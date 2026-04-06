These Plus-Size New Arrivals At Anthropologie Are Too Good To Pass Up

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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One model wears three different black and white dresses while posing.
(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Spring has sprung at Anthropologie. The retailer has recently dropped a wide array of spring-ready styles with a significant amount of plus-size-friendly pieces included. Naturally, I had to dig through these pieces, and I found some seriously great arrivals totally worth adding to your spring and summer wardrobe.

Don't worry. I won't leave you hanging. I included each new arrival that caught my attention, so you can have the most seamless shopping experience. From wedding guest dress options and on-trend styles like balloon pants, there are so many gorgeous plus-size new arrivals from Anthropologie that are worth adding to your closet. Keep scrolling to shop my editor-approved picks for the season ahead.