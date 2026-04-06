Spring has sprung at Anthropologie. The retailer has recently dropped a wide array of spring-ready styles with a significant amount of plus-size-friendly pieces included. Naturally, I had to dig through these pieces, and I found some seriously great arrivals totally worth adding to your spring and summer wardrobe.
Don't worry. I won't leave you hanging. I included each new arrival that caught my attention, so you can have the most seamless shopping experience. From wedding guest dress options and on-trend styles like balloon pants, there are so many gorgeous plus-size new arrivals from Anthropologie that are worth adding to your closet. Keep scrolling to shop my editor-approved picks for the season ahead.
Mare Mare
Asymmetric Button Mini Dress
The asymmetric buttons hit different.
Mare Mare
V-Neck Button-Front Maxi Dress
I'm loving this color blocking.
Maeve
Halter Colorblock Midi Dress
By Anthropologie
Sleeveless Boatneck Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
Great wedding guest dress.
Maude
Natasha Short-Sleeve Dress
Anthropologie
Shrunken Bennet 100% European Linen Buttondown Shirt
By Anthropologie
Ruched Colorblock Halter Tank
Anthropologie
The Reese Linen Midi Skirt by Pilcro
An easy flowy skirt will be perfect for the warmer months ahead.
By Anthropologie
Studded Western Belt
This green is so beautiful.
Anthropologie
Maeve Cotton Blend Jacket
Lightweight jackets are going to be huge for spring.
Hutch
Nia Short-Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress
Lyrebird
Heirloom Lace Boxer Shorts
Lace-trimmed shorts are everywhere right now.
I'm a sucker for grommets.