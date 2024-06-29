The Anti-Denim Shorts Trend People in London Are Wearing on Repeat
As a fashion editor I can't help but tune into the trends that the people around me are gravitating towards. And, having spent the majority of the season so far in London, I've come to identify a particular trend that's taking over the streets more and more each day. As we've seen the temperatures start to climb, fashion people all around me have been swapping their favourite weightier denim shorts for lightweight, blue striped pairs instead.
Composed of breathable cottons or linens, the blue striped shorts trend has been taking off around the capital this summer. Naturally comfortable—these pairs are typically designed with an elasticated waistband and soft, supple fabric that makes them adjacent to mens boxers—these shorts allows for a relaxed finish that makes heatwave dressing all the more appealing.
Whilst we've seen long and tailored styles take of this season, their informal sisters, boxers and bloomer shorts, are having a moment, too. And as the fashion set embraces a more comfortable way of dressing for the higher temperatures we're now experiencing, blue striped shorts fit the brief.
Embracing friction in their everyday ensembles, I've spotted people wearing the trend with pointed kitten heels and tall strappy sandals, contradicting the casual energy of the shorts and giving their outfit an eclectic, cool mood in the process. Equally, I've seen the trend styled to great effect with sporty trainers, pretty ballet flats and comfortable clogs.
Inspired to invest in a pair myself, I've scouted the market to bring you the best shopping options for the blue striped shorts trend, which you'll find below.
SHOP THE BEST STRIPED BLUE SHORTS:
The seersucker composition gives this a casual and cool edge.
The silk blend composition gives these a luxurious edge.
These feature an elasticated waistband and two side-pockets.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
