Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris

a woman wears cap-toe ballet flats

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

As a fashion editor, I spend hours scrolling online retailers for the best shoppable products and sifting through hundreds of street style photos for the finest outfit ideas. Sometimes, I get lucky with a crossover moment when an affordable, in-stock product from a reader-favorite retailer reminds me of a fashion trend all over the street style scene. That's exactly the case with my latest H&M find.

While browsing H&M's new arrivals section, I found an exceptionally chic pair of shoes. H&M's Ballet Flats ($25) are well-priced and feature the cap-toe shoe trend, which is hugely popular in Paris. When fashion people travel to Paris, many of them pack cap-toe shoes because they're popular with French girls. Need proof? Scroll down to see how women wear cap-toe shoes in Paris. I'm positive that their outfits will provide you with plenty of styling ideas.

How Women Wear Cap-Toe Shoes in Paris

a woman wears cap-toe ballet flats in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I adore this monochrome outfit.

@emmanuellek_ wears a pair of two-tone ballet flats with jeans and a black shirt

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Does it get any more Parisian than this?

a woman wears cap-toe ballet flats in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't shoot the messenger, but jorts are definitely in style.

a woman wears cap-toe ballet flats in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell always dresses impeccably.

a woman wears cap-toe ballet flats in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cap-toe shoes are a foolproof bet if you're traveling to Paris.

