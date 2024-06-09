Be Advised: The First Viral Sandals of 2024 Have Arrived

Sporty sandals are nothing new, as platform soles and Velcro straps have hit a fever pitch over the last few years. Just as we're heading into summer, a new kind of sporty sandals is emerging, and it's already poised to be the talk of the town. Miu Miu sent a number of T-bar sandals down its S/S 24 runway made from the kind of rope that looks like it could be used for rock climbing and intense hiking. The entire collection had an air of preppy sportswear, including polo shirts, board shorts, boat shoes, and bright neon accents sprinkled throughout, but it's none other than the sandals that have our attention now that the collection has hit stores.

We first spotted them in the wild earlier this spring when Elle Fanning styled the red pair with jeans and a white shirt while strolling around NYC, and now that warmer weather is setting in, the sandals keep popping up in our social feeds, especially on vacation. It's official: Miu Miu's rope sandals are the summer's unexpected hot-ticket item. See how celebrities and fashion people are wearing them and shop similarly sporty pairs.

In the Wild

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: Miu Miu Riviere Cord & Leather Sandal ($895); Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case on Strap ($2200)

Fanning single-handedly made the kitschy sandals feel downright elevated when she stepped out in a pair this spring. The actor styled the sandals with dark-wash cuffed jeans, a white button-down shirt worn open with a tank underneath, and a Bottega Veneta crossbody bag while shopping around SoHo in New York City.

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

The sandals first made their street style debut during Paris Fashion Week, where the insider set test-drove Miu Miu's spring collection.

While the sandals are very vacation coded, Lucy Williams proves they work just as well for days in the city by leaning into their playful, nostalgic nature with a pair of bright jeans and an unusual tank.

Team the hiking-inspired sandals with something softer and more delicate like a lace-trimmed slip dress for a cool contrast.

The thick soles and minimal straps make them ideal for heading to the beach or pool, especially if the rocky shores of the Mediterranean are in your travel plans. (They're sturdy enough for the rugged landscape.)

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Packing them in your suitcase is a no-brainer; they add that quirky element to your vacation outfits while still being wildly comfortable and functional.

On the Spring/Summer 2024 Runway

As if they had surf lessons at 8 and prep-school classes at 10, models on Miu Miu's spring runway styled the sporty sandals alongside items like polo shirts and board shorts. It had the overall effect of looking as though they were cast as extras on a version of Gossip Girl if it were set in Hawaii. To double down on the beach-trek motif, models even had colored Band-Aids accenting the sandals. Now that they've arrived in stores, there are three colors on offer: chocolate brown, black, and bright scarlet.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

Shop Miu Miu's Viral Rope Sandals

Miu Miu Rope Sandals $925

Miu Miu Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals $895

Miu Miu Riviere Cord & Leather Sandal $895

Shop Similar Styles

Mango Combined Lace-Up Sandal $80 This under-$100 version is the perfect affordable alt that has the same rope vibe.

Silent D Rope Thong Sandals $90 Sleek enough to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe.

Zara Rope Sandals $46 This color combination is so fun.

Xero Shoes Genesis Packable Sport Sandals $45 The name says it all: These are made to be packed in your suitcase for your next adventure—beach or otherwise.

Havaianas Una Acai Sandals $74 I just ordered a pair myself and can confirm they're wildly comfortable.

Ancient Greek Sandals Puffy Lace Up $168 The puffy laces veer less outdoorsy and are much more elevated.

TKEES Petra Sandal $115 These would work with everything from track shorts to poplin dresses.

Ancient Greek Sandals Chordi Braided Leather Sandals $270 Minimalism perfected.

Teva Midform Infinity Gladiator Sandal $65 Nobody does sporty sandals quite like Teva.

Charles & Keith Toni Tubular Tie-Around Sandals $63 This color is quite chic.

Aquazzura Amalfi Embellished Leather Sandals $795 Pretty!

H&M Strappy Sandals $25 An affordable gem.

Gramicci Purple Rope Sandals $95 Love the thicker rope straps on this pair.

Bohonomad Bahamas Rope Sandals $79 If you're looking for something that captures the same energy without being so on the nose about it.

A.Emery Shel Leather Sandals $210 If this brand isn't already on your radar for its luxurious but well-priced sandals, consider this your official introduction.

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Beachy Slide Sandal $99 It doesn't get any easier than these.

TKEES Mariana Sandals $60 The T-bar silhouette will simply never go out of style.