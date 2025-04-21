These 31 Anti-Trend Basics Are Quickly Becoming the Foundation of My 2025 Wardrobe

The best part is that I know they will also stick around for 2026.

Nikki chwatt wears a plaid blazer and a beige skirt.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

We’re nearly five months into 2025—a time when most New Year’s resolutions have quietly faded into memory. But I’m proud to say that one of mine has stuck. This year, I vowed to break up with micro-trends and instead commit to a wardrobe built on timeless, versatile basics—the kind of pieces that transcend seasons, resist the churn of trend cycles, and make getting dressed feel effortless.

My motivation was simple: I was tired of the fashion paradox—standing in front of a packed closet yet feeling like I had nothing to wear. Like many, I fell into the trap of fast fixes and fleeting styles, ending up with a noisy wardrobe. So I hit reset.

Instead of chasing the It item, I began curating foundational staples. Think clean silhouettes, quality fabrics, neutral palettes, and elevated basics that feel just as fresh today as they will years from now.

If you’ve found yourself in a similar cycle, I invite you to keep scrolling. Ahead, I’m sharing the 31 anti-trend pieces that have become—or soon will be—the backbone of my everyday style. These aren’t just clothes; they’re tools for building more outfits with fewer items, all while achieving that elusive balance of chic, elegant, and put-together.

Boat-Neck Tank Top
Cos
Boat-Neck Tank Top

Striped shirts are essential to my wardrobe, whether it's the dead of winter or the beginning of summer. What I love most about this style is its boat neckline and the ivory-and-black color scheme. It appears far more luxurious than its $39 price tag.

Twill Everywhere Pant
Enza Costa
Twill Everywhere Pants

Last year, I discovered these linen pants but hesitated to buy them. However, when I saw them on my Instagram feed last month, I viewed it as a sign and made the purchase. The elastic waistband and the wide-leg design make these look and feel like elegant pajama pants.

Madewell Greene Flip Flops
Madewell
Greene Flip Flops

With summer approaching, flip-flops are in abundance. Amid the countless options, this Madewell pair stands out as my favorite due to the sleek contrast between black and white—the combination always appears polished.

Clyde Trench Coat - Light Beige - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Clyde Trench Coat

Everyone and their mother owns this trench coat, and while I don't like being basic or wearing what everyone else does, I couldn't pass up a Parisian staple.

Lioness North Light Tee
Lioness
North Light Tee

When I saw a high-V-neck T-shirt at Khaite, I immediately fell in love with it. However, the price was a bit steep for my budget, so I'm thrilled to have found this affordable alternative from Lioness.

everlane,

Everlane
The ’90s Forever Jeans

I took these home last week and have already worn them five times. The sales associate at the Everlane Soho store asked for my thoughts, as they had just received them, and I replied, "I have no notes." My one recommendation is to size up and wear them low on the hips.

Dragon Diffusion Rosanna Bag
Dragon Diffusion
Rosanna Bag

When the sun shines, Dragon Diffusion's handwoven bags are all I want to carry. Instead of the usual beach coverups, I enjoy pairing them unexpectedly with jeans and a blazer or a chic minidress.

Gabby White Cotton Midi Dress
DISSH
Gabby White Cotton Midi Dress

This neckline is everything.

Stratus Short in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Stratus Shorts

Summer after summer, these are my favorite shorts. I style them with simple tank tops, lightweight button-down shirts, and even bikini tops.

Cecelia New York Aria Flats
Anthropologie
Cecelia New York Aria Flats

I love the combination of the leather and mesh on these.

Lioness Field of Dreams Maxi Skirt
Lioness
Field of Dreams Maxi Skirt

Catch me in the Hamptons this summer wearing this skirt with kitten-heeled flip-flops and a black tank top.

Mini Studio Bowling Bag - Suede
COS
Mini Studio Bowling Bag

With a structured shape, easy tote handles, and little to no branding, this is a bag that could easily give the Margaux a run for its money.

Leather Belt
CARVEN
Leather Belt

I've been noticing that fashion people are getting more creative with belt styling, and I've been wanting to give it a try. So I'm adding this new Carven style to my wardrobe. It has an extended leather strap, allowing it to be wrapped around a skirt, jeans, or a top multiple times.

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

My colleagues and I agree that lace-trimmed slip skirts are the elevated alternative to simple slips.

Kourtney Cardigan
ALL THE WAYS
Kourtney Cardigan

There's so much to love about this cardigan: the hidden front snap closure, thick knit fabric, tight-fitting waist design, and drop shoulders.

The Everyday Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic
The Everyday Wide-Leg Pant

Elevated chinos are the number one anti-trend pant style of 2025. This pair acts as a foundation, offering endless opportunities for creative styling through color, texture, and shape

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag

I'll wear this to brunch with jeans and a sweater and then for a fun night out with a little black dress.

Hazel Pajama Set
Reformation
Hazel Pajama Set

Reformation has just released pajamas, and this Hazel set better find a good hiding spot because it's set to become my go-to pair, perhaps a bit too frequently.

Lioness Off Duty Denim Shirt
Lioness
Off Duty Denim Shirt

Lioness's best-selling denim shirt now comes in a dark-blue wash, and it's so classy looking. Pair it with jeans for a Canadian-tuxedo look, or wear it with black pants for a fail-safe look.

Madewell, The Dean Easy Straight Jean
Madewell
The Dean Easy Straight Jeans

If you read my review on The Dean Easy Jeans, then you know how obsessed I am with them. I love their loose fit and frayed hem, which lend a laid-back, effortless feel without veering into sloppy territory.

Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats
Repetto
Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats

Every day, another chic L.A. fashion girl is spotted wearing Repetto ballet flats paired with black pants. Some notable names include Hailey Bieber, Laura Harrier, and Kaia Gerber.

Zw Collection Linen Frock Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Frock Coat

Don't get me wrong, I love a beige car coat but the charcoal gray feels fresh and different.

Luxe Suiting Long Shorts
Good American
Luxe Suiting Long Shorts

Add a belt, a tank, sandals and wear these to the office throughout the height of summer.

Soleil Clutch Bag - Straw
Cos
Soleil Clutch Bag

Whether you sling this bag over your shoulder or use it as a clutch, this straw bag will elevate your basic jeans, T-shirt, and sandal ensembles this spring and summer.

Tomboy Tee
Cuts
Tomboy Tee

The reason you've been seeing everyone talk about Cuts on Instagram is that the brand's T-shirts feel and fit so well. Try one for yourself and thank me later.

Miro Relaxed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Relaxed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

White jeans are a year-round staple, not just for summer. So if you don't already own a high-quality pair, grab these from Citizens of Humanity. They have a universally flattering barrel-leg design that hits at the perfect length for all shoes, from boots to flats.

Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses

Sorry, I lied—I don't own these yet, but when I do, I know they'll become a key piece in my capsule wardrobe.

Yves Lab Blue Paracord Necklace, Marine
Dorsey
Yves Lab Blue Paracord Necklace

Instagram influencers are calling this the necklace of 2025.

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

You may not know it yet, but the power of a blue striped button-down shirt is unmatched. It imparts a professional vibe, yet when styled appropriately, it doesn't come off as overly preppy or corporate.

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pants

When senior fashion editor Eliza Huber pointed these out, I immediately added them to my cart and checked out. They have become my favorite pants to grab when I'm uncertain about my outfit, as they exude that effortless cool-girl vibe, whether worn with a tee, a blazer, or simply a sweater.

Monroe Leather Loafers
Khaite
Monroe Leather Loafers

While many praise Khaite's denim, I believe its footwear collection is equally impressive—if not superior. These timeless leather loafers can complement any outfit and accessory, as they feature no metal hardware.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

