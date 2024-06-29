The Anti-Denim Shorts Trend People in London Are Wearing on Repeat

Natalie Munro
By
published

As a fashion editor I can't help but tune into the trends that the people around me are gravitating towards. And, having spent the majority of the season so far in London, I've come to identify a particular trend that's taking over the streets more and more each day. As we've seen the temperatures start to climb, fashion people all around me have been swapping their favourite weightier denim shorts for lightweight, blue striped pairs instead.

Influencer wears the blue striped shorts trend

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Composed of breathable cottons or linens, the blue striped shorts trend has been taking off around the capital this summer. Naturally comfortable—these pairs are typically designed with an elasticated waistband and soft, supple fabric that makes them adjacent to mens boxers—these shorts allows for a relaxed finish that makes heatwave dressing all the more appealing.

Influencer wears blue striped shorts trend

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Whilst we've seen long and tailored styles take of this season, their informal sisters, boxers and bloomer shorts, are having a moment, too. And as the fashion set embraces a more comfortable way of dressing for the higher temperatures we're now experiencing, blue striped shorts fit the brief.

Embracing friction in their everyday ensembles, I've spotted people wearing the trend with pointed kitten heels and tall strappy sandals, contradicting the casual energy of the shorts and giving their outfit an eclectic, cool mood in the process. Equally, I've seen the trend styled to great effect with sporty trainers, pretty ballet flats and comfortable clogs.

Influencer wears striped blue shorts trend.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Inspired to invest in a pair myself, I've scouted the market to bring you the best shopping options for the blue striped shorts trend, which you'll find below.

SHOP THE BEST STRIPED BLUE SHORTS:

Stripe Boxer Shorts
Anthropologie
Stripe Boxer Shorts

The boxer shorts trend is taking off this summer.

The Boxer: Seersucker, Rain Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boxer Shorts

The seersucker composition gives this a casual and cool edge.

Thelma Embroidered Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts
Doen
Thelma Embroidered Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts

The silk blend composition gives these a luxurious edge.

Wide-Leg Cotton Shorts
Sandro Paris
Wide-Leg Cotton Shorts

Shop these pretty shorts whilst they're on sale.

Lui Striped Twill Shorts
The Frankie Shop
Lui Striped Twill Shorts

Style with retro trainers or pair with pretty mary janes.

shorts
Stradivarius
Striped Boxer Shorts

These are already on their way to selling out.

Aligne Nora Striped Shorts
Aligne
Nora Striped Shorts

Style with the matching shirt or wear with a white tee.

Drawstring Linen Shorts
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Shorts

These also come in a brown printed style.

Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts
Suzie Koni
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts

These feature an elasticated waistband and two side-pockets.

Explore More:
Shorts
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸