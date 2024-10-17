I Just Tried On Reformation's Winter Collection—These 5 Pieces Will Earn Me So Many Compliments
Through icy mornings and chilly winds, winter is slowly easing its way in, and in response, I've started to prep my winter wish list. The first item was a seriously chic coat from Reformation, ready to take on the shift in weather and become a reliable piece for many years to come. As a timeless style sure to be a hit, I figured it might also feature on some of our reader's wish lists, so I headed in-store to get an idea of sizing and fit. Strolling through the beautiful Reformation store, I started to build an outfit to show off the coat in question, but quickly found my wish list growing as I went. By the time I hit the dressing rooms, I had five new hero pieces that were set to come home with me, and I simply couldn't keep them to myself.
Whilst most known for excellent dresses that have amassed cult followings and seriously quick sell-out rates, the brand has proven that its wares can rise to any occasion. Grand or minor, an elegant party or a simple stroll for coffee, the answer to looking chic while doing anything is, in my opinion, Reformation.
In total, five pieces swiftly joined my wish list, some of which are key styles for the colder months, and others ready to support elegant outfit builds throughout the year. Either way, these are all pieces that I know I'll get serious use out of. As ever with my try-ons, I like to give as much information as possible on size, fit and texture, making your shopping experience that much easier. For reference, I'm 5'2" and find that Reformation's trousers are often quite long, but they have a great selection of petite options, and for pieces that don't I know that any dry cleaners will be able to take off a few inches for a reasonable price. In tops, coats and dresses, I tend to wear a size small, and have given guidance below on the fit of each piece.
Keep scrolling to explore the 5 Reformation pieces that joined my winter wish list and more standout styles from the brand.
SHOP
Style Notes: The first thing on my winter wish list is a great coat, and I've had my sights set on the Lucas since it first released. The classic double-breasted silhouette is destined to stand the test of time, bolstered by the heavy-weight fabric and soft recycled wool finish. In terms of sizing, I went for the XS in this coat as I wanted a neat fit on the shoulders, and whilst I love a longline silhouette, if you are shorter and want a more classic fit, the style does come in petite too. The chestnut shade is ready to integrate immediately with the rest of my wardrobe, but it also comes in four other shades so you're sure to find the perfect iteration for you, be it bold red or classic black.
Shop the Lucas Coat:
If you want to go bold this season, look no further than this dreamy red coat.
Style Notes: Whilst the duo of jeans-and-a-nice-top is heralded for its reliability and ease, I've often found finding the nice-top aspect slightly tricky. Anytime I want a top that stays true to my minimalist aesthetic, yet with enough edge to take on cocktail dates or evenings out, Reformation is my first port of call. And the Elio currently has all my attention. Ideal for winter, the cosy fabric is primed for the cooler evenings, and the unique neckline brings an elegant twist to a simple piece. Here I've styled the top with the Mason Pants, a best-selling tailored trouser that comes in petite, regular and curve silhouettes, and you can find it below in the Shop More section. I tried the size small here which fit perfectly. This top also comes in extended sizes.
Shop the Elio Knit Top:
Style Notes: I spent many years avoiding dresses of all forms, and it was Reformation that broke that cycle for me. The brand is known for this category in particular, excelling in dressier styles that are often spotted at weddings and cocktail occasions, whilst the day dresses are a favourite amongst the fashion set. For winter, Reformation offers an elegant, refined Merino wool style that completed my shift in status from devoted trouser wearer to dress enthusiast. The fabric is lightweight, adding an ease and movement to the silhouette that can transfer from day to nighttime styling. The open back adds a romantic finish and the midi length completes the polished silhouette. Here I've tried the size small which fit perfectly. To complete the look simply add a pair of elegant boots, here I've tried the Remy Boots by Reformation that can be found in the Shop More section below.
Shop the Livia Merino Dress:
The kind of dress you can style for day or night.
Style Notes: If you read my latest article, you'll know that I've been infatuated by the latest knitwear trend that's been spotted across Copenhagen and London, the scarf knit. Reformation taps into the trend with a sumptuous style made from 95% recycled cashmere and 5% cashmere. With a vest silhouette and long draped scarf finish, there's a contemporary edge to this piece whilst still retaining an eternal appeal in muted shades of neutrals. The scarf is detachable, so you can wear the top simply without, or bring a serious level of chic to an ensemble with the sleek combination. Here I've tried the size small which has just enough ease to have a bit of slouch to it, or you can size down for a neater fit.
Shop the Elena Cashmere Scarf Tank:
This biscuity shade is primed to pair seamlessly with neutrals and bold shades alike.
The cashmere composition takes this tank to a whole new level.
Style Notes: As a handbag enthusiast, I believe that no outfit is complete without a great bag. Whilst trying on the beloved Dusk Knit and Val '90s Mid Rise jeans (both of which I truly adore) I needed a pop of colour to bring it all together. Enter the Patrizia bag. When Reformation first ventured into the handbag space, I knew we were about to see great things, and this bag proves it. With a bowling bag silhouette, this tote is undeniably refined and in turn undoubtedly practical. The shape feels compact thanks to the elongated silhouette, but inside there's plenty of room for all the essentials and more. Tucked under an arm, carried by the handles or slid into the crook of your arm, the Patrizia bag is a highly premium-looking accessory that can bring any outfit to all new heights. Now it's available in this deep burgundy shade, along with a classic black and breathtaking brown suede.
Shop the Medium Patrizia Bag:
I loved the pop of colour this brought to all my outfits in this try on.
Shop More Standout Reformation Buys:
The simplest pieces done just right can have serious impact, and the Dusk Knit's elegant high neckline proves it. I took my regular size in this top.
Wide-leg trousers are a classic in any wardrobe, and the Mason Pant are a best-selling style for a reason. The Tencel Lyocell fabric has a soft touch, whilst the perfectly placed pleats give the illusion of a pair triple the price. Here I took my usual size 10.
I've been a big fan of Reformation's denim since my try on of the best jeans by the brand. Here I took my regular size 28, which were slightly large so I would advise sizing down in this pair. At 5'2" the length was quite long on me, but any petite person knows any dry cleaners will be able to adjust a length easily and for a small charge.
Available in a whopping twelve shades, its easy to see why the Clara cardigan is such a fan favourite. I tried it on in store, opting for the size Medium for a slightly slouchy fit that I prefer. Unlike many knits that can be itchy, the cashmere composition makes this endlessly cosy and soft to the touch.
I spotted this pair when I was leaving and haven't stopped thinking about them since. Leopard print is a key trend this season, and looks so elegant when paired with classic neutrals.
I have no doubt that this classic short jacket will move quickly. The wool-mix fabric brings a warm element for the winter months, whilst the timeless design ensure you'll reach for it year after year.
An oversized cashmere sweater will always work hard in your wardrobe. This deep mole shade is my personal favourite, but there's plenty of variety from bold reds to sleek stripes and more.
Another piece that caught my eye in store was the Verdona dress. The silhouette is elegant, the shade just right, and the mix of knit top and poplin skirt is even better in person.
If you're looking to bring instantly elevation to your ensembles, its worth considering a pair of silk trousers. The refined fabric brings a premium edge whilst the draped silhouette is so comfortable.
By now you'll be well aware of my scarf infatuation, and the Azure knit again taps in to the trending style.
Barn jackets continue to be a fashion person favourite, and Reformation's twill style is one of the best I've found.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
The Designer Behind Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Just Debuted a Jewelry Collection At Reformation
It'll go fast.
By Eliza Huber
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cozy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Fall
Bundle up.
By Natalie Munro
-
It's Not You—It's Me: 5 New Trends I'm Politely Passing On
I'm shopping these instead.
By Natalie Cantell
-
7 New Trends People Are Already Wearing in My Very Stylish NYC Neighborhood
All the cool kids.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Gen Z Figured Out Every 2024 Shoe Trend That Looks Better With Socks
From sneakers to heels.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Reformation's Latest Celebrity Collab Embodies the Boho Trend—These 11 Pieces Floored Me
Get them before they're gone.
By Allyson Payer
-
From Cool Flats to Elegant Kitten Heels, These Are the 36 Best Boots on the Internet
From Mango, Reformation, Khaite, and more.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Sheer! Leather! Crochet!—6 Fall Trends From the COS Runway Show You Can Shop Now
Get your credit card ready.
By Nikki Chwatt