Denim Shorts £300 SHOP NOW Agolde's denim shorts hit the sweet spot on the mid thigh. Mango High-waist Denim Shorts £30 SHOP NOW The perfect pair of petite-friendly jorts. Anine Bing Dalton organic denim shorts £160 SHOP NOW This light wash have a vintage feel. & Other Stories Wide-Leg Denim Shorts £67 SHOP NOW & Other Stories shorts feature that clever pleat detailing.

2. Tailored Shorts

Style Notes: Tailored shorts are one of my favourite styles for petite frames as not only do they look incredibly chic but they also give a professional, polished feel—something that’s important if, like me, you’re the average height of a 13-year-old and so have been mistaken for an intern in the office on more than one occasion. When it comes to styling tailored shorts, lean into their formal cut and pair with thin knits, classic bodies or shirts, topped off with matching blazers for a summer-approved twist on suiting.

Shop the best tailored shorts for petites:

Reiss Devon Linen-blend Tailored Shorts £150 SHOP NOW Reiss' shorts come in two lengths — Bermuda and a shorter style both in petite sizing. Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Harper Tailored Shorts £65 SHOP NOW Tailored shorts in the shade of the season Me+Em Bermuda Short £175 SHOP NOW Perfect for a pop of colour. Rosie Assoulin Belted Pleated Striped Shorts £791 SHOP NOW The belt, the stripes, the cut — these shorts are a petite girl's dream.

3. Sporty Shorts

Style Notes: I recently bought into the sporty shorts trend myself and I don’t know what I did without them. These styles are great for petite frames for a number of reasons. Firstly, many track-style shorts feature signature striping on the side, stripes which work to make legs appear longer. Secondly, if you look at the side of many of the best sporty shorts, you’ll notice that they sweep up in a V-shape, leaving a little extra skin on show. While this is designed to allow for maximum movement, on petite frames it works wonders, once again lengthening the leg rather than cutting it off in a sharp, straight line. Lastly, many sporty short styles feature an elasticated waistband. This is great for those who sit at the smaller end of the petite size spectrum as you can get a secure fit without the need for tailoring — simply slip on and go.

Shop the best sporty short for petites:

Adidas Originals 3 Stripe Sprinter Shorts £33 SHOP NOW I bought these myself so I can vouch for their petite-proof fit. H&M Sports Shorts £19 £18.99 AT H&M See that V-shape I mentioned earlier? Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Track Short £45 £24 SHOP NOW These look so comfy. Adidas Originals Firebird Shorts £35 SHOP NOW Slightly longer for those who want a little extra coverage.

4. Cycling Shorts

Style Notes: Cycling shorts first became popular a few years ago but they’re a style that is showing no sign of disappearing. For petite heights, look for cycling shorts that start high on the waist, usually thanks to an additional elasticated waistband. Then, when it comes to length, many sports brands offer cycling shorts designed to be cropped but which will fall slightly longer on petite heights. These are my go-to styles as they finish just above the knee for a flattering fit.

Shop the best cycling shorts for petites:

New Look Petite 2 Pack Black Cycling Shorts £18 £11 SHOP NOW These are the only non-sporty cycling shorts I buy — they're that good. Lululemon Align High-rise Nulu™ Shorts - 6" £48 SHOP NOW Lululemon's 6" shorts are great for shorter legs. Adanola Ultimate Crop Shorts £34 SHOP NOW As are Adanola's cropped style. The Upside Trial 6" Spin Shorts £70 SHOP NOW I love this striped style for something a little different.

5. Micro Shorts

Style Notes: Lastly, we have a shorts trend that may seem intimidating but I promise you it’s a great option for petite heights. Micro shorts, styles which finish just below the knicker line, are practically made for shorter proportions, sitting high on the waist and showing off nearly every bit of leg they can. If you don’t want to bare all, follow my lead and opt for a dark colour paired with sheer tights for a little more coverage, however, they also make a great choice worn alone on sunny days, too.