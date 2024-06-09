Be Advised: The First Viral Sandals of 2024 Have Arrived
Sporty sandals are nothing new, as platform soles and Velcro straps have hit a fever pitch over the last few years. Just as we're heading into summer, a new kind of sporty sandals is emerging, and it's already poised to be the talk of the town. Miu Miu sent a number of T-bar sandals down its S/S 24 runway made from the kind of rope that looks like it could be used for rock climbing and intense hiking. The entire collection had an air of preppy sportswear, including polo shirts, board shorts, boat shoes, and bright neon accents sprinkled throughout, but it's none other than the sandals that have our attention now that the collection has hit stores.
We first spotted them in the wild earlier this spring when Elle Fanning styled the red pair with jeans and a white shirt while strolling around NYC, and now that warmer weather is setting in, the sandals keep popping up in our social feeds, especially on vacation. It's official: Miu Miu's rope sandals are the summer's unexpected hot-ticket item. See how celebrities and fashion people are wearing them and shop similarly sporty pairs.
In the Wild
On Elle Fanning: Miu Miu Riviere Cord & Leather Sandal ($895); Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case on Strap ($2200)
Fanning single-handedly made the kitschy sandals feel downright elevated when she stepped out in a pair this spring. The actor styled the sandals with dark-wash cuffed jeans, a white button-down shirt worn open with a tank underneath, and a Bottega Veneta crossbody bag while shopping around SoHo in New York City.
The sandals first made their street style debut during Paris Fashion Week, where the insider set test-drove Miu Miu's spring collection.
While the sandals are very vacation coded, Lucy Williams proves they work just as well for days in the city by leaning into their playful, nostalgic nature with a pair of bright jeans and an unusual tank.
Team the hiking-inspired sandals with something softer and more delicate like a lace-trimmed slip dress for a cool contrast.
The thick soles and minimal straps make them ideal for heading to the beach or pool, especially if the rocky shores of the Mediterranean are in your travel plans. (They're sturdy enough for the rugged landscape.)
Packing them in your suitcase is a no-brainer; they add that quirky element to your vacation outfits while still being wildly comfortable and functional.
On the Spring/Summer 2024 Runway
As if they had surf lessons at 8 and prep-school classes at 10, models on Miu Miu's spring runway styled the sporty sandals alongside items like polo shirts and board shorts. It had the overall effect of looking as though they were cast as extras on a version of Gossip Girl if it were set in Hawaii. To double down on the beach-trek motif, models even had colored Band-Aids accenting the sandals. Now that they've arrived in stores, there are three colors on offer: chocolate brown, black, and bright scarlet.
Shop Miu Miu's Viral Rope Sandals
Shop Similar Styles
This under-$100 version is the perfect affordable alt that has the same rope vibe.
The name says it all: These are made to be packed in your suitcase for your next adventure—beach or otherwise.
If you're looking for something that captures the same energy without being so on the nose about it.
If this brand isn't already on your radar for its luxurious but well-priced sandals, consider this your official introduction.
