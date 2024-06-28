This Sandal Colour Is Chic, Goes With Everything and Is the Perfect Alternative to Black

Summer is here and I'm just about ready to pack away my final pair of closed-toe shoes and embrace the summer sun in all of its glory. Having slowly sifted through my footwear collection to make these final swaps, I've come to appreciate an underrated sandal style that's proven to be the unsung hero of my summer-shoe rotation.

Although I'll always be a fan of classic black, it actually the fresh white pairs that have been involved in all of my best looks as of late. Just as versatile as your favourite black sandals, white styles add that extra summery edge that can lift an outfit into fresh territory. Styling well the brighter colour palette often found in a summer wardrobe, white sandals compete a light ensemble without contrasting it, as darker pairs often do.

Influencer wears white sandals.

(Image credit: @aidabadji)

As with any white item, the crux of its chicness lays in your ability to keep it clean. A leather soap or a white shoe polish will fix the odd stain with ease, however, to get the most our of your pairs, try to be extra cautious of the weather forecast on days when you want to style them and avoid very grassy areas if possible.

ARE WHITE SANDALS IN STYLE FOR SUMMER 2024?

With a classic, neutral base white sandals are a footwear trend that routinely come back into style summer after summer. Rather than the colour ever fading out of favour, it's the shape of the sandals can ebb and flow out of fashion across the years. This season, every style has merit as brands embraced all from barely-there pairs, to low heel styles.

Influencer wears white sandals.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Whilst I wouldn't assert that any particular types of white sandals as "out" there are a few pairs that I can definitively declare are "in". Read on to discover the white sandal trends that we're shopping for summer 2024.

DISCOVER THE BEST WHITE SANDALS HERE:

1. WHITE FLIP FLOPS

Kitten Heel Sandals
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandals

These also come in black.

Dante Leather Thong Sandals
Staud
Dante Leather Thong Sandals

The smooth leather finish gives these an elevated edge.

Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
The Row
Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

The 30mm platform will give you a small boost of height.

2. WHITE MULES

Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal

The bow-embellished detailing adds a pretty touch.

Heel Non-Structured Sandals
Mango
Heel Non-Structured Sandals

These are already on their way to selling out.

Brigitte Leather Mules
Staud
Brigitte Leather Mules

The small kitten heels adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

3. WHITE WEDGES

Leather Wedge Sandals
St. Agni
Leather Wedge Sandals

Wedges are set to be a major shoe trend this summer.

By Anthropologie Curved Wedge Slingback Heels
By Anthropologie
Curved Wedge Slingback Heels

Shop these classic shoes whilst they're on sale.

Enya Wedge Sandal
Reformation
Enya Wedge Sandal

The sculptural heel makes these look much more expensive than they are.

4. WHITE STRAPPY SANDALS

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

This comes in six other colours including blue and red.

Bare Leather Sandals
The Row
Bare Leather Sandals

Style with baggy jeans or wear with white tailored shorts.

Twist Leather Slingback Sandals
St. Agni
Twist Leather Slingback Sandals

This features a cushioned sole for a comfortable stride.

5. WHITE LOW HEEL SANDALS

Strappy Heeled Sandals
Mango
Strappy Heeled Sandals

These sandals are destined to sell out before the end of summer.

The Mule Sandal Off-White
Toteme
The Mule Sandal Off-White

I always come back to Toteme for their elegant and classic staples.

Freya Fisherman Sandal
Pull & Bear
Kitten-Heel Sandals

Style with straight leg jeans or wear with denim shorts.

