If, like me, you spent your formative years tottering around in "princess" heels at least two sizes too big, well, this week's column is going to be music to your ears. The vintage-inspired peep-toe mule is officially back, but its roots run deeper than the whimsical, pop-girl wardrobes of our youth.
For all of their party-starter charm, their origins go deeper. What started during the Great Depression as an accessible touch of glamour has evolved throughout the ages. During the ‘50s, the silhouette was the favourite of Hollywood starlets, crafted from satin uppers and marabou feathers. Then in the '70s, they were re-imagined in chunky cork and wood, making them a great deal more bohemian. Finally, in the ‘90s, we arrived at the exact shape we know and love today. A sleek, vampish shoe balanced on a dainty kitten heel that flashes your pedicure. All at once, shoes were at the front of the cultural conversation, and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw spoke the immortal words, “I spent $40,000… on shoes?!”
Towering platform peep-toes were in almost every early-noughties paparazzi shot (think Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera climbing out of cars in 6-inch heels), and the style quickly became the envy of every fashionable dresser around. Bold in colour and heavy on embellishment, these pumps were dopamine-inducing by design, although equally risk-prone. These shoes were all about video-vixen allure and were not designed with wallflowers (or 1950s housewives) in mind.
With 64% of Gen Z preferring to shop secondhand first (according to Fashion United), and nostalgia for Y2K reaching a fever pitch, the style set is officially back in heels, and it's these slender, vintage-inspired peep-toes that are leading the charge. Alexia Ioannou,founder of shoe brand Nou (whose pumps are proving particularly popular), shares how her affinity for archival fashion has directly inspired the brand.
“I spent years as a vintage dealer, and thousands of designer shoes passed through my hands. I knew exactly what I wanted in a heel, and could never find it new. Everything in stores was either beautifully made and out of reach or mass-produced in synthetic materials. So I made it myself. I basically 'Frankensteined' my three best vintage designer pairs from my archive into one shoe: a curved slope and a sturdy 3-inch heel. The leopard ponyhair is a wink to my Jersey roots: loud and unapologetic. I took it from idea to finished shoe in under four months,” she shares.
Whilst ‘90s Manolo Blahniks continue to tickle Alexia’s creative itch, today designers are drawing inspiration for the peep-toe-mules revival from every corner of pop culture. Chloé’s viral Jelly Mule (championed by Kylie Jenner) channels pure Barbie nostalgia, whilst Adéla's patent sky-high peep-toe pumps for Quenlin Blackwell's Feeding Starving Celebrities serve paparazzi-era drama.AndIris Law's cherry pair? Well, they look plucked straight from Carrie Bradshaw's shoe-drobe.
I'm officially convinced: the peep-toe is the perfect finishing touch to jeans-and-a-nice-top or for adding a playful pop to slogan T-shirts and capris. So, if you’re in the market, scroll down to shop my edit of the best peep-toe mules.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.