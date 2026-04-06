Spring is in full bloom, which means it's time for a little seasonal closet refresh. As a shopping editor who happens to be plus-sized, I get super excited when I find size-inclusive styles that are chic, cool, and on-trend. Recently, I've been browsing through Eloquii's robust offerings, and I was pleasantly surprised by how many amazing finds I stumbled upon. Since I'm not into gatekeeping. I've detailed a handful of items from Eloquii that I'm eyeing for a spring wardrobe reset.
Yes, you read that correctly. I've taken the stress out of shopping online by simplifying the process. Do you need a versatile spring occasion dress? Are you looking to tap into the culottes resurgence? Maybe you're looking to add fun spring tops to the mix? No matter the need, there's a little something for a wide variety of plus-size spring shoppers ahead. Keep scrolling to shop.
Eloquii
Nylon Track Jacket
Lightweight jackets are perfect for spring.
Eloquii
Nylon Side Stripe Culotte
Pair with the matching culottes for an on-trend look that'll get you endless compliments.
Eloquii
One Shoulder Maxi Dress
The perfect versatile occasion dress for any event that comes your way.
Eloquii
Twist Drape Sheer Mesh Top
Pair with a flowy skirt, cute shorts, or even your favorite jeans.
Eloquii
Dramatic Balloon Pants
Balloon pants have been trending as of late.
Eloquii
Cascading Crop Top
Eloquii
Cape Sleeve Draped Dress
Add this chic find to your bridal wardrobe.
Eloquii
Dramatic Bubble Gown
Eloquii
Off the Shoulder Rosette Top
This swim top can double as a beautiful vacation cropped top as well.
Eloquii
High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Add the matching bottoms for a suit that'll turn heads.
Eloquii
Photo Real Mesh Dress
11 Honoré
Draped Hem Maxi Dress
The perfect wedding guest dress.
11 Honoré
Crescent Moon Split-Leg Pant
Add these interesting pants to your rotation.