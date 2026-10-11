If you got dressed and left the house today, you most likely threw on a pair of black shoes. Versatile, easy to style and fuss-free, many of us rely on that same pair of black boots, loafers or ballet flats time and time again, no matter the colour or patterns we’re styling them with. But as easy as they can be, I think we can all agree that they can start to feel “samey” and uninspiring if overdone. I mean, look to any fashion person, and, yes, you’ll see plenty of black shoes in their outfit roster, but you’ll also notice they embrace a range of different colours and patterns, too. Alternatives that might even inspire you to swap out your classic black shoes for something different once in a while.
As a self-proclaimed minimalist, I’m aware of how daunting this might sound. But trust me when I say that even the most subtle of swaps can take an outfit from basic to elevated, and it can all lie in your shoe colour. I’m not advocating for overly bold shoes or busy patterns that will take you out of your comfort zone (I mean, we depend on our black pumps for a reason!). Rather, there are a number of sensible alternatives to black shoes that feel equally as classic as they do interesting. And the best part? They all remain pared-back, versatile and easy to style, meaning they’re sure to stand the test of time in your capsule wardrobe.
So, without further ado, keep scrolling as below, I’ve rounded up six chic alternatives that might just convince you to ditch your standard black shoes this winter.
6 Chic Alternatives to Black Shoes to Try This Winter
1. Espresso
Style Notes: Arguably the closest shade to black, deep espresso brown shoes will act as a softer but no less versatile option this winter. Often, when wearing lighter neutrals such as cream or tan, black shoes can feel a little too harsh contrasted against them, so espresso will act as the perfect medium, feeling a little more cohesive with your lighter winter palette, but still deep enough to remain well within the comfort zone of a minimalist.
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Shop the Colour:
Jimmy Choo
Frankie Ankle Boots
Espresso brown suede? Sign me up!
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slippers
These will go with everything your black ballet pumps do.
Boden
Dinah Everyday Flexi Loafers
Wear with jeans, skirts and dresses alike.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysli 70 Buckle-Detailed Suede Slingback Pumps
Just so elegant.
2. Fawn
Style Notes: If you’ve also been obsessed with the light fawn hues popping up all over Instagram lately, then you’ll be pleased to know that the most polished dressers are wearing it as an alternative to black shoes. This colour in shoe form feels unexpected enough to add interest to your outfits but will pair well with both neutrals and bold colours and patterns alike. Me personally? I’ll either be going head to toe in this elegant shade or using it to break up my all-black outfits.
Shop the Colour:
H&M
Ballet Flats
Simple? Yes. But oh, so easy to style.
STAUD
Wally Suede Boots
I cannot wait for boot season to begin.
Miu Miu X New Balance
530 Sl Suede Sneakers
I've my eyes on the Miu Miu X New Balance collab for awhile now.
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Suede Clogs
I own these and they're so comfy.
3. Animal Print
Style Notes: If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear UK, then you’ll know how much we appreciate a tasteful animal-print shoe. Whether it be snake, leopard, cow or even the most recently trending deer print, shoes in these patterns feel elevated and act as a point of difference in an otherwise pared-back outfit. But the neutral hues keep it feeling classic and timeless for a minimalist like me. Most recently, I invested in Topshop’s chic cheetah print ballet pumps below, and trust me when I say it’s already made a world of difference to my outfit rotations.
Shop the Pattern:
Topshop
Dottie Real Leather Block Heel Ballet Shoe
My most recent purchase.
M&S
Zebra Print Kitten Heel Pointed Mules
I cannot believe these are a high-street find.
ralph lauren
Wynnie Loafer
An instant outfit elevator.
ALAÏA
Leopard-Print Calf Hair Over-The-Knee Boots
A statement boot if I've ever seen one.
4. Merlot
Style Notes: Burgundy has practically become a neutral in the wardrobes of elegant dressers, but I’ll let you in on a secret: deeper merlot hues are even chicer. Similar to espresso brown, this gorgeously deep hue feels similar enough to black that it feels wearable and easy to style, but the wine-inspired shade just adds that something extra to an outfit that’s not easy to replicate. My priority this winter? Finding a pair of Merlot boots that will take my black, brown and cream outfits from basic to elevated in seconds.
Shop the Colour:
YSL
Capucine Boots
So sleek!
TOMMY HILFIGER
Leather Buckle Mary Jane Ballerinas
I'd style these with a grey cashmere knit and charcoal denim.
Karen Millen x Carvela
Slingback Court Shoes
The perfect winter event heel, if you ask me.
Barbour
Ryton Mary Jane Shoes
I'll never say no to a chunky shoe.
5. Chalk
Style Notes: Gone are the days when white shoes were considered “dated”. In fact, in 2026, it’s been pretty much agreed by editors and influencers alike that white shoes bring a fresh touch to the typical dark palette we see throughout autumn and winter. It might initially feel quite out there for my fellow minimalists, so to keep them feeling wearable, start off by styling them with chalk, cream and tan separates that don’t feel too far away from the hue. But of course, if you’re feeling a little bolder, this colour will look considered and intentional contrasted against black and dark brown clothing.
Shop the Colour:
MANGO
Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Shoe
The perfect heel height in my opinion.
ZARA
Flat Leather Ballet Flats
You'll reach for these no matter the season.
victoria beckham
Sloane Sculptural Pumps
How cool are these?
Coach
Sculpted C Loafer
Perfect for in or out of the office.
6. Two-Tone Neutrals
Style Notes: When it comes to black shoe alternatives, other block colours might initially come to mind. However, the two-tone neutral shoe trend that’s been taking off all over London, Paris and New York is just as compelling. Remaining neutral and therefore extremely wearable and timeless. This shoe trend will fit in seamlessly with any capsule wardrobe. But the two contrasting tones (whichever two colours you pick) will make any winter outfit look extremely thought out and intentional. You’ve probably already seen the iconic two-tone Chanel ballet flats, but you’ll be pleased to know that both the luxury and High Street markets are currently filled with a myriad of contrasting coloured shoes to invest in this season.
Shop the Colour Combo:
Topshop
Penny Real Suede Block Heel Pointed Ankle Boot
No one will believe these are an under-£70 find.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
Imagine this with an all-cream outfit.
ZARA
Combined Slingback Shoes
Well done, Zara!
Tod's
Leather Penny Loafers
One of those shoe styles that feels equally as classic and it does elevated.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.