Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris

As a fashion editor, I spend hours scrolling online retailers for the best shoppable products and sifting through hundreds of street style photos for the finest outfit ideas. Sometimes, I get lucky with a crossover moment when an affordable, in-stock product from a reader-favorite retailer reminds me of a fashion trend all over the street style scene. That's exactly the case with my latest H&M find.

While browsing H&M's new arrivals section, I found an exceptionally chic pair of shoes. H&M's Ballet Flats ($25) are well-priced and feature the cap-toe shoe trend, which is hugely popular in Paris. When fashion people travel to Paris , many of them pack cap-toe shoes because they're popular with French girls. Need proof? Scroll down to see how women wear cap-toe shoes in Paris. I'm positive that their outfits will provide you with plenty of styling ideas.

Shop My Favorite $25 H&M Version

H&M Ballet Flats $25
At this price, these H&M flats will definitely sell out.

How Women Wear Cap-Toe Shoes in Paris

I adore this monochrome outfit.

Does it get any more Parisian than this?

Don't shoot the messenger, but jorts are definitely in style.

Naomi Campbell always dresses impeccably.

Cap-toe shoes are a foolproof bet if you're traveling to Paris.

Shop Other Cap-Toe Shoes

CHANEL Ballet Flats $1250
Chanel flats will last you a lifetime.

Reformation Martha Flats $268
These are so darn cute.