The Anti-Denim Shorts Trend People in London Are Wearing on Repeat

As a fashion editor I can't help but tune into the trends that the people around me are gravitating towards. And, having spent the majority of the season so far in London, I've come to identify a particular trend that's taking over the streets more and more each day. As we've seen the temperatures start to climb, fashion people all around me have been swapping their favourite weightier denim shorts for lightweight, blue striped pairs instead.

Composed of breathable cottons or linens, the blue striped shorts trend has been taking off around the capital this summer. Naturally comfortable—these pairs are typically designed with an elasticated waistband and soft, supple fabric that makes them adjacent to mens boxers—these shorts allows for a relaxed finish that makes heatwave dressing all the more appealing.

Whilst we've seen long and tailored styles take of this season, their informal sisters, boxers and bloomer shorts, are having a moment, too. And as the fashion set embraces a more comfortable way of dressing for the higher temperatures we're now experiencing, blue striped shorts fit the brief.

Embracing friction in their everyday ensembles, I've spotted people wearing the trend with pointed kitten heels and tall strappy sandals, contradicting the casual energy of the shorts and giving their outfit an eclectic, cool mood in the process. Equally, I've seen the trend styled to great effect with sporty trainers, pretty ballet flats and comfortable clogs.

Inspired to invest in a pair myself, I've scouted the market to bring you the best shopping options for the blue striped shorts trend, which you'll find below.

SHOP THE BEST STRIPED BLUE SHORTS:

Anthropologie Stripe Boxer Shorts £30 SHOP NOW The boxer shorts trend is taking off this summer.

With Nothing Underneath The Boxer Shorts £60 SHOP NOW The seersucker composition gives this a casual and cool edge.

Doen Thelma Embroidered Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts £140 SHOP NOW The silk blend composition gives these a luxurious edge.

Sandro Paris Wide-Leg Cotton Shorts £139 £70 SHOP NOW Shop these pretty shorts whilst they're on sale.

The Frankie Shop Lui Striped Twill Shorts £93 SHOP NOW Style with retro trainers or pair with pretty mary janes.

Stradivarius Striped Boxer Shorts £18 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Aligne Nora Striped Shorts £69 £47 SHOP NOW Style with the matching shirt or wear with a white tee.

& Other Stories Drawstring Linen Shorts £57 SHOP NOW These also come in a brown printed style.