These 31 Anti-Trend Basics Are Quickly Becoming the Foundation of My 2025 Wardrobe

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

We’re nearly five months into 2025—a time when most New Year’s resolutions have quietly faded into memory. But I’m proud to say that one of mine has stuck. This year, I vowed to break up with micro-trends and instead commit to a wardrobe built on timeless, versatile basics—the kind of pieces that transcend seasons, resist the churn of trend cycles, and make getting dressed feel effortless.

My motivation was simple: I was tired of the fashion paradox—standing in front of a packed closet yet feeling like I had nothing to wear. Like many, I fell into the trap of fast fixes and fleeting styles, ending up with a noisy wardrobe. So I hit reset.

Instead of chasing the It item, I began curating foundational staples. Think clean silhouettes, quality fabrics, neutral palettes, and elevated basics that feel just as fresh today as they will years from now.

If you’ve found yourself in a similar cycle, I invite you to keep scrolling. Ahead, I’m sharing the 31 anti-trend pieces that have become—or soon will be—the backbone of my everyday style. These aren’t just clothes; they’re tools for building more outfits with fewer items, all while achieving that elusive balance of chic, elegant, and put-together.

Cos Boat-Neck Tank Top $39 SHOP NOW Striped shirts are essential to my wardrobe, whether it's the dead of winter or the beginning of summer. What I love most about this style is its boat neckline and the ivory-and-black color scheme. It appears far more luxurious than its $39 price tag.

Enza Costa Twill Everywhere Pants $295 SHOP NOW Last year, I discovered these linen pants but hesitated to buy them. However, when I saw them on my Instagram feed last month, I viewed it as a sign and made the purchase. The elastic waistband and the wide-leg design make these look and feel like elegant pajama pants.

Madewell Greene Flip Flops $78 SHOP NOW With summer approaching, flip-flops are in abundance. Amid the countless options, this Madewell pair stands out as my favorite due to the sleek contrast between black and white—the combination always appears polished.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW Everyone and their mother owns this trench coat, and while I don't like being basic or wearing what everyone else does, I couldn't pass up a Parisian staple.

Lioness North Light Tee $39 SHOP NOW When I saw a high-V-neck T-shirt at Khaite, I immediately fell in love with it. However, the price was a bit steep for my budget, so I'm thrilled to have found this affordable alternative from Lioness.

Everlane The ’90s Forever Jeans $138 SHOP NOW I took these home last week and have already worn them five times. The sales associate at the Everlane Soho store asked for my thoughts, as they had just received them, and I replied, "I have no notes." My one recommendation is to size up and wear them low on the hips.

Dragon Diffusion Rosanna Bag $320 SHOP NOW When the sun shines, Dragon Diffusion's handwoven bags are all I want to carry. Instead of the usual beach coverups, I enjoy pairing them unexpectedly with jeans and a blazer or a chic minidress.

DISSH Gabby White Cotton Midi Dress $200 SHOP NOW This neckline is everything.

J.Crew Stratus Shorts $80 SHOP NOW Summer after summer, these are my favorite shorts. I style them with simple tank tops, lightweight button-down shirts, and even bikini tops.

Anthropologie Cecelia New York Aria Flats $95 SHOP NOW I love the combination of the leather and mesh on these.

Lioness Field of Dreams Maxi Skirt $79 SHOP NOW Catch me in the Hamptons this summer wearing this skirt with kitten-heeled flip-flops and a black tank top.

COS Mini Studio Bowling Bag $250 SHOP NOW With a structured shape, easy tote handles, and little to no branding, this is a bag that could easily give the Margaux a run for its money.

CARVEN Leather Belt $375 SHOP NOW I've been noticing that fashion people are getting more creative with belt styling, and I've been wanting to give it a try. So I'm adding this new Carven style to my wardrobe. It has an extended leather strap, allowing it to be wrapped around a skirt, jeans, or a top multiple times.

J.Crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin $70 SHOP NOW My colleagues and I agree that lace-trimmed slip skirts are the elevated alternative to simple slips.

ALL THE WAYS Kourtney Cardigan $68 SHOP NOW There's so much to love about this cardigan: the hidden front snap closure, thick knit fabric, tight-fitting waist design, and drop shoulders.

Banana Republic The Everyday Wide-Leg Pant $120 SHOP NOW Elevated chinos are the number one anti-trend pant style of 2025. This pair acts as a foundation, offering endless opportunities for creative styling through color, texture, and shape

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag $398 SHOP NOW I'll wear this to brunch with jeans and a sweater and then for a fun night out with a little black dress.

Reformation Hazel Pajama Set $128 SHOP NOW Reformation has just released pajamas, and this Hazel set better find a good hiding spot because it's set to become my go-to pair, perhaps a bit too frequently.

Lioness Off Duty Denim Shirt $79 SHOP NOW Lioness's best-selling denim shirt now comes in a dark-blue wash, and it's so classy looking. Pair it with jeans for a Canadian-tuxedo look, or wear it with black pants for a fail-safe look.

Madewell The Dean Easy Straight Jeans $148 SHOP NOW If you read my review on The Dean Easy Jeans, then you know how obsessed I am with them. I love their loose fit and frayed hem, which lend a laid-back, effortless feel without veering into sloppy territory.

Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats $380 SHOP NOW Every day, another chic L.A. fashion girl is spotted wearing Repetto ballet flats paired with black pants. Some notable names include Hailey Bieber, Laura Harrier, and Kaia Gerber.

ZARA Zw Collection Linen Frock Coat $149 SHOP NOW Don't get me wrong, I love a beige car coat but the charcoal gray feels fresh and different.

Good American Luxe Suiting Long Shorts $149 SHOP NOW Add a belt, a tank, sandals and wear these to the office throughout the height of summer.

Cos Soleil Clutch Bag $99 SHOP NOW Whether you sling this bag over your shoulder or use it as a clutch, this straw bag will elevate your basic jeans, T-shirt, and sandal ensembles this spring and summer.

Cuts Tomboy Tee $54 SHOP NOW The reason you've been seeing everyone talk about Cuts on Instagram is that the brand's T-shirts feel and fit so well. Try one for yourself and thank me later.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Miro Relaxed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $238 SHOP NOW White jeans are a year-round staple, not just for summer. So if you don't already own a high-quality pair, grab these from Citizens of Humanity. They have a universally flattering barrel-leg design that hits at the perfect length for all shoes, from boots to flats.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses $550 SHOP NOW Sorry, I lied—I don't own these yet, but when I do, I know they'll become a key piece in my capsule wardrobe.

Dorsey Yves Lab Blue Paracord Necklace $560 SHOP NOW Instagram influencers are calling this the necklace of 2025.

H&M Oversized Poplin Shirt $25 SHOP NOW You may not know it yet, but the power of a blue striped button-down shirt is unmatched. It imparts a professional vibe, yet when styled appropriately, it doesn't come off as overly preppy or corporate.

Reformation Vida Low Rise Pants $198 SHOP NOW When senior fashion editor Eliza Huber pointed these out, I immediately added them to my cart and checked out. They have become my favorite pants to grab when I'm uncertain about my outfit, as they exude that effortless cool-girl vibe, whether worn with a tee, a blazer, or simply a sweater.