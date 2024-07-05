Designer-Passing and So Chic—The Under £25 Shoes I Plan to Wear All Summer

Each morning I follow the same ritual. I open various tabs of our favourite high street brands and scroll through to check in on new releases and stock updates, ready to update you, our dear readers. This morning, I found something seriously special. So special in fact that I came straight here to share.

(Image credit: H&M)

Unsurprisingly, it's a treasure found at H&M, known for expensive-looking styles at affordable prices, bridging the gap between timeless and contemporary style with admirable ease. So what exactly is this stand-out piece? A pair of braided ballet pumps with a seriously designer feel. Oh, and they're only £23.

By now it's clear that the flat shoe movement is sticking around, and ballet flats have cemented themselves as the in-the-know flat shoe of fashion people. Whilst there's an array of classic bow detail ballet flats around, H&M's has taken the timeless design basis and added a fresh upgrade with intricate braiding and sleek buckle ankle strap.

(Image credit: H&M)

Taking a look around designer brands and high street stores, this is a style that is on the rise in popularity, but H&M's is the most affordable style I've seen that retains the elevated feeling of the design. The style comes in a classic black colour as well as a fresh cream shade, both of which can immediately enter your summer wardrobes and work hard with all your outfits from floaty dresses to sleek tailoring.

Keep scrolling to explore the H&M Braided Ballet Pumps, and more chic high street shoes.

H&M Braided Ballet Pumps £23 SHOP NOW

