From Chanel to Bottega: The Designer Shoes Fashion People Will Be Wearing in Autumn 2026

It's time to pack away your flip flops, autumn (and fashion month) are just around the corner, and the street style set are preparing in the way they know how—a new designer shoe purchase. Scroll to see which pairs make the cut.

Remy Farrell&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
designer shoes autumn 2026 Miu Miu Fendi Christian Louboutin Loewe Toteme
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

At Who What Wear UK we pride ourselves on being dedicated trend forecasters, and that means figuring out what people are going to want to wear a whole season in advance. After the runways, celebrities, and in turn, the street style set, are the first to wear the most discussed pieces ahead of time, so it when it comes guessing what the next It-shoe will be, all we need do is look at the feet of fashion's most influential for a steer on style.

After summer's kitten-heel sandals and flip-flops, its time for something a little more cold-weather appropriate. We've already spotted Zoë Kravitz in leather ballerinas, Margot Robbie in calf boots, and Alexa Chung in denim Dior peep toes. While Dua Lipa continues to expand her ever-growing collection of black heels and Kaia Gerber makes a case for black suede and trench coats, we couldn't help but run to the new-in section of our favourite luxury brands in order to scratch our own sartorial itch.

So, if you're in the market for a new pair of shoes for autumn and you'd like to invest in a pair that not only look good but will go the distance too, keep scrolling to see the best designer shoes on the market for this season.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Shop Designer Shoes for Autumn 2026

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.