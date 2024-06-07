I Only Shop Discounted Designer Pieces—My 3 Favourite Stores Are on Sale and This Is What I've Saved
The new season is upon us, bringing with it intermittent sunshine and of course, the summer sales. As we edge closer to summer holidays, weddings and al fresco dinners, we may find that there are gaps in our wardrobes where hard-working pieces should be. We've long shared our thoughts on the benefits of investing in more premium pieces, from the high-quality fabrication to the excellent design, but it is after all an investment. That's why I always look for sales and discounted prices, from my beloved Fendi bag which has served my wardrobe for almost a decade, and was snapped up at £400 less that retail price, to the timeless Burberry trench coat that I call upon almost every season, there's hero pieces to be found in the sales. And that's exactly why I'm here. Right now, three of my favourite luxury retailers have launched their summer sales, and I have a feeling your summer wardrobes and forever capsules will thank me.
As a savvy shopper, I'm always looking for ways to make the most of any purchase, and a sale is always a good place to start. Naturally, it's only worth the saving if the piece truly serves your wardrobe, and can remain a part of your outfit builds for years to come. That's why I took it upon myself to not only save you money but also time in creating a concise edit of sleek, wear-forever pieces that are worth spending that little bit more on. There's summer heroes like a seriously chic Saint Laurent basket bag that will accompany you on ever holiday from now on, to Matteau's iconic warm-weather dresses. Finding The Row items on sale is a tough feat, but I've come across some iconic shoes destined to elevate all your outfits. There's cult favourites like The Frankie's Shop's Bea trousers, alongside a selection of on-trend midi skirts, primed for the summer months and beyond. So, let's get straight into it.
Keep scrolling to explore the standout sales pieces from Harrods, MyTheresa and Browns Fashion.
SHOP THE BROWNS FASHION SALE:
Editors can't get enough of Matteau dresses, and its easy to see why.
Floaty skirts are a key buy this season, and the fresh white shade is seriously versatile.
Wear with sandals and a tank top now, and boots and knitwear in autumn.
When it comes to straight leg trousers, so many fashion people turn to Frankie Shop's Bea style.
SHOP THE HARRODS SALE:
There's so many pretty details to this dress, including the bow straps.
SHOP THE MYTHERESA SALE:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
