I Only Shop Discounted Designer Pieces—My 3 Favourite Stores Are on Sale and This Is What I've Saved

The new season is upon us, bringing with it intermittent sunshine and of course, the summer sales. As we edge closer to summer holidays, weddings and al fresco dinners, we may find that there are gaps in our wardrobes where hard-working pieces should be. We've long shared our thoughts on the benefits of investing in more premium pieces, from the high-quality fabrication to the excellent design, but it is after all an investment. That's why I always look for sales and discounted prices, from my beloved Fendi bag which has served my wardrobe for almost a decade, and was snapped up at £400 less that retail price, to the timeless Burberry trench coat that I call upon almost every season, there's hero pieces to be found in the sales. And that's exactly why I'm here. Right now, three of my favourite luxury retailers have launched their summer sales, and I have a feeling your summer wardrobes and forever capsules will thank me.

Collage of sale items

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

As a savvy shopper, I'm always looking for ways to make the most of any purchase, and a sale is always a good place to start. Naturally, it's only worth the saving if the piece truly serves your wardrobe, and can remain a part of your outfit builds for years to come. That's why I took it upon myself to not only save you money but also time in creating a concise edit of sleek, wear-forever pieces that are worth spending that little bit more on. There's summer heroes like a seriously chic Saint Laurent basket bag that will accompany you on ever holiday from now on, to Matteau's iconic warm-weather dresses. Finding The Row items on sale is a tough feat, but I've come across some iconic shoes destined to elevate all your outfits. There's cult favourites like The Frankie's Shop's Bea trousers, alongside a selection of on-trend midi skirts, primed for the summer months and beyond. So, let's get straight into it.

Keep scrolling to explore the standout sales pieces from Harrods, MyTheresa and Browns Fashion.

SHOP THE BROWNS FASHION SALE:

Matteau, Black Ruffled Asymmetric Dress
Matteau
Black Ruffled Asymmetric Dress

Editors can't get enough of Matteau dresses, and its easy to see why.

Saint Laurent, Neutral Panier Medium Raffia Tote Bag
Saint Laurent
Neutral Panier Medium Raffia Tote Bag

I still can't believe this is in the sale.

Browns Fashion orange Midi dress
SIR.
Orange Noemi Midi Dress

A pretty dress that will take you from weddings to holiday dinners.

Patou, White High-Waist Faille Maxi Skirt
Patou
White High-Waist Faille Maxi Skirt

Floaty skirts are a key buy this season, and the fresh white shade is seriously versatile.

Khaite, The Small Elena Leather Shoulder Bag
Khaite
The Small Elena Leather Shoulder Bag

You'll treasure this forever.

White Buttoned Waistcoat
SIR.
White Clemence Buttoned Waistcoat

Waistcoats have become a modern staple.

Frame, Blue Midaxi Denim Skirt
Frame
Blue Midaxi Denim Skirt

Wear with sandals and a tank top now, and boots and knitwear in autumn.

The Frankie Shop, Neutral Bea Straight-Leg Trousers
The Frankie Shop
Neutral Bea Straight-Leg Trousers

When it comes to straight leg trousers, so many fashion people turn to Frankie Shop's Bea style.

SHOP THE HARRODS SALE:

Womens Agolde Blue Balloon-Leg Jeans | Harrods Uk
AGOLDE
Blue Balloon-Leg Jeans

Agolde is known for excellent denim

Womens Zimmermann White Ramie Corset Mini Dress | Harrods Uk
ZIMMERMANN
White Ramie Corset Mini Dress

There's so many pretty details to this dress, including the bow straps.

Womens the Row Black Cybil Heeled Mules 55 | Harrods Uk
The Row
Black Cybil Heeled Mules 55

Elegant, understated, and classically The Row.

Womens Veronica Beard Green Marbeau Trousers | Harrods Uk
Veronica Beard
Green Marbeau Trousers

Such a great shade.

Womens Nanushka Black Jenthe Mini Dress | Harrods Uk
Nanushka
Black Jenthe Mini Dress

Womens Ninety Percent Blue Crinkled Beyo Shirt | Harrods Uk
Ninety Percent
Blue Crinkled Beyo Shirt

Womens Sandro Black Ruffled Midi Skirt | Harrods Uk
SANDRO
Black Ruffled Midi Skirt

Womens Farm Rio Ivory Richelieu Midi Dress | Harrods Uk
FARM Rio
Ivory Richelieu Midi Dress

SHOP THE MYTHERESA SALE:

MyTheresa
Joseph
Plissé Linen and Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt

Max Mara Jeans
S Max Mara
Zendaya Wide-Leg Jeans

Letter Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Valentino Garavani
Letter Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Zimmermann Dress
Zimmermann
Ramie Midi Dress

Large Striped Raffia Tote Bag
Rabanne
Large Striped Raffia Tote Bag

Lauryn Strapless Cotton-Blend Midi Dress
Tove
Lauryn Strapless Cotton-Blend Midi Dress

Rectangular Sunglasses
Prada
Rectangular Sunglasses

Mid-Rise Cotton and Linen Wide-Leg Pants
Frame
Mid-Rise Cotton and Linen Wide-Leg Pants

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

