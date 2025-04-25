Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris
As a fashion editor, I spend hours scrolling online retailers for the best shoppable products and sifting through hundreds of street style photos for the finest outfit ideas. Sometimes, I get lucky with a crossover moment when an affordable, in-stock product from a reader-favorite retailer reminds me of a fashion trend all over the street style scene. That's exactly the case with my latest H&M find.
While browsing H&M's new arrivals section, I found an exceptionally chic pair of shoes. H&M's Ballet Flats ($25) are well-priced and feature the cap-toe shoe trend, which is hugely popular in Paris. When fashion people travel to Paris, many of them pack cap-toe shoes because they're popular with French girls. Need proof? Scroll down to see how women wear cap-toe shoes in Paris. I'm positive that their outfits will provide you with plenty of styling ideas.
Shop My Favorite $25 H&M Version
How Women Wear Cap-Toe Shoes in Paris
I adore this monochrome outfit.
Does it get any more Parisian than this?
Don't shoot the messenger, but jorts are definitely in style.
Naomi Campbell always dresses impeccably.
Cap-toe shoes are a foolproof bet if you're traveling to Paris.
Shop Other Cap-Toe Shoes
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
