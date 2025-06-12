Reformation Is Having a *Secret* Sale—23 Items I'm Rushing to Buy Before They Sell Out

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

When I say that Reformation sales are very rare, I'm not exaggerating. I can count the number of sales they have each year on one hand. But lo and behold, it just launched what it's calling a secret sale, and everything included in it is 25% off. There's an overwhelming number of great finds among the massive edit, from pretty linen dresses to denim to shoes. And at the moment, almost all of it is fully stocked in every size—but I'm sure that'll change soon.

Because Reformation sales are incredibly popular, the best pieces are seconds away from selling out, but you're in very good hands. I peruse Reformation's inventory almost daily and have been shopping there for over a decade, so I guess you could say I'm kind of an expert on what to buy from its sales. So let's get to it.

Read on to shop the 23 items I'm rushing to buy from Reformation's epic secret sale.

Hattie Linen Top
Reformation
Hattie Linen Top

For wearing with jeans, capris, and everything in between.

Marion Flat Sandal
Reformation
Marion Flat Sandals

I love all of the cool details these sandals have.

Simona Top
Reformation
Simona Top

Guess who already ordered it.

Myla Denim Mini Dress
Reformation
Myla Denim Mini Dress

Just a really good denim dress you'll wear year after year.

Lila Linen Jacket
Reformation
Lila Linen Jacket

The only summer jacket you need.

Eli Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt

A classic.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

Given that this is one of Reformation's most popular dresses, I wouldn't wait.

Cary Lived-In Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Lived-In Wide Leg Jeans

Future you will thank you this fall.

Willa Knit Dress
Reformation
Willa Knit Dress

You'll want to wear this literally everywhere.

Lindsey Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Lindsey Linen Two Piece

You'll wear this more times than you can count before summer ends.

Drew Kitten Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Drew Kitten Heeled Sandals

Reformation heels are notoriously comfortable.

Martin Short
Reformation
Martin Short

All the fashion girls are wearing shorts like these.

Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

Add this to your vacation packing list.

Felicity Linen Skirt
Reformation
Felicity Linen Skirt

Well she's pretty.

Gibson Short
Reformation
Gibson Shorts

Such a smart summer basic.

Lydia Silk Dress
Reformation
Lydia Silk Dress

For those summer weddings on your calendar.

Olina Linen Cropped Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Cropped Pants

These pants are a cult favorite for a reason.

Fia Boat Loafer
Reformation
Fia Boat Loafers

Yes, you need these in your summer flat-shoe collection.

Kerrie Dress
Reformation
Kerrie Dress

Cute butter-yellow dress alert.

Aradia Top
Reformation
Aradia Top

The perfect warm-weather going-out top.

Regina Tote Bag
Reformation
Regina Tote Bag

It's the little bow for me.

Celosia Linen Dress
Reformation
Celosia Linen Dress

I'm shocked that this isn't sold out.

Eva Linen Top
Reformation
Eva Linen Top

Saved the prettiest top for last.

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸