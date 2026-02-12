We've officially entered florists' and jewelers' favorite time of year: Valentine's Day season. As February 14 nears, it's time to start thinking about who to gift what. Loved ones, from parents to partners, are all deserving of a valentine. Flowers are thoughtful. Chocolates are sweet. Handmade gifts are sentimental. According to Antonia Gentry, Ginny from Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, however, "you cannot go wrong with diamonds."
We got an exclusive look at Gentry in the latest campaign, A Diamond Is Born, frosted in Jared's natural-diamond fashion collection. Reprising her role as Jared's natural-diamond ambassador, the actress embodies the glamour, versatility, and unmatched elegance of a natural diamond.
To Gentry, "Valentine's Day is about the people you love, including yourself, and showing them you love them through gift giving." We spoke with the Ginny & Georgia star about what she is looking to gift and get this Valentine's Day—from her favorite Jared selects to the best Valentine's Day gifts—plus what we should expect from Ginny's fashion in the upcoming season 4 of Ginny & Georgia.
The person giving the gift. Valentine's Day is about the people you love, including yourself, and showing them you love them through gift giving.
What's your favorite valentine you've received? Favorite one you've given?
I once got a lovely photo album from a friend that had all of our beautiful memories in it. I also got a giant stuffed tiger from my dad when I was 8 years old, and it's a staple in my childhood bedroom. Every Valentine's Day, I give my mother roses to add to her rose garden.
What does a Valentine's Day gift from Antonia Gentry look like?
During Valentine's Day, I love to give meaningful jewelry gifts. As a brand ambassador for Jared, I discovered pieces from their selection that symbolize love. From romantic classic hearts and natural-diamond fashion pieces, Jared offers the perfect piece to make loved ones feel cherished. For example, these Pear Cut Diamond Heart Dangle Earrings make the perfect gift anyone would love to receive.
Last-minute Valentine's Day gift?
You cannot go wrong with flowers. If you care about someone, know their favorite flower and get it for them.
Unexpected Valentine's Day gift?
A locket! Or a song!
Luxury Valentine's Day gift?
Jewelry. A timeless piece for special occasions. You cannot go wrong with diamonds. A natural-diamond tennis bracelet from Jared is a perfect staple. It elevates daily style and can dress up any outfit. I always feel put-together with mine on, no matter what I'm wearing.
Something sweet that won't break the bank?
Chocolates!
jared
Textured Heart Dangle Earrings
UrbanStems
The Passion
jared
Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Are you all for a handmade valentine, or do you spend hours in the card aisle searching for the perfect one?
I like a bit of both, depending on the person. Handmade gifts and cards go straight into my keepsake box. I like to open it up and go through the memories every now and then.
Do you have any Valentine's Day or Galentine's Day traditions that you celebrate?
I love going to a fancy dinner for Valentine's Day. Finish the night with a rewatch of Pride and Prejudice and I'm golden.
What Valentine's Day gift would you give to your character, Ginny?
This might be cheating, but I think the portrait Marcus paints of her in season 1 is peak romance.
Favorite Valentine's chocolate?
Lindt truffles. I could eat a whole bag in one sitting.
In your opinion, what are some must-haves when it comes to jewelry gifts? Do you have a favorite finish, gemstone, cut, etc.? Do you prefer gold or silver, or do you like to mix and match?
Everyday, quality staples are a must for any jewelry collection. I'm currently gravitating toward a natural-diamond jewelry set in 14-karat yellow gold, as it feels timeless. I love this Diamond Pavé Teardrop Necklace from Jared, as it's a fun twist on a classic design. I'd pair it with the Diamond Pavé Dome Ring for a cohesive look, but I also love that each piece can be worn alone.
jared
Pavé Teardrop Necklace
Lindt
White Chocolate Lindor Truffles
jared
Diamond Pavé Dome Ring
If you could make your own Sweethearts Candies (conversation hearts), what would they say?
Each Sweethearts candy would have the name of every person I love in my life, including my cats.
What's your most-worn piece of jewelry?
I always have a small pair of hoop earrings on deck.
You're currently filming season 4 of Ginny & Georgia. What can we expect from Ginny's fashion in this upcoming season?
Ginny's fashion takes a huge step forward this season and is inspired by her travels abroad to South Korea after season 3. [I'm] very excited for audiences to see her totally new look!
