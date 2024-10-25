When I Want to Look Polished Beyond Belief, This Is the Very Specific Flat Shoe I Wear

You might have noticed a new shoe trend slipping into the wardrobe rotations of stylish people this season. A sleek evolution from the basic loafers that have dominated fashion circles for the past few years, mock croc loafers are the winter shoe trend that can no longer be ignored.

Tapping into the growing animal print trend that's seen leopard print, zebra print and cow print come to the fore, this elegant evolution speaks to a sophisticated side of styling the some of the other faux animal motifs that maybe aren't quite so versatile.

Angular, glossy and naturally chic, this loafer iteration is an easy way to punctuate a casual look with a smart and polished finish. A sleeker alternative to boots and trainers for daily styling throughout the winter months, this shoe can slot in to all of the outfits that your boots had completed up until now. Pairing well with tailored trousers and pencil skirts, they also style incredibly well with a variety of jeans styles, too.

Naturally expensive looking, mock croc fabrications always appear well above their actual price point, due to the expensive nature of the real crocodile skin the preceded the mock croc trend in the '40s, '50s, and '60s. Now, thankfully, designers have embraced faux materials that look just as sophisticated but, naturally, are more ethical.

I invested in a pair of mock croc shoes myself a few years ago, and while they aren't loafers, ev every time I wear them I immediately feel more put together. So I know mock croc loafers will afford me the same payoff.

Certainly one of the chicest winter trends to invest in this season, read on to discover our edit of the best mock croc loafers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST MOCK CROC LOAFERS:

Asos Edition Premium Leather Loafer in Burgundy Croc
Asos
Leather Loafer in Burgundy Croc

Style with socks or wear without.

Danielle Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Loafers
Emme Parsons
Danielle Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Loafers

Style with denim or wear with a tailored trouser.

Maeve Square-Toe Loafers
Maeve
Square-Toe Loafers

These rich brown loafers are a chic alternative to black for daily styling.

Brewster
Russell & Bromley
Brewster

These are well on their way to selling out.

Louis Collapsible-Heel Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
Ferragamo
Louis Collapsible-Heel Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Loafers

These also come in a smooth black style.

Lededanten - 3 / Brown
Aldo
Mock Croc Loafers

Smart leather loafers are the easiest way to elevate your daily style.

Topshop Premium Clover Leather Loafers With Ruched Detail in Off White
Topshop
Leather Loafers With Ruched Detail

The square-toe detailing gives these an elevated edge.

calvinklein,

Calvin Klein
Leather Croc Effect Platform Loafers

The 3.8cm heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

