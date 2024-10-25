When I Want to Look Polished Beyond Belief, This Is the Very Specific Flat Shoe I Wear
You might have noticed a new shoe trend slipping into the wardrobe rotations of stylish people this season. A sleek evolution from the basic loafers that have dominated fashion circles for the past few years, mock croc loafers are the winter shoe trend that can no longer be ignored.
Tapping into the growing animal print trend that's seen leopard print, zebra print and cow print come to the fore, this elegant evolution speaks to a sophisticated side of styling the some of the other faux animal motifs that maybe aren't quite so versatile.
Angular, glossy and naturally chic, this loafer iteration is an easy way to punctuate a casual look with a smart and polished finish. A sleeker alternative to boots and trainers for daily styling throughout the winter months, this shoe can slot in to all of the outfits that your boots had completed up until now. Pairing well with tailored trousers and pencil skirts, they also style incredibly well with a variety of jeans styles, too.
Naturally expensive looking, mock croc fabrications always appear well above their actual price point, due to the expensive nature of the real crocodile skin the preceded the mock croc trend in the '40s, '50s, and '60s. Now, thankfully, designers have embraced faux materials that look just as sophisticated but, naturally, are more ethical.
I invested in a pair of mock croc shoes myself a few years ago, and while they aren't loafers, ev every time I wear them I immediately feel more put together. So I know mock croc loafers will afford me the same payoff.
Certainly one of the chicest winter trends to invest in this season, read on to discover our edit of the best mock croc loafers below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST MOCK CROC LOAFERS:
Style with denim or wear with a tailored trouser.
These rich brown loafers are a chic alternative to black for daily styling.
These also come in a smooth black style.
The 3.8cm heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
