These 31 Anti-Trend Basics Are Quickly Becoming the Foundation of My 2025 Wardrobe
The best part is that I know they will also stick around for 2026.
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.
We’re nearly five months into 2025—a time when most New Year’s resolutions have quietly faded into memory. But I’m proud to say that one of mine has stuck. This year, I vowed to break up with micro-trends and instead commit to a wardrobe built on timeless, versatile basics—the kind of pieces that transcend seasons, resist the churn of trend cycles, and make getting dressed feel effortless.
My motivation was simple: I was tired of the fashion paradox—standing in front of a packed closet yet feeling like I had nothing to wear. Like many, I fell into the trap of fast fixes and fleeting styles, ending up with a noisy wardrobe. So I hit reset.
Instead of chasing the It item, I began curating foundational staples. Think clean silhouettes, quality fabrics, neutral palettes, and elevated basics that feel just as fresh today as they will years from now.
If you’ve found yourself in a similar cycle, I invite you to keep scrolling. Ahead, I’m sharing the 31 anti-trend pieces that have become—or soon will be—the backbone of my everyday style. These aren’t just clothes; they’re tools for building more outfits with fewer items, all while achieving that elusive balance of chic, elegant, and put-together.
Striped shirts are essential to my wardrobe, whether it's the dead of winter or the beginning of summer. What I love most about this style is its boat neckline and the ivory-and-black color scheme. It appears far more luxurious than its $39 price tag.
Last year, I discovered these linen pants but hesitated to buy them. However, when I saw them on my Instagram feed last month, I viewed it as a sign and made the purchase. The elastic waistband and the wide-leg design make these look and feel like elegant pajama pants.
With summer approaching, flip-flops are in abundance. Amid the countless options, this Madewell pair stands out as my favorite due to the sleek contrast between black and white—the combination always appears polished.
Everyone and their mother owns this trench coat, and while I don't like being basic or wearing what everyone else does, I couldn't pass up a Parisian staple.
When I saw a high-V-neck T-shirt at Khaite, I immediately fell in love with it. However, the price was a bit steep for my budget, so I'm thrilled to have found this affordable alternative from Lioness.
I took these home last week and have already worn them five times. The sales associate at the Everlane Soho store asked for my thoughts, as they had just received them, and I replied, "I have no notes." My one recommendation is to size up and wear them low on the hips.
When the sun shines, Dragon Diffusion's handwoven bags are all I want to carry. Instead of the usual beach coverups, I enjoy pairing them unexpectedly with jeans and a blazer or a chic minidress.
Summer after summer, these are my favorite shorts. I style them with simple tank tops, lightweight button-down shirts, and even bikini tops.
Catch me in the Hamptons this summer wearing this skirt with kitten-heeled flip-flops and a black tank top.
With a structured shape, easy tote handles, and little to no branding, this is a bag that could easily give the Margaux a run for its money.
I've been noticing that fashion people are getting more creative with belt styling, and I've been wanting to give it a try. So I'm adding this new Carven style to my wardrobe. It has an extended leather strap, allowing it to be wrapped around a skirt, jeans, or a top multiple times.
My colleagues and I agree that lace-trimmed slip skirts are the elevated alternative to simple slips.
There's so much to love about this cardigan: the hidden front snap closure, thick knit fabric, tight-fitting waist design, and drop shoulders.
Elevated chinos are the number one anti-trend pant style of 2025. This pair acts as a foundation, offering endless opportunities for creative styling through color, texture, and shape
I'll wear this to brunch with jeans and a sweater and then for a fun night out with a little black dress.
Reformation has just released pajamas, and this Hazel set better find a good hiding spot because it's set to become my go-to pair, perhaps a bit too frequently.
Lioness's best-selling denim shirt now comes in a dark-blue wash, and it's so classy looking. Pair it with jeans for a Canadian-tuxedo look, or wear it with black pants for a fail-safe look.
If you read my review on The Dean Easy Jeans, then you know how obsessed I am with them. I love their loose fit and frayed hem, which lend a laid-back, effortless feel without veering into sloppy territory.
Every day, another chic L.A. fashion girl is spotted wearing Repetto ballet flats paired with black pants. Some notable names include Hailey Bieber, Laura Harrier, and Kaia Gerber.
Don't get me wrong, I love a beige car coat but the charcoal gray feels fresh and different.
Add a belt, a tank, sandals and wear these to the office throughout the height of summer.
Whether you sling this bag over your shoulder or use it as a clutch, this straw bag will elevate your basic jeans, T-shirt, and sandal ensembles this spring and summer.
The reason you've been seeing everyone talk about Cuts on Instagram is that the brand's T-shirts feel and fit so well. Try one for yourself and thank me later.
White jeans are a year-round staple, not just for summer. So if you don't already own a high-quality pair, grab these from Citizens of Humanity. They have a universally flattering barrel-leg design that hits at the perfect length for all shoes, from boots to flats.
Sorry, I lied—I don't own these yet, but when I do, I know they'll become a key piece in my capsule wardrobe.
You may not know it yet, but the power of a blue striped button-down shirt is unmatched. It imparts a professional vibe, yet when styled appropriately, it doesn't come off as overly preppy or corporate.
When senior fashion editor Eliza Huber pointed these out, I immediately added them to my cart and checked out. They have become my favorite pants to grab when I'm uncertain about my outfit, as they exude that effortless cool-girl vibe, whether worn with a tee, a blazer, or simply a sweater.
While many praise Khaite's denim, I believe its footwear collection is equally impressive—if not superior. These timeless leather loafers can complement any outfit and accessory, as they feature no metal hardware.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
This Elevated Basics Brand Is Every NYC and London Fashion Person's Best-Kept Secret
And I just tried on nine pieces in its NYC pop-up.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Never Wear These Outdated Staples Anymore—6 I'm Buying to Freshen Things Up
Clearing out.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Niche Things I Find Utterly Chic—Fashion, Beauty, and Home Edition
Just some elevated finds I can't stop dreaming about.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist, and I'm Reworking My Capsule Wardrobe—These 9 Items Are Now Staples
Essentials.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I'm Working on My Spring Capsule Wardrobe—These Are the Only 4 Trends I'm Buying
They're worth it.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
10 Who What Wear Editors, 64 Spring Buys—Inside Our Seasonal Mood Boards
Everything inspiring our wardrobes this season.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
My Official Spring Beauty, Fashion, and Wellness Wish List—39 Finds Worth Saving Up For
Yes, my shopping list is long.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
I Hate to Admit It, But After Purging My Closet, I Had to Rebuy These 8 Hero Pieces
Here's what I learned after my closet identity crisis.
By Ana Escalante