This Sandal Colour Is Chic, Goes With Everything and Is the Perfect Alternative to Black

Summer is here and I'm just about ready to pack away my final pair of closed-toe shoes and embrace the summer sun in all of its glory. Having slowly sifted through my footwear collection to make these final swaps, I've come to appreciate an underrated sandal style that's proven to be the unsung hero of my summer-shoe rotation.

Although I'll always be a fan of classic black, it actually the fresh white pairs that have been involved in all of my best looks as of late. Just as versatile as your favourite black sandals, white styles add that extra summery edge that can lift an outfit into fresh territory. Styling well the brighter colour palette often found in a summer wardrobe, white sandals compete a light ensemble without contrasting it, as darker pairs often do.

As with any white item, the crux of its chicness lays in your ability to keep it clean. A leather soap or a white shoe polish will fix the odd stain with ease, however, to get the most our of your pairs, try to be extra cautious of the weather forecast on days when you want to style them and avoid very grassy areas if possible.

ARE WHITE SANDALS IN STYLE FOR SUMMER 2024?

With a classic, neutral base white sandals are a footwear trend that routinely come back into style summer after summer. Rather than the colour ever fading out of favour, it's the shape of the sandals can ebb and flow out of fashion across the years. This season, every style has merit as brands embraced all from barely-there pairs, to low heel styles.

Whilst I wouldn't assert that any particular types of white sandals as "out" there are a few pairs that I can definitively declare are "in". Read on to discover the white sandal trends that we're shopping for summer 2024.

DISCOVER THE BEST WHITE SANDALS HERE:

1. WHITE FLIP FLOPS

Mango Kitten Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Staud Dante Leather Thong Sandals £260 SHOP NOW The smooth leather finish gives these an elevated edge.

The Row Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW The 30mm platform will give you a small boost of height.

2. WHITE MULES

Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal £248 SHOP NOW The bow-embellished detailing adds a pretty touch.

Mango Heel Non-Structured Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Staud Brigitte Leather Mules £285 SHOP NOW The small kitten heels adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

3. WHITE WEDGES

St. Agni Leather Wedge Sandals £265 SHOP NOW Wedges are set to be a major shoe trend this summer.

By Anthropologie Curved Wedge Slingback Heels £140 £75 SHOP NOW Shop these classic shoes whilst they're on sale.

Reformation Enya Wedge Sandal £298 SHOP NOW The sculptural heel makes these look much more expensive than they are.

4. WHITE STRAPPY SANDALS

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal £128 SHOP NOW This comes in six other colours including blue and red.

The Row Bare Leather Sandals £860 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with white tailored shorts.

St. Agni Twist Leather Slingback Sandals £250 SHOP NOW This features a cushioned sole for a comfortable stride.

5. WHITE LOW HEEL SANDALS

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These sandals are destined to sell out before the end of summer.

Toteme The Mule Sandal Off-White £490 SHOP NOW I always come back to Toteme for their elegant and classic staples.