Designer-Passing and So Chic—The Under £25 Shoes I Plan to Wear All Summer
Each morning I follow the same ritual. I open various tabs of our favourite high street brands and scroll through to check in on new releases and stock updates, ready to update you, our dear readers. This morning, I found something seriously special. So special in fact that I came straight here to share.
Unsurprisingly, it's a treasure found at H&M, known for expensive-looking styles at affordable prices, bridging the gap between timeless and contemporary style with admirable ease. So what exactly is this stand-out piece? A pair of braided ballet pumps with a seriously designer feel. Oh, and they're only £23.
By now it's clear that the flat shoe movement is sticking around, and ballet flats have cemented themselves as the in-the-know flat shoe of fashion people. Whilst there's an array of classic bow detail ballet flats around, H&M's has taken the timeless design basis and added a fresh upgrade with intricate braiding and sleek buckle ankle strap.
Taking a look around designer brands and high street stores, this is a style that is on the rise in popularity, but H&M's is the most affordable style I've seen that retains the elevated feeling of the design. The style comes in a classic black colour as well as a fresh cream shade, both of which can immediately enter your summer wardrobes and work hard with all your outfits from floaty dresses to sleek tailoring.
Keep scrolling to explore the H&M Braided Ballet Pumps, and more chic high street shoes.
SHOP THE H&M BRAIDED BALLET PUMPS
Shop More Sleek High Street Shoes:
The tan and black combination really elevates this pair.
This pair is so timeless they bring it back every year.
If you're a fan of the mesh shoe trend you'll want to see these.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
