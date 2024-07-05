Designer-Passing and So Chic—The Under £25 Shoes I Plan to Wear All Summer

Each morning I follow the same ritual. I open various tabs of our favourite high street brands and scroll through to check in on new releases and stock updates, ready to update you, our dear readers. This morning, I found something seriously special. So special in fact that I came straight here to share.

Braided Ballet Pumps

(Image credit: H&M)

Unsurprisingly, it's a treasure found at H&M, known for expensive-looking styles at affordable prices, bridging the gap between timeless and contemporary style with admirable ease. So what exactly is this stand-out piece? A pair of braided ballet pumps with a seriously designer feel. Oh, and they're only £23.

By now it's clear that the flat shoe movement is sticking around, and ballet flats have cemented themselves as the in-the-know flat shoe of fashion people. Whilst there's an array of classic bow detail ballet flats around, H&M's has taken the timeless design basis and added a fresh upgrade with intricate braiding and sleek buckle ankle strap.

Woman on steps wears black waistcoat, black trousers and braided leather pumps

(Image credit: H&M)

Taking a look around designer brands and high street stores, this is a style that is on the rise in popularity, but H&M's is the most affordable style I've seen that retains the elevated feeling of the design. The style comes in a classic black colour as well as a fresh cream shade, both of which can immediately enter your summer wardrobes and work hard with all your outfits from floaty dresses to sleek tailoring.

Keep scrolling to explore the H&M Braided Ballet Pumps, and more chic high street shoes.

Shop More Sleek High Street Shoes:

Minimalist Strappy Sandals
Zara
Minimalist Strappy Sandals

Imagine these with a white summer dress or raw hem blue jeans.

Mesh Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mesh Ballet Pumps

H&M's shoe department is so strong right now.

Leather Strap Sandals
& Other Stories
Leather Strap Sandals

Minimalist and understated.

Tan Leather-Look Chunky Toepost Sandals
New Look
Tan Leather-Look Chunky Toepost Sandals

The tan and black combination really elevates this pair.

Eyelet Leather Ballet Flats
COS
Eyelet Leather Ballet Flats

I spy a new COS bestseller.

Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
Zara
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

This pair is so timeless they bring it back every year.

Leather Ballet Flats - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats

You can't go wrong with classic ballet flats.

Flatform Toe Thong Sandals
M&S Collection
Flatform Toe Thong Sandals

You can now snap up M&S's iconic thong sandal for less.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
COS
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

If you're a fan of the mesh shoe trend you'll want to see these.

Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

Revitalise simple looks with a pop of print.

Buckled Leather Sandals
Zara
Buckled Leather Sandals

A pair you'll reach for year after year.

