This Sandal Colour Is Chic, Goes With Everything and Is the Perfect Alternative to Black
Summer is here and I'm just about ready to pack away my final pair of closed-toe shoes and embrace the summer sun in all of its glory. Having slowly sifted through my footwear collection to make these final swaps, I've come to appreciate an underrated sandal style that's proven to be the unsung hero of my summer-shoe rotation.
Although I'll always be a fan of classic black, it actually the fresh white pairs that have been involved in all of my best looks as of late. Just as versatile as your favourite black sandals, white styles add that extra summery edge that can lift an outfit into fresh territory. Styling well the brighter colour palette often found in a summer wardrobe, white sandals compete a light ensemble without contrasting it, as darker pairs often do.
As with any white item, the crux of its chicness lays in your ability to keep it clean. A leather soap or a white shoe polish will fix the odd stain with ease, however, to get the most our of your pairs, try to be extra cautious of the weather forecast on days when you want to style them and avoid very grassy areas if possible.
ARE WHITE SANDALS IN STYLE FOR SUMMER 2024?
With a classic, neutral base white sandals are a footwear trend that routinely come back into style summer after summer. Rather than the colour ever fading out of favour, it's the shape of the sandals can ebb and flow out of fashion across the years. This season, every style has merit as brands embraced all from barely-there pairs, to low heel styles.
Whilst I wouldn't assert that any particular types of white sandals as "out" there are a few pairs that I can definitively declare are "in". Read on to discover the white sandal trends that we're shopping for summer 2024.
DISCOVER THE BEST WHITE SANDALS HERE:
1. WHITE FLIP FLOPS
The 30mm platform will give you a small boost of height.
2. WHITE MULES
The small kitten heels adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.
3. WHITE WEDGES
The sculptural heel makes these look much more expensive than they are.
4. WHITE STRAPPY SANDALS
This comes in six other colours including blue and red.
5. WHITE LOW HEEL SANDALS
I always come back to Toteme for their elegant and classic staples.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
