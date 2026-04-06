I'm A Shopping Editor, And These Trendy Eloquii Items Are On My Wishlist For Spring

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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model wears white top and black balloon pants.
(Image credit: Eloquii)

Spring is in full bloom, which means it's time for a little seasonal closet refresh. As a shopping editor who happens to be plus-sized, I get super excited when I find size-inclusive styles that are chic, cool, and on-trend. Recently, I've been browsing through Eloquii's robust offerings, and I was pleasantly surprised by how many amazing finds I stumbled upon. Since I'm not into gatekeeping. I've detailed a handful of items from Eloquii that I'm eyeing for a spring wardrobe reset.

Yes, you read that correctly. I've taken the stress out of shopping online by simplifying the process. Do you need a versatile spring occasion dress? Are you looking to tap into the culottes resurgence? Maybe you're looking to add fun spring tops to the mix? No matter the need, there's a little something for a wide variety of plus-size spring shoppers ahead. Keep scrolling to shop.

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