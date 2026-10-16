Your Balloon Pants Are Begging to Be Worn With These 5 Chic Shoe Trends

Some polarizing trends have impressive staying power, such as balloon pants. Despite not being for the faint of heart, the billowy bottoms are blowing up in the fashion industry—pun intended. After first gaining traction last summer, balloon pants infiltrated the street style scene during this season's fashion month while also making appearances on the spring/summer 2027 runways at brands such as Altuzarra, Celine, and Valentino. If this is your first foray into the pants, consider pairing them with a buzzy shoe trend. After all, all eyes will be on the bottom half of your look.
The key to styling any voluminous silhouette—be it pants, a skirt, or even a dress—is to play with proportions. This means balancing the billowy shape with something sleek and streamlined. In this case, balloon pants are the perfect foil to minimalist strappy kitten heels and polished ballet flats, to name just two footwear options.
Ahead, discover five chic shoe trends that complement balloon pants.
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Suede Loafers
Sure, you can wear suede loafers year-round, but there's no denying they hit their stride in the fall. For the perfect balance of polished and playful, team the footwear with balloon pants—extra credit if the bottoms are rendered in a fun print like polka dots.
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ALOHAS
Aven Suede Loafers
Schutz
Tyla Moc Toe Suede Loafers
Quince
Italian Suede Penny Loafer
Steve Madden
Ronie Loafer
Leather Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are a style chameleon, pairing just as well with skinny jeans as they do with balloon pants. When it comes to the latter, try teaming leather flats with cotton or silk balloon pants for an interesting mix of textures. Toss on a fitted blazer, and you're all set.
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Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat
J.Crew
Verona Ballet Flats
Reformation
Blaine Flat
Steve Madden
Swanky Flat
Strappy Kitten Heels
Looking to elevate your balloon pants? Enter strappy kitten heels. The minimalist design adds a touch of sophistication without drawing attention away from the voluminous bottoms. You can't go wrong with a neutral pair, but for a splash of color, opt for red or purple.
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Open Edit
Rania Square Toe Heeled Sandal
Tony Bianco
Dana Heel
Jeffrey Campbell
Fluxx Kitten Heels
MANGO
Strappy Heeled Sandals
Sporty Flip-Flops
For many around the country, flip-flop season is in the rearview mirror—unless you live somewhere like Los Angeles or Miami, that is. If so, try offsetting your balloon pants with casual footwear for a laid-back day out and about.
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Lululemon
Restfeel Flip-Flop
SENSO
Kenny Flip Flop
Sleepers
Tapered Flip Flop
Havaianas
Puffed Up Flip Flops
Pointed-Toe Heels
If you're bringing your balloon pants into nighttime territory, give them an evening-ready feel with pointed-toe pumps. A classic, no-fuss pair, like the style above, won't disappoint, but for a little more pizzazz, consider a style with a hint of embellishment.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.