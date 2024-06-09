Be Advised: The First Viral Sandals of 2024 Have Arrived

A pair of burgundy Miu Miu rope sandals.

(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings)

Sporty sandals are nothing new, as platform soles and Velcro straps have hit a fever pitch over the last few years. Just as we're heading into summer, a new kind of sporty sandals is emerging, and it's already poised to be the talk of the town. Miu Miu sent a number of T-bar sandals down its S/S 24 runway made from the kind of rope that looks like it could be used for rock climbing and intense hiking. The entire collection had an air of preppy sportswear, including polo shirts, board shorts, boat shoes, and bright neon accents sprinkled throughout, but it's none other than the sandals that have our attention now that the collection has hit stores.

We first spotted them in the wild earlier this spring when Elle Fanning styled the red pair with jeans and a white shirt while strolling around NYC, and now that warmer weather is setting in, the sandals keep popping up in our social feeds, especially on vacation. It's official: Miu Miu's rope sandals are the summer's unexpected hot-ticket item. See how celebrities and fashion people are wearing them and shop similarly sporty pairs.

In the Wild

Elle Fanning walking in NYC wearing a white shirt, dark-wash cuffed jeans, a crossbody Bottega Veneta bag, and red Miu Miu rope sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: Miu Miu Riviere Cord & Leather Sandal ($895); Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case on Strap ($2200)

Fanning single-handedly made the kitschy sandals feel downright elevated when she stepped out in a pair this spring. The actor styled the sandals with dark-wash cuffed jeans, a white button-down shirt worn open with a tank underneath, and a Bottega Veneta crossbody bag while shopping around SoHo in New York City.

A woman poses on the street during Paris Fashion Week wearing Miu Miu rope sandals and board shorts.

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

The sandals first made their street style debut during Paris Fashion Week, where the insider set test-drove Miu Miu's spring collection.

Lucy Williams wears Miu Miu rope sandals.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

While the sandals are very vacation coded, Lucy Williams proves they work just as well for days in the city by leaning into their playful, nostalgic nature with a pair of bright jeans and an unusual tank.

An influencer wearing Miu Miu rope sandals.

(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings)

Team the hiking-inspired sandals with something softer and more delicate like a lace-trimmed slip dress for a cool contrast.

A pair of burgundy Miu Miu rope sandals.

(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings)

The thick soles and minimal straps make them ideal for heading to the beach or pool, especially if the rocky shores of the Mediterranean are in your travel plans. (They're sturdy enough for the rugged landscape.)

A pair of Miu Miu rope sandals and a pair of Chanel heeled flip-flops.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Packing them in your suitcase is a no-brainer; they add that quirky element to your vacation outfits while still being wildly comfortable and functional.

On the Spring/Summer 2024 Runway

As if they had surf lessons at 8 and prep-school classes at 10, models on Miu Miu's spring runway styled the sporty sandals alongside items like polo shirts and board shorts. It had the overall effect of looking as though they were cast as extras on a version of Gossip Girl if it were set in Hawaii. To double down on the beach-trek motif, models even had colored Band-Aids accenting the sandals. Now that they've arrived in stores, there are three colors on offer: chocolate brown, black, and bright scarlet.

Miu Miu model walking the spring/summer 2024 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

Miu Miu model walking the spring/summer 2024 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

Miu Miu model walking the spring/summer 2024 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

Shop Miu Miu's Viral Rope Sandals

Rope Sandals
Miu Miu
Rope Sandals

Miu Miu, Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals

Miu Miu, Riviere Cord & Leather Sandal
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord & Leather Sandal

Shop Similar Styles

Combined Lace-Up Sandal
Mango
Combined Lace-Up Sandal

This under-$100 version is the perfect affordable alt that has the same rope vibe.

Silent D Rope Thong Sandals
Silent D
Rope Thong Sandals

Sleek enough to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe.

Zara, Rope Sandals
Zara
Rope Sandals

This color combination is so fun.

Genesis Packable Sport Sandals
Xero Shoes
Genesis Packable Sport Sandals

The name says it all: These are made to be packed in your suitcase for your next adventure—beach or otherwise.

Havaianas, Una Acai Sandals
Havaianas
Una Acai Sandals

I just ordered a pair myself and can confirm they're wildly comfortable.

Ancient Greek Sandals, Puffy Lace Up
Ancient Greek Sandals
Puffy Lace Up

The puffy laces veer less outdoorsy and are much more elevated.

Petra Sandal
TKEES
Petra Sandal

These would work with everything from track shorts to poplin dresses.

Chordi Braided Leather Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Chordi Braided Leather Sandals

Minimalism perfected.

Teva, Midform Infinity Gladiator Sandal
Teva
Midform Infinity Gladiator Sandal

Nobody does sporty sandals quite like Teva.

Charles & Keith, Toni Tubular Tie-Around Sandals
Charles & Keith
Toni Tubular Tie-Around Sandals

This color is quite chic.

Amalfi Embellished Leather Sandals
Aquazzura
Amalfi Embellished Leather Sandals

Pretty!

Strappy Sandals
H&M
Strappy Sandals

An affordable gem.

Gramicci, Purple Rope Sandals
Gramicci
Purple Rope Sandals

Love the thicker rope straps on this pair.

Bahamas Rope Sandals
Bohonomad
Bahamas Rope Sandals

If you're looking for something that captures the same energy without being so on the nose about it.

Shel Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Shel Leather Sandals

If this brand isn't already on your radar for its luxurious but well-priced sandals, consider this your official introduction.

Beachy Slide Sandal
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Beachy Slide Sandal

It doesn't get any easier than these.

Mariana Sandals
TKEES
Mariana Sandals

The T-bar silhouette will simply never go out of style.

Class Blown Up Sandals
Ipanema
Class Blown Up Sandals

This embellishment is beautiful.

