At Who What Wear UK we pride ourselves on being dedicated trend forecasters, and that means figuring out what people are going to want to wear a whole season in advance. After the runways, celebrities, and in turn, the street style set, are the first to wear the most discussed pieces ahead of time, so it when it comes guessing what the next It-shoe will be, all we need do is look at the feet of fashion's most influential for a steer on style.
After summer's kitten-heel sandals and flip-flops, its time for something a little more cold-weather appropriate. We've already spotted Zoë Kravitz in leather ballerinas, Margot Robbie in calf boots, and Alexa Chung in denim Dior peep toes. While Dua Lipa continues to expand her ever-growing collection of black heels and Kaia Gerber makes a case for black suede and trench coats, we couldn't help but run to the new-in section of our favourite luxury brands in order to scratch our own sartorial itch.
So, if you're in the market for a new pair of shoes for autumn and you'd like to invest in a pair that not only look good but will go the distance too, keep scrolling to see the best designer shoes on the market for this season.
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Shop Designer Shoes for Autumn 2026
Miu Miu
X New Balance 530 Sl Leather Sneakers in Brown
Fair warning here, but you're going to have to move extremely quickly to get your hands in the next installment of the Miu Miu X New Balance collab. As soon as they land they immediately sell out.
The Row called, and their latest ankle boot just dropped. Celebs and It girls alike will have already set their alarms, and who can blame them? This pared-back, versatile boot will look just as good with straight leg jeans as they will with maxi dresses.
Chanel
Shiny Calfskin Mules
You can't tell me that Matthieu Blazy's hot red mule isn't going to cause a stir on socials this season. And that cute little Chanel logo...
Prada
Shuffle Nubuck Leather Loafers
Autumn and loafers go together like pumpkin and spice, and Prada's elegant nubuck flats have got a little extra slouch for comfortable wear, so no need to break in stiff, unyielding leather.
It's never too early for a tough biker boot, and we would happily wear these now with a little floral dress, and throughout autumn with a chunky knit and relaxed denim.
Dear Frances
Topo Flat With Strap, Bordeaux Mesh
Dear Frances' beautiful Topo flats are perfect for seamless day-to-night wear. Their mesh Balla fats have proven to be a cult classic already, and now the Topo's pointed toe make them the obvious choice for desk to date night dinner, to dancing .
Khaite
Miriam Leather Ballet Flats
Trust Khaite to take the humble ballet flat to a whole new dimension.
Loewe
Pebble Soft lace-up in Nappa Calfskin
If you were wearing jellies in summer, we know you're into divisive shoe trends. In that vein then, you may be equally enthralled by the return of the derby shoe—especially when Loewe make it look this good. Expect to see much more of this come fashion month.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Jane Nina 55 Patent Leather Pumps
Just add socks (or tights) when the temperatures drop, and tell me this isn't a chic (and wearable) autumn heel.
Gucci
Women's Mule With Horsebit
It doesn't get more luxuriously comfortable than a slip on Gucci flat in the brand's signature monogram. Just add slouchy jeans and a baggy knit for an easy weekend look that still packs a punch.
CHLOE
Dakota Suede Knee-High Boots
Another biker boot that has our full attention, this time courtesy of boho experts, Chloé. This is just begging to be worn with a floaty white midi dress for as long as you can get away without wearing a coat.
Toteme
Scarf Nappa Slingbacks Black/ecru
Looking for a shoe guaranteed to invite compliments? Toteme's scarf slingbacks look even better walking away than they do from the front.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Fawn Leather
Le Monde Beryl have elevated flats in just about every colour, finish and fabric, so whether you need an everyday shoe or a dressier ballet pump, start here and work your way through their extensive catalogue.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Shot Sneaker in Oat Cocoa/alabaster
A suede Bottega Veneta trainer? Someone call Jacob Elordi, stat!
Now this is what we mean we say a "killer heel". The rich red, the vampy pointed toe, that heel? These shoes tell everyone that the wearer does not mess around.
Okay, we're sold, these are unbelievably cool. Bravo, Fendi.
Aeyde
Agata 40 Suede Ankle Boots
A little bit Western, a little bit Chelsea, a lot of classic autumn styling.
Stella McCartney
Leopard Velvet Chain-Detail Ballerina Flats
Anything but your average flats.