Our Editors Turn to This Brand For Designer-Looking Boots—We Put the Best Pairs to the Test

Excellent dresses, sweet blouses and well-fitting trousers—all of these have the power to conjure up the name Reformation. When the US-based brand first arrived from across the pond, these were the clear categories that fashion people would turn to the brand for. Since then, going from strength to strength, Reformation has made a name for itself in every single department.

This isn't just a guess. I've personally tried on a heap of Reformation pieces myself in my quest to bring the very best pieces to you, with added sizing guides and styling insights. I've explored brilliant coats, added sumptuous cashmere knits to my own wardrobe, and continue to wear the beloved Mason pants multiple times a week. The only category I couldn't personally attest to was the accessories, and after recently falling for the highly chic Patrizia bag, I wanted to see if footwear met the high style standards of the rest of the brand.

In the shoe department, Reformation once again covers the classic capsule styles that every wardrobe can benefit from, from simple ballet flats to polished slingbacks and much-adored loafers. With the winter chill still in the air, I've set my sights on one footwear style that has been occupying my thoughts of late, and that's boots. Plus, so many of our editors personally recommended Reformation's boots.

After being struck down by the winter cold that's going around, I enlisted my fellow editor, Annie, to put the best Reformation boots to the test on my behalf. Returning with plenty of sizing insights, comments and favourites, let's get straight into it.

Shop the Best Reformation Boots:

"The Rosina boots are a pair that so many of our readers have been adding to basket recently, so naturally I had to see what the hype was about. If you haven't yet heard, sock boots are set for a major revival this year, and Reformation offers this refined style with a classic ankle length and small yet sleek heel. The square toe brings a contemporary edge to rejuvenate the sock boot for 2025, and offers a sleek shape whether peeking out under jeans, tailoring, skirts or dresses. My key takeaway from all my boots try on is that the elegant shape did mean these felt a touch small (I have a wider foot) making taking them off slightly harder. But, sizing up a half a size is an easy way to fix that!"

Shop the Rosina Ankle Boots:

Reformation Rosina Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW So refined, with just a hint of personality in the seam detailing.

Reformation Rosina Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW Suede is already big news, and will only gain popularity as we move towards spring.

Reformation Rosina Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW Chocolate suede? It's a yes from me.

"Flat, knee-high boots are a style I wear constantly, so Reformation's refined take was immediately enticing. As more of a casual boot, I was pleased that the brand stuck to a classic almond toe shape as a square or pointed toe could have made them feel too elevated for a flat sole. The smooth leather feels seriously premium, and I immediately wanted to show them off with a mini skirt, although I wear my own pair with everything in my wardrobe from shorts to wide-leg jeans to dresses. The zip side also makes these seriously easy to take on or off."

Shop the Nancy Knee Boot:

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW So timeless.

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW I have a feeling the brown will be a new favourite.

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW I'd never considered a green boot, but this changes everything.

"Last, but far from least, is the Remy boot. A style that so many of my editors have praised over the years and wear regularly to the office. This pair is again a knee-high style, elevated with a chic kitten heel and squared toe. With a smooth leather construction and minimalist design, this is a pair of boots you'll rely on for years to come (and through various seasons). I tried the black pair, which are undeniably classic, but I also tested the leopard print style and might just go back for them. This is a pair that I would go half a size up in as they are a pull-on style so a little extra room will definitely make getting them on and off easier."

Shop the Remy Knee Boot:

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW A pair so many of our editors own.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Just imagine these with dark indigo denim.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Leopard print accessories are big news this season.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Take style tips from Reformation and try tucking your jeans into your knee high boots.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £498 SHOP NOW So much fun!

Shop More Reformation Boots

Reformation Gillian Ankle Boot £378 SHOP NOW Striking and chic all in one.

Reformation Gaelle Knee Boot £548 SHOP NOW The buckle details set this pair apart.

Reformation Roberta Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW If you told me these were designer, I'd believe you.

Reformation Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boot £298 SHOP NOW A classic Chelsea boot features in so many great wardrobes.

Reformation Francesca Moto Boot £498 SHOP NOW Ground your prettier pieces with chunky moto boots.

Reformation Frances Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW There's a definite 70s feel to this pair, and I'm so into it.

Reformation Frederique Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW The mix of suede and smooth leather is impeccable.

Reformation Franklin Knee Boot £498 SHOP NOW A classic equestrian feel always brings a polished edge.

Reformation Frances Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW The square toe! The distressed leather! I love every detail of this pair.