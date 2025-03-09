Finally, we've turned a corner and spring has arrived. Energised by the bright blue sky and warm shots of sunshine, I'm finally feeling motivated to give my warm-weather wardrobe a little bit of TLC. While I'm still getting plenty of use out of the cotton dresses and breezy skirts I invested in last year, my footwear collection had been feeling a little bit rusty—that was until I invested in a specific flat shoe trend that has since breathed new life into my spring rotation.

With a supple soft finish, and a classic, wearable design, I've found myself reaching for a pair of suede ballet flats day in and day out as the days have gotten brighter.

A little less serious than the glossy leather ballet flats that dominated last summer, these softer, more relaxed pairs employ a supple finish that makes them feel like a natural fit with a lighter and brighter spring wardrobe.

A chic evolution for the suede fashion trend that's brought suede bags and jackets right to the fore, this elegant iteration retains all of the chic allure of these wardrobe staples but in a fresh, 2025 silhouette.

While the chocolate brown styles have been catching my eyes—so much so that I got my hands on a rich brown style from Arket, via ASOS, this trend also comes in a myriad of shades. From buttery yellow styles from the likes of & Other Stories to pretty beige pairs at Vagabond and Reformation—the high street is our oyster when it comes to suede ballerinas.

While this trend is a no-brainer if you're looking for a fresh shoe to style with your everyday jeans, I've also seen this trend look incredibly chic worn with skirts and dresses. If you're looking to give your weekday wardrobe an upgrade for the new season, then these sub in easily for the kitten heels and loafers you might otherwise reach for.

To shop the emerging footwear trend that fashion people are investing in right now, read on to discover suede ballet flats below.

SHOP SUEDE BALLET FLATS:

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £60 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they are.

Zara Split Suede Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW Style with crisp white socks or wear these on their own.

Arket Square Toe Suede Ballet Flat £149 SHOP NOW I have these myself, and they're some of the most comfortable flats I own.

& Other Stories Suede Ballet Flats £97 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend is taking off this spring.

COS Suede Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These have a full-coverage finish, making them perfect for these early-spring days.

Mint Velvet Carla Brown Suede Ballet Flats £99 SHOP NOW These also come in a sky blue shade.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat £248 SHOP NOW The square-toe finish gives these a super smart edge.

Miu Miu Suede Ballet Flats £700 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.

Vibi Venezia Suede Mary Jane Flats £140 SHOP NOW Wear these with white jeans for a fresh, spring-ready finish.