I Just Tried On Reformation's Winter Collection—These 5 Pieces Will Earn Me So Many Compliments

Through icy mornings and chilly winds, winter is slowly easing its way in, and in response, I've started to prep my winter wish list. The first item was a seriously chic coat from Reformation, ready to take on the shift in weather and become a reliable piece for many years to come. As a timeless style sure to be a hit, I figured it might also feature on some of our reader's wish lists, so I headed in-store to get an idea of sizing and fit. Strolling through the beautiful Reformation store, I started to build an outfit to show off the coat in question, but quickly found my wish list growing as I went. By the time I hit the dressing rooms, I had five new hero pieces that were set to come home with me, and I simply couldn't keep them to myself.

Whilst most known for excellent dresses that have amassed cult followings and seriously quick sell-out rates, the brand has proven that its wares can rise to any occasion. Grand or minor, an elegant party or a simple stroll for coffee, the answer to looking chic while doing anything is, in my opinion, Reformation.

In total, five pieces swiftly joined my wish list, some of which are key styles for the colder months, and others ready to support elegant outfit builds throughout the year. Either way, these are all pieces that I know I'll get serious use out of. As ever with my try-ons, I like to give as much information as possible on size, fit and texture, making your shopping experience that much easier. For reference, I'm 5'2" and find that Reformation's trousers are often quite long, but they have a great selection of petite options, and for pieces that don't I know that any dry cleaners will be able to take off a few inches for a reasonable price. In tops, coats and dresses, I tend to wear a size small, and have given guidance below on the fit of each piece.

Keep scrolling to explore the 5 Reformation pieces that joined my winter wish list and more standout styles from the brand.

Style Notes: The first thing on my winter wish list is a great coat, and I've had my sights set on the Lucas since it first released. The classic double-breasted silhouette is destined to stand the test of time, bolstered by the heavy-weight fabric and soft recycled wool finish. In terms of sizing, I went for the XS in this coat as I wanted a neat fit on the shoulders, and whilst I love a longline silhouette, if you are shorter and want a more classic fit, the style does come in petite too. The chestnut shade is ready to integrate immediately with the rest of my wardrobe, but it also comes in four other shades so you're sure to find the perfect iteration for you, be it bold red or classic black.

Reformation Lucas Coat £428 SHOP NOW The exact coat I tried.

Reformation Lucas Coat £428 SHOP NOW Classic black will always be a reliable option.

Reformation Petites Lucas Coat £428 SHOP NOW For a neater fit, look to the brand's petite offerings.

Reformation Lucas Coat £428 SHOP NOW If you want to go bold this season, look no further than this dreamy red coat.

Style Notes: Whilst the duo of jeans-and-a-nice-top is heralded for its reliability and ease, I've often found finding the nice-top aspect slightly tricky. Anytime I want a top that stays true to my minimalist aesthetic, yet with enough edge to take on cocktail dates or evenings out, Reformation is my first port of call. And the Elio currently has all my attention. Ideal for winter, the cosy fabric is primed for the cooler evenings, and the unique neckline brings an elegant twist to a simple piece. Here I've styled the top with the Mason Pants, a best-selling tailored trouser that comes in petite, regular and curve silhouettes, and you can find it below in the Shop More section. I tried the size small here which fit perfectly. This top also comes in extended sizes.

Reformation Elio Knit Top £98 SHOP NOW If the size you want is sold out, sign up to get restock notifications.

Reformation Elio Knit Top £98 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the six colourways.

Reformation Elio Knit Top £98 SHOP NOW Cool and cosy in equal measure.

Style Notes: I spent many years avoiding dresses of all forms, and it was Reformation that broke that cycle for me. The brand is known for this category in particular, excelling in dressier styles that are often spotted at weddings and cocktail occasions, whilst the day dresses are a favourite amongst the fashion set. For winter, Reformation offers an elegant, refined Merino wool style that completed my shift in status from devoted trouser wearer to dress enthusiast. The fabric is lightweight, adding an ease and movement to the silhouette that can transfer from day to nighttime styling. The open back adds a romantic finish and the midi length completes the polished silhouette. Here I've tried the size small which fit perfectly. To complete the look simply add a pair of elegant boots, here I've tried the Remy Boots by Reformation that can be found in the Shop More section below.

Reformation Livia Regenerative Merino Sweater Dress £348 SHOP NOW The kind of dress you can style for day or night.

Reformation Livia Regenerative Merino Sweater Dress £348 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of the red version.

Style Notes: If you read my latest article, you'll know that I've been infatuated by the latest knitwear trend that's been spotted across Copenhagen and London, the scarf knit. Reformation taps into the trend with a sumptuous style made from 95% recycled cashmere and 5% cashmere. With a vest silhouette and long draped scarf finish, there's a contemporary edge to this piece whilst still retaining an eternal appeal in muted shades of neutrals. The scarf is detachable, so you can wear the top simply without, or bring a serious level of chic to an ensemble with the sleek combination. Here I've tried the size small which has just enough ease to have a bit of slouch to it, or you can size down for a neater fit.

Reformation Elena Cashmere Scarf Tank £198 SHOP NOW This biscuity shade is primed to pair seamlessly with neutrals and bold shades alike.

Reformation Elena Cashmere Scarf Tank £198 SHOP NOW The cashmere composition takes this tank to a whole new level.

Reformation Elena Cashmere Scarf Tank £198 SHOP NOW Even the tank on its own is perfectly crafted.

Style Notes: As a handbag enthusiast, I believe that no outfit is complete without a great bag. Whilst trying on the beloved Dusk Knit and Val '90s Mid Rise jeans (both of which I truly adore) I needed a pop of colour to bring it all together. Enter the Patrizia bag. When Reformation first ventured into the handbag space, I knew we were about to see great things, and this bag proves it. With a bowling bag silhouette, this tote is undeniably refined and in turn undoubtedly practical. The shape feels compact thanks to the elongated silhouette, but inside there's plenty of room for all the essentials and more. Tucked under an arm, carried by the handles or slid into the crook of your arm, the Patrizia bag is a highly premium-looking accessory that can bring any outfit to all new heights. Now it's available in this deep burgundy shade, along with a classic black and breathtaking brown suede.

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag £448 SHOP NOW I loved the pop of colour this brought to all my outfits in this try on.

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag £448 SHOP NOW A great black tote will always have a place in my wardrobe.

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag £448 SHOP NOW I keep coming back to brown suede this season.

Reformation Dusk Knit Top £58 SHOP NOW The simplest pieces done just right can have serious impact, and the Dusk Knit's elegant high neckline proves it. I took my regular size in this top.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW Wide-leg trousers are a classic in any wardrobe, and the Mason Pant are a best-selling style for a reason. The Tencel Lyocell fabric has a soft touch, whilst the perfectly placed pleats give the illusion of a pair triple the price. Here I took my usual size 10.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW I've been a big fan of Reformation's denim since my try on of the best jeans by the brand. Here I took my regular size 28, which were slightly large so I would advise sizing down in this pair. At 5'2" the length was quite long on me, but any petite person knows any dry cleaners will be able to adjust a length easily and for a small charge.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW Available in a whopping twelve shades, its easy to see why the Clara cardigan is such a fan favourite. I tried it on in store, opting for the size Medium for a slightly slouchy fit that I prefer. Unlike many knits that can be itchy, the cashmere composition makes this endlessly cosy and soft to the touch.

Reformation Vida Low Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW I spotted this pair when I was leaving and haven't stopped thinking about them since. Leopard print is a key trend this season, and looks so elegant when paired with classic neutrals.

Reformation Enzo Jacket £348 SHOP NOW I have no doubt that this classic short jacket will move quickly. The wool-mix fabric brings a warm element for the winter months, whilst the timeless design ensure you'll reach for it year after year.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater £298 SHOP NOW An oversized cashmere sweater will always work hard in your wardrobe. This deep mole shade is my personal favourite, but there's plenty of variety from bold reds to sleek stripes and more.

Reformation Verdona Dress £228 SHOP NOW Another piece that caught my eye in store was the Verdona dress. The silhouette is elegant, the shade just right, and the mix of knit top and poplin skirt is even better in person.

Reformation Olina Silk Pant £198 SHOP NOW If you're looking to bring instantly elevation to your ensembles, its worth considering a pair of silk trousers. The refined fabric brings a premium edge whilst the draped silhouette is so comfortable.

Reformation Azure Knit Dress £198 SHOP NOW By now you'll be well aware of my scarf infatuation, and the Azure knit again taps in to the trending style.

Reformation Harrison Twill Jacket £248 SHOP NOW Barn jackets continue to be a fashion person favourite, and Reformation's twill style is one of the best I've found.