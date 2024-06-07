I Only Shop Discounted Designer Pieces—My 3 Favourite Stores Are on Sale and This Is What I've Saved

The new season is upon us, bringing with it intermittent sunshine and of course, the summer sales. As we edge closer to summer holidays, weddings and al fresco dinners, we may find that there are gaps in our wardrobes where hard-working pieces should be. We've long shared our thoughts on the benefits of investing in more premium pieces, from the high-quality fabrication to the excellent design, but it is after all an investment. That's why I always look for sales and discounted prices, from my beloved Fendi bag which has served my wardrobe for almost a decade, and was snapped up at £400 less that retail price, to the timeless Burberry trench coat that I call upon almost every season, there's hero pieces to be found in the sales. And that's exactly why I'm here. Right now, three of my favourite luxury retailers have launched their summer sales, and I have a feeling your summer wardrobes and forever capsules will thank me.

As a savvy shopper, I'm always looking for ways to make the most of any purchase, and a sale is always a good place to start. Naturally, it's only worth the saving if the piece truly serves your wardrobe, and can remain a part of your outfit builds for years to come. That's why I took it upon myself to not only save you money but also time in creating a concise edit of sleek, wear-forever pieces that are worth spending that little bit more on. There's summer heroes like a seriously chic Saint Laurent basket bag that will accompany you on ever holiday from now on, to Matteau's iconic warm-weather dresses. Finding The Row items on sale is a tough feat, but I've come across some iconic shoes destined to elevate all your outfits. There's cult favourites like The Frankie's Shop's Bea trousers, alongside a selection of on-trend midi skirts, primed for the summer months and beyond. So, let's get straight into it.

Keep scrolling to explore the standout sales pieces from Harrods, MyTheresa and Browns Fashion.

SHOP THE BROWNS FASHION SALE:

Matteau Black Ruffled Asymmetric Dress £430 £216 SHOP NOW Editors can't get enough of Matteau dresses, and its easy to see why.

Saint Laurent Neutral Panier Medium Raffia Tote Bag £1255 £1067 SHOP NOW I still can't believe this is in the sale.

SIR. Orange Noemi Midi Dress £320 £288 SHOP NOW A pretty dress that will take you from weddings to holiday dinners.

Patou White High-Waist Faille Maxi Skirt £898 £718 SHOP NOW Floaty skirts are a key buy this season, and the fresh white shade is seriously versatile.

Khaite The Small Elena Leather Shoulder Bag £1240 £992 SHOP NOW You'll treasure this forever.

SIR. White Clemence Buttoned Waistcoat £210 £168 SHOP NOW Waistcoats have become a modern staple.

Frame Blue Midaxi Denim Skirt £260 £182 SHOP NOW Wear with sandals and a tank top now, and boots and knitwear in autumn.

The Frankie Shop Neutral Bea Straight-Leg Trousers £170 £136 SHOP NOW When it comes to straight leg trousers, so many fashion people turn to Frankie Shop's Bea style.

SHOP THE HARRODS SALE:

AGOLDE Blue Balloon-Leg Jeans £320 £224 SHOP NOW Agolde is known for excellent denim

ZIMMERMANN White Ramie Corset Mini Dress £875 £612 SHOP NOW There's so many pretty details to this dress, including the bow straps.

The Row Black Cybil Heeled Mules 55 £890 £623 SHOP NOW Elegant, understated, and classically The Row.

Veronica Beard Green Marbeau Trousers £448 £313 SHOP NOW Such a great shade.

Nanushka Black Jenthe Mini Dress £545 £381 SHOP NOW

Ninety Percent Womens Ninety Percent Blue Crinkled Beyo Shirt | Harrods Uk £122 SHOP NOW

SANDRO Womens Sandro Black Ruffled Midi Skirt | Harrods Uk £209 SHOP NOW

FARM Rio Womens Farm Rio Ivory Richelieu Midi Dress | Harrods Uk £255 SHOP NOW

SHOP THE MYTHERESA SALE:

Joseph Plissé Linen and Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt £595 £416 SHOP NOW

S Max Mara Zendaya Wide-Leg Jeans £255 £178 SHOP NOW

Valentino Garavani Letter Small Leather Shoulder Bag £2650 £1855 SHOP NOW

Zimmermann Ramie Midi Dress £725 £507 SHOP NOW

Rabanne Large Striped Raffia Tote Bag £1020 £714 SHOP NOW

Tove Lauryn Strapless Cotton-Blend Midi Dress £564 £394 SHOP NOW

Prada Rectangular Sunglasses £385 £192 SHOP NOW