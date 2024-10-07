I Just Found the Perfect $20 Alt for Kaia Gerber's Chic French-Girl Flats

When I come across a piece of clothing that complements my body or a pair of comfortable and stylish shoes, I naturally want to wear it repeatedly, and I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. Model and actress Kaia Gerber seems to share this sentiment, as she has been frequently seen sporting her black ballet flats from the French footwear brand Repetto.

It's only the beginning of October, and Gerber has already worn these flats three times while walking in New York City. Whether she's teamed them with wide-leg jeans and a crewneck sweatshirt or a simple T-shirt, she has demonstrated how these simple yet chic shoes can elevate a casual outfit. Her effortless style has convinced me to get a pair for myself. While I'm not opposed to splurging $300 on footwear, I'm currently trying to adhere to my clothing budget. So I decided to look for a comparable pair, and to my delight, I found a remarkably similar style at a significantly lower price.

On Kaia Gerber: Repetto BB Leather Ballerina Flats ($380); Ética Romi French Jeans ($118)

Right now, at H&M, you can get the black Ballet Flats, which are just as sleek and sophisticated as Gerber's but for a steal. These shoes have a simple, versatile design, allowing you to wear them on repeat, and a $20 price tag that makes justifying the purchase easy. Moreover, they are available in three additional colors—black patent leather, beige with black, and a combination of half patent and half leather in black. The best part is that you can add all the styles to your cart and still spend less than you would on Gerber's pair.

On Kaia Gerber: Repetto BB Leather Ballerina Flats ($380); Ética Romi French Jeans ($118)

Considering H&M's products sell out quickly, these fall shoes will likely disappear from the digital shelves in no time. So don't hesitate to check out and buy these sleek flats, which you can wear now and through 2025.

Shop the H&M Ballet Flats:

H&M Ballet Flats $20 SHOP NOW These come in three other colors.

On Kaia Gerber: Repetto BB Leather Ballerina Flats ($380); Library Science Come to My House Tee ($50)

Gerber seriously can't stop wearing her black flats.

