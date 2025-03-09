Suddenly, Everyone in Fashion is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Flat Shoe Trend With Jeans and Skirts

Finally, we've turned a corner and spring has arrived. Energised by the bright blue sky and warm shots of sunshine, I'm finally feeling motivated to give my warm-weather wardrobe a little bit of TLC. While I'm still getting plenty of use out of the cotton dresses and breezy skirts I invested in last year, my footwear collection had been feeling a little bit rusty—that was until I invested in a specific flat shoe trend that has since breathed new life into my spring rotation.

With a supple soft finish, and a classic, wearable design, I've found myself reaching for a pair of suede ballet flats day in and day out as the days have gotten brighter.

A little less serious than the glossy leather ballet flats that dominated last summer, these softer, more relaxed pairs employ a supple finish that makes them feel like a natural fit with a lighter and brighter spring wardrobe.

A chic evolution for the suede fashion trend that's brought suede bags and jackets right to the fore, this elegant iteration retains all of the chic allure of these wardrobe staples but in a fresh, 2025 silhouette.

While the chocolate brown styles have been catching my eyes—so much so that I got my hands on a rich brown style from Arket, via ASOS, this trend also comes in a myriad of shades. From buttery yellow styles from the likes of & Other Stories to pretty beige pairs at Vagabond and Reformation—the high street is our oyster when it comes to suede ballerinas.

While this trend is a no-brainer if you're looking for a fresh shoe to style with your everyday jeans, I've also seen this trend look incredibly chic worn with skirts and dresses. If you're looking to give your weekday wardrobe an upgrade for the new season, then these sub in easily for the kitten heels and loafers you might otherwise reach for.

To shop the emerging footwear trend that fashion people are investing in right now, read on to discover suede ballet flats below.

SHOP SUEDE BALLET FLATS:

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

These look much more expensive than they are.

Split Suede Ballerinas
Zara
Split Suede Ballerinas

Style with crisp white socks or wear these on their own.

Arket Square Toe Suede Ballet Flat in Chocolate Brown
Arket
Square Toe Suede Ballet Flat

I have these myself, and they're some of the most comfortable flats I own.

Suede Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Suede Ballet Flats

The butter yellow colour trend is taking off this spring.

Suede Ballet Flats
COS
Suede Ballet Flats

These have a full-coverage finish, making them perfect for these early-spring days.

Carla Brown Suede Ballet Flats
Mint Velvet
Carla Brown Suede Ballet Flats

These also come in a sky blue shade.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

The square-toe finish gives these a super smart edge.

Suede Ballet Flats
Miu Miu
Suede Ballet Flats

Miu Miu's ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.

Suede Mary Jane Flats
Vibi Venezia
Suede Mary Jane Flats

Wear these with white jeans for a fresh, spring-ready finish.

Jolin
Vagabond Shoemakers
Jolin Ballet Flats

The light beige shade makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

