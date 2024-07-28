From Skims to Anthro: 9 Brands You Might Not Know Make Adaptive Clothing

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie)

Of the roughly 340 million people in America, about 42.5 million live with some type of disability, making up about 13% of the total population. According to the American Institutes for Research, or AIR, this group has an estimated spending power of $490 billion, or nearly half a trillion dollars, and many in it are willing to use a portion of that to invest in fashion. That is, as long as there are brands to design pieces that fit their wants and needs.

Understanding the financial and societal benefits of catering to the sartorial wishes of people with disabilities, some of the biggest names in retail have entered the adaptive-fashion market in the last few years, designing everything from bralettes and thongs with magnetic or hook-and-eye front closures for comfort and accessibility (thank you, Victoria's Secret and Skims) to hands-free sneakers courtesy of Nike and Kizik that use a variety of advanced, patented technologies to make putting shoes on and taking them off an easy, one-and-done movement. But those are just a few of the highlights. Ahead, check out the functional fashion offerings of nine brands, all of which are putting in the work to push the fashion industry into a more inclusive future where everyone has access to clothing, shoes, and more that work for them, both practically and aesthetically.

Anthropologie

Pilcro The Andie Ribbed Henley Top $48 SHOP NOW For seated comfort, this top has a cropped length that won't bunch up.

Maeve The Bennet Buttondown Shirt $98 SHOP NOW This classic button-down features no hard-to-button closures and instead fastens with magnetic snaps. Plus, it has higher shirttail slits to make it easier to sit and move in.

Maeve The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Pants $120 SHOP NOW These cropped, wide-leg trousers feature due to their decorative front fly, adjustable back-waistband elastic, and side-seam zippers with loop pulls. Plus, you can shop based on whether you're seated or non-seated, ensuring that the pair you purchase fits your exact needs.

Tommy Hilfiger

tommy adaptive Boatneck Sweater $139 $84 SHOP NOW The wide boatneck on this knit Breton sweater makes it easy to put on and take off.

tommy adaptive Belted Trench Coat $359 $216 SHOP NOW They might look like buttons, but the closures on the front of this jacket are all magnetic.

tommy adaptive Oversized Cotton Popover Shirt $100 $60 SHOP NOW For starters, this popover shirt is made of 100% organic cotton, with no uncomfortable or dangerous material additives. It also has magnetic closures on the front and cuffs that are designed to look like traditional buttons.

Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Adaptive Brief $18 SHOP NOW It's no secret that Skims makes the softest underwear pretty much ever, but did you know that Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand also designs a version of its iconic Fits Everybody briefs with a hook-and-eye closure that makes them accessible and yet still invisible under clothes? Well, if you didn't, you do now.

Skims Fits Everybody Adaptive Scoop Bralette $32 SHOP NOW For $32, you can have a buttery soft bralette with hook-and-eye closures that doesn't require anyone to have to reach around their back to unclasp.

Skims Fits Everybody Adaptive Thong $18 SHOP NOW The Fits Everybody Adaptive Thong comes in four colors—Onyx, Cocoa, Sienna, and Clay—and nine sizes—XXS to 4X.

Kizik

Kizik Milan in Merlot $119 SHOP NOW These stylish sneakers have a 4.5 rating and over 1600 reviews, with many raving about how comfortable and easy they are to slip on and off. That's because all of Kizik's sneakers are hands-free, designed with the brand's HandsFree Labs technology that eliminates the need to bend down and tie your sneaker's laces every time you go to put them on or remove them.

Kizik Women's Milan - Optic White $149 SHOP NOW This vintage-style pair, called the Milan, has a narrow fit compared to other Kizik models and most sneakers in general. Because of that, the brand recommends sizing up by a half size if you're between sizes.

Kizik Women's Milan - Coffee Liqueur $149 SHOP NOW One reviewer said, "I was hesitant, thinking it would look clunky or uncool. But it was cute, versatile, comfortable, and yes, off and on in a jiff! My colleagues (because they know if I like something, it's going to be good) ordered theirs."

JAM

JAM Magnetic Belt Wrap Skirt $57 SHOP NOW This vibrant green wrap skirt is designed to be easy to put on for people who are seated, with Velcro adjustments that allow you to fit it high or low depending on your comfort and style preferences. Once you've fit it to your liking, fasten the front flap with the magnetic closure—no buttons or zippers in sight.

JAM Femme Linen Shirt $67 SHOP NOW This 100% linen shirt has magnetic closures rather than buttons and is completely tag-free for ensured comfort and ease all around.

JAM Magnetic Buckle Overalls $108 SHOP NOW There are no complicated buckles on these overalls. Instead, they feature magnetic closures on both straps with easy pull tabs that allow you to adjust their length. Both calves have zippered entries to provide access to prosthetics, braces, and more, and there are pockets on the front of both thighs as opposed to on the back to avoid discomfort or pressure risks.

Slick Chicks

Slick Chicks Adaptive Bikini Underwear $26 SHOP NOW Every pair of Slick Chicks underwear features side fasteners to make getting dressed and undressed seamless.

Slick Chicks Adaptive Lounge Velcro® Brand Fasteners Bra $50 SHOP NOW Rather than an inconvenient back clasp, this bralette crisscrosses in the front with Velcro fasteners that can be adjusted for maximum comfort.

Slick Chicks Adaptive High Waisted Bikini Underwear $26 SHOP NOW This high-waisted bikini is made with antimicrobial technology that'll leave you feeling fresh and dry all day.

No Limbits

No Limbits Navy Sensory Tee $30 SHOP NOW This super-soft, easy tee was made specifically for people with sensory processing disorders with its tagless design, flatlock seams, and moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric.

No Limbits Light Wash Wheelchair Pant $75 SHOP NOW These denim-like bottoms were designed by occupational therapists to ensure that every detail on them is both safe and comfortable for people who use a wheelchair. They feature a zipper opening on both sides with ring pulls that make zipping easy from a seated or lying-down position. For a comfortable fit, the rise is lower in the front and higher in the back, with a super-soft, stretchy knit waistband.

No Limbits Khaki Unlimbited Pant $70 SHOP NOW One reviewer said, "These pants are the nicest-made pants I own! The material is thick and stitched really well. I'm an RBKA [Right Below Kinetic Amputee]—the material around the knees is extra thick so my prosthetic doesn't rub through! I am so glad I happened along this very personal company. I have also ordered several pairs of jeans and they are exactly as awesome!"

Nike

Nike Go Flyease Easy On/Off Shoes $125 $94 SHOP NOW Nike's FlyEase technology was created to make slipping sneakers on and off easier and lace-free. The heel pivots open, making them a perfect choice for anyone with limited mobility.

Nike Go Flyease Easy On/Off Shoes $125 SHOP NOW One reviewer said, "I'm partially paralyzed. I can independently put these shoes on, and they're comfy. I have a few pairs now. They're always tight-fitting against the arch of my foot, but they stretch out and fit perfectly. So much better than velcro that I still find difficult—most other shoes are just a pain to get my foot in to start."

Nike Go Flyease Easy On/Off Shoes $125 SHOP NOW Another reviewer said, "I’m disabled and putting on shoes is a real problem. These shoes are the best thing ever for ease of use, plus they are the most comfortable trainers I’ve ever had. Thanks, Nike."

Victoria's Secret

Body by Victoria VS Adaptive Lightly Lined Front-Close Full Coverage Bra $50 SHOP NOW This super-soft, full-coverage bra has front adjusters to allow for shortening or lengthening of the straps as well as a magnetic front closure. Just remember to remove the protective sticker from any magnets before use to ensure they stay closed.

Body by Victoria VS Adaptive Bikini Panty $17 SHOP NOW All of Victoria's Secret's adaptive panties feature magnetic side closures at the hips that were designed in partnership with GAMUT Management, a consulting firm that works with and for people with disabilities.